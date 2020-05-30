Monday, June 1, 1970
Bell tower enhances new college campus
What sound is most synonymous with school?
A school bell, of course.
Years ago, when classes met in one-room schoolhouses, the school bell rested on the teacher’s desk. When she wanted to summon classes to begin or bring the children in from recess, she rang the bell by hand. Later, bells were installed in steeples on the roofs of schoolhouses. Eventually, though, Age or Electricity struck, and even the school bell and ringing it became, like so many other things, a push-button operation.
However, a tall bell tower, erected last week on the campus of Floyd Junior College, combines the old with the Age of Aquarius. The shaft, looming 55 feet into the sky between Floyd’s administration and academic buildings, is made of pre-stressed concrete weighing 80 tons. Although the bell tower is a classic symbol of education, Floyd’s reflects the modernity of the college facilities.
The tower is made of two long columns of concrete which stand parallel to each other on each side of a beam connecting the partially-completed administration and academic buildings. The two pillars, each 65 feet long, were brought on the back of a flatbed truck to Rome from the Jonesboro plant of the Macon Pre-Stressed Concrete Company.
Erection of the tower was no simple matter. A 90-foot tall crane was employed to lift the two pieces of concrete from the truck and set them into the ground, a feat which took hours to accomplish. First the crane lifted each column horizontally from the truck and gently laid it on the round. Then, each column was lifted vertically into the air and guided down into a 10-foot deep bed which was later filled with concrete to provide a firm foundation for the tower. The tall bell tower will provide a striking contrast to the college’s long, low buildings, which are now under construction.
Wednesday, June 3, 1970
Wallis named instructor of summer tennis
Tim Wallis has been appointed tennis instructor for the summer program planned by the Rome Parks and Recreation Department.
Grady McCalmon, recreation director, announced Wallis’ appointment Monday. He currently is the No. 4 man on the Georgia Southern College tennis team after compiling an outstanding junior record in Rome. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Wallis.
Free tennis clinics will be offered as part of the summer recreation program, McCalmon said. Classes begin June 15 for advanced players.
Each session will be divided into two age groups, 12-under from 9 to 9:50 a.m. and 15-under from 10 to 10:50 a.m.
Registration will be June 13 for the first session and July 11 for the second session.
Tuesday, June 2, 1970
Xi Chapter ends season at dinner
The last meeting of the year for Xi Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi, was held at the Old Mill Restaurant in Cedartown.
The outgoing president, Mrs. Pat Miller, was presented with a beautiful silver dish for her work during the year. She presented charms to those who had worked with her as officers and committee chairmen.
Mrs. Jewel Garner, the Girl of the Year, was presented with a silver tray. Mrs. Garner was also presented with a charm for being the “Best Hostess.” A special framed award was given her husband, Bob, for being the “Best Chef.”
A special award was given to Mrs. Patsy Carter for having given the “Best Program.” Mrs. Linda Gibbs was presented with a crown pin for being Xi’s Valentine Princess.
After a delightful meal of soup, tossed salad, steak, baked potato, hot rolls and iced drinks, the members surprised Mrs. Barbara Johnston, bride of June 5, with a shower.
Those also attending were Mrs. Maxine Campbell, Mrs. Becky Miller, Mrs. Sherri Robinson, Mrs. Susan Farmer, Mrs. Joanne Brock, Mrs. Cynthia Battles, Mrs. Brenda Atkins and Mrs. Carol Griffin.
Monday, June 1, 1970
Indians vow to stay on Alcatraz Island
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Indians occupying Alcatraz Island say they will refuse to evacuate the desolate prison fortress despite a government cutoff of power and water and plans to make it a park.
“They better not try to make this into a park. This is our land – all of it,” declared Richard Oakes, a Mohawk who with 13 others occupied the island last November.
Some 500 persons rode charter boats to the island Sunday to attend a ceremony asserting Indian ownership of the island.
After it was announced last week that Alcatraz would become a national recreation area, the General Services Administration removed a water barge and cut off electricity for the 80 Indians on the island.
Butane gas stoves and kerosene lamps are now used, but there is no heat or refrigeration on the wind-blasted “Rock” in San Francisco Bay. Water is shipped daily by sympathizers in containers ranging from jugs to 300-gallon tanks.
Tuesday, June 2, 1970
‘Rome Night’ set at stadium
“Rome Night” will be observed tonight when the Atlanta Braves meet the world champion New York Mets in Atlanta Stadium.
Ralph Primm, long active in youth programs in Floyd County, will throw out the first ball, and Georgia Supreme Court justice H.E. Nichols of Rome will sing the National Anthem.
Rome Braves boosters expect, if weather permits, some 2,000 area fans to attend the game.
Wednesday, June 3, 1970
Made in ‘USA’
OITA, Japan (UPI) – On Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s four islands, there is a city named Usa. Its products are marked “Made in USA.”
Thursday, June 4, 1970
Four players get Darlington honors
David Whittenburg, Dudley Sheppard, Selvin Hobbs and Jack Harris claimed the major awards for Darlington’s 1970 baseball team, which finished second in the Mid-South Conference.
Coach Joe Campbell said Whittenburg was honored as most valuable player of the squad, while Sheppard received the “Hustler” awards. Hobbs was cited for the highest batting average, and Harris was honored as a member of the All-Conference team.
The Tigers compiled a 13-3 overall record and finished behind Baylor in the title race. The tigers lost both games to the Red Raiders, the first one 6-5 and the second contest 1-0.
In fact, all three of Darlington’s losses were by a single run.
Campbell also announced the baseball lettermen, including:
Danny Brown, Phil Hall, Louis Medlock, Randy Pardue, Doug Elliott, Tommy Attaway, David Barnard, Steve Bolding, Logan Cox, Ronnie Fincher, John Garner, Carlos Sotolongo, Kirk Raines, Whittenburg, Sheppard, Hobbs and Harris.
Hobbs led the Tiger batters with a lofty .431 average, coming on 22 hits in 51 trips to the plate. Harris batted .342, Sheppard hit a .326 clip and Sotolongo compiled a .321 average.
Whittenburg led the pitchers with a 6-0 won-loss record, plus a 0.45 earned run average.
This was the Tigers’ final appearance in the Mid-South. They move to the Georgia High School Association with the beginning of the 1970-71 school term and have been assigned to Region 7-AA.
Thursday, June 4, 1970
Secretaries honor member for the NSA work
Mrs. Nancy Eleam has been honored as the 1970 “Member of the Year” by the Rome Chapter, National Secretaries Association.
Mrs. Eleam is employed at State Mutual Insurance Co. and is secretary to L.A. Garner, vice president and treasurer, and to Whitney Milner, director of sales. She has been with the company for the past eight years.
Joining NSA in October 1965, Mrs. Eleam has been active in all phases of NSA work both in the local chapter and in the Georgia Division. She has served as treasurer for two years and is currently serving her second term as vice president. Also, she has served as chairman of the membership committee, publicity, rules and by-laws, ways and means committee and served as coordinator of Secretaries Week and the Personality in Business Seminar held last April at Berry College. She has served on the Georgia Division finance committee and is presently serving on the rules and by-laws committee.
Mrs. Eleam was an honor graduate of Coosa High School and is married to Roy Eleam. They have one daughter and reside on Old Dalton Road.