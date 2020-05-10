Monday, May 11, 1970
Rome workers strike Bell subsidiary
Rome is among cities in five southeastern states affected by a walkout of some 2,000 employees of Western Electric Co. Inc.
A spokesman here said 10 Western Electric installers left their jobs Friday. They were in Rome installing new equipment at Southern Bell Telephone Co. facilities. Western Electric is a subsidiary of the American Telephone and Telegraph Co., the parent organization of Bell telephone system which serves most southeastern states.
Officials said the dispute, which began in Miami, Fla., a week ago, stemmed from a recent contract settlement which provided only a token wage increase to employees with more than five and a half years’ service.
“It caused bad feelings,” the union spokesman declared. “The employees feel the company failed to recognize seniority and failed to bargain in good faith.”
Monday, May 11, 1970
Rome soldier surprises wife with unique Mother’s Day ad
Army Spec-4 Don Johnston wanted “the world to know” that he loved his wife and daughter on Mother’s Day.
But he thought he would be thousands of miles away from them in Cu Chi, Vietnam, when that special day rolled around.
How to communicate his message in a very special way was his problem.
And he solved it in a very unusual way. He wrote a letter to the advertising department of the Rome News-Tribune requesting that a half-page ad be run in Sunday’s paper.
Mrs. Johnston was greeted on Mother’s Day by the paper’s message which read: “Even though we are thousands of miles apart, I want the world to know I love you with all my heart.” The usual Mother’s Day greeting was addressed to his wife, Shirley, and his 18-month-old daughter, Stacey. It was signed, “Your Loving Husband Daddy, Don.”
What Johnston didn’t know when he requested the advertisement be run was that he was going to arrive home in time for Mother’s Day.
After seven months’ service in Vietnam, Johnston was called home on emergency leave as a result of illness. He arrived Sunday night.
Tuesday, May 12, 1970
Short honeymoon
TORQUAY, England (UPI) – A judge placed Brian Weekes on probation for two years when Weekes explained why he neglected to pay the hotel bill on his honeymoon.
Weekes said he had started married life with only 30 shillings in his wallet and was too proud to ask his bride for money. So he fled the hotel secretly, also leaving behind his new Missus, who took it so unkindly she has separated from him.
Tuesday, May 12, 1970
Annual singing set for stadium
Four of the top groups in the gospel music field are scheduled to be in Rome on June 12 for the third annual Festival of Gospel Music at Barron Stadium.
Proceeds from the annual singing are used in construction of Fowler Bible Camp, a non-profit youth center open to children of all faiths without charge.
Scheduled to appear on the program this year are the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, Stamps Quartet, Statesmen Quartet and Blackwood Singers. Many local singers will participate.
Construction of Fowler Bible Camp, located on a 19-acre tract nine miles from Rome off Georgia Highway 53, was begun by the Rev. Billy Patterson and a group of interested laymen. The Advisory Board is headed by Rome businessman Hugh Davis.
The organization has used other facilities for summer camp during the past six years pending construction of permanent buildings at Fowler Bible Camp. Initial construction is expected to be completed by July and five weeks of camp are planned this summer.
Wednesday, May 13, 1970
Talking bird may be stoolie
If you hear a loud screeching noise in the neighborhood, it might pay you to investigate.
For the sound could be coming from a particular myna bird with a price on its head.
James Taylor, who lives near Nashville, Tenn., has offered a $100 reward for the safe return of his myna bird which was stolen from Taylor’s trailer home May 2 by burglars who carried off $300 worth of merchandise.
Taylor and his wife have been conducting an investigation of their own and, they said, evidence indicates the bird may have been brought to the Rome area.
The missing myna bird, valued at $500, has an unusual list of expressions in its vocabulary – one of which is a loud screeching whistle its owner says can be detected as much as a block away.
Other expressions include:
“Hello, Granny, hello.”
“You woke me up.:
“You get all the attention, I don’t.”
“Shirley.”
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the bird has been requested to contact Lt. Paul Godsey at the Metro Police Department.
“If we can find the bird we feel like we can locate the rest of the stolen items,” Taylor said.
Wednesday, May 13, 1970
Pledger rallies to nip Jaycees in 15-14 battle
Pledger came up with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night to turn back the Jaycees in a 15-14 slow pitch softball thriller.
In other games, Rome Paper rolled over AA Tires, 16-3; Burger King trounced Alodex, 11-4; First Presbyterian nipped First Methodist, 9-8, Henderson-Frazier walloped Hillcrest Baptist, 25-5 and New Armuchee defeated Jennings, 11-5.
Cox banged out three hits in four trips to the plate to lead the Pledger team which went into the bottom of the seventh trailing 14-9. Burns was the top hitter for the Jaycees with foursafe blows.
Vaughn, with three hits, paced Rome Paper, while Johnston led AA tires with a pair of hits.
For Burger King, Saget collected three hits to set the pace. Evans and Kirkley had two hits each for Alodex.
Keown and Carden collected three hits each in First Presbyterian’s victory. Yeomans and Glover got two hits for the losers.
Dowdy, Walraven and Coley all had four hits in Henderson-Frazier’s romp. Fuller and Trapp led the losers with a pair of hits.
New Armuchee was paced by the four-for-four hitting of Shiflett, while Atkinson and Bragg got two hits each for Jennings.
Thursday, May 14, 1970
Cox, Glenn record Pony Loop shutouts
National City and Elk posted shutout victories Wednesday in Pony League action at Sam King Field.
Billy Cox fired a three-hitter at J.L. Todd as the Elks rolled to a 9-0 victory, while Mike Glenn came up with a two-hitter as National City toppled Pepperell, 1-0.
The Elks exploded for seven runs in the second inning to put the game on ice. Then they added singletons in the fifth and sixth innings to round out the scoring for the night.
Mike Carver supported Cox with a big bat. He rapped a double and a grandslam homerun to drive in five of the nine runs. Don VanLandingham took the loss for J.L. Todd.
National City and Pepperell were locked in a scoreless standoff through three iInnings. But National City got the game’s only marker in the fourth for the victory.
Actually, Glenn and Billy Fricks both carded two-hitters, but Fricks had the misfortune of giving up the winning run and was the loser.
Glenn got one of his team’s hits and struck out 15 batters. Fricks also garnered one of his team’s two hits, a double.
Two more games will be played tonight. Rome Bank takes on Citizens Federal at 6:30 p.m. and Home Federal meets Brighton in the 8:30 p.m. contest.
Friday, May 15, 1970
‘Project Pride’ cleanup slated for Saturday
“Project Pride,” the neighborhood cleanup campaign sponsored by the Rome Jaycees is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. in the South Rome area bounded by Pennington and Wilson avenues and Porter and South Broad streets.
The Jaycees will concentrate their efforts on moving old abandoned cars and appliances which residents of the area cannot move and on clearing the area of all debris and undergrowth or junk not usually picked up by the regular city garbage pickup runs.
Local wrecker services will donate the use of their equipment to use in moving abandoned cars. Those participating in the project include: Pete Nelson Texaco, Godfrey Texaco, Julian Harrison, Auto Beauty Shop and the 1015th Light Maintenance company of the Rome Army Reserve, will provide a wrecker and six trucks and 10 men to assist in the project.
The city will furnish the dump trucks and any cleaning equipment needed to move any trash and rubbish. H.L. Aldridge has been canvassing the area to determine what needs to be done. Residents have been asked to fill out a participation form listing to work which they think needs to be done.
Wright Bagby Jr., chairman of the project, said, “We hope this can be a pilot project which will spread to other parts of the city if successful.”
The Jaycees are planning the program in conjunction with the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce Cleanup Campaign.
Harvey Burns is co-chairman for the project.
The program has been endorsed by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce and local real estate firms that own rental property in the area.