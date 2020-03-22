Tuesday, March 24, 1970
Rollinson wins Optimist Club speech award
The Rome Breakfast Optimist Club held its annual oratorical contest Monday night at the Rome Boys’ Club. Martin Rollinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.M. Rollinson, of 15 Charlton Road, was judged winner of the contest for the second straight year. Martin was first runner-up in state competition last year.
The seven contestants spoke on “Youth-Full Partners in a Better Tomorrow.” First runner-up was Arthur Gray, and second runner-up was Phillip Gray, both sons of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Gray, of 2 Crestwood Dr. Other contestants included David Roberson Jr., of 118-A St. Lindale; Tim Bramlett, son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. James T. Bramlett of Silver Creek Rte. 1; Butch Knight, son of Mr. and Mrs. Granger Knight of 2433 Flannery St., and Jason Tolbert, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Jason Tolbert of 103 F St. Lindale.
The contestants were required to speak between four and five minutes without any notes or aides. They were judged on delivery, speech content and overall effectiveness.
Charles Ables was chairman and master of ceremonies for the program. Maj. Gerald Brodeur was co-chairman of the event. The awards were presented by Dr. William Faulkner, president of the club. Clayton Collier presented a brief resume of the Optimist Oratorical Contest.
Judges for the contest were Dr. David McCorkel, president of Floyd Junior College; Tom Lloyd, general manager of WLAQ Radio Station, and Joe Tarpley of J.L. Todd Auction Company.
Martin will now advance in some competition to be held in April in Cedartown. Zone winners advance to district competition and district winners go to state competition.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A clear illustration of what the peace Army is doing for the young men of the United States who enlist is shown by Private Claude Pope, private Babe M. Barnes, and Private John Barnes, the latter two being brothers. They are here for 20 days.
These three young men enlisted in the army from the Rome station some seven months ago and were sent to the vocational school at Camp Upton, N.Y.. Each one was an illiterate, could neither read nor write. Currently they are back in Rome, and this morning all three of them will read the morning paper, while they can write if they want to.
The three of them have gained weight from 16 to 25 pounds, and all three are enthusiastic boosters of the Army. It has not only made them straight of body and more healthful, but it has taught them to read and write, and also taught them many other things.
Monday, March 23, 1970
Press room readied
WASHINGTON (UPI) – The new White House press room, a split-level affair built on the site of the old Executive Mansion swimming pool, is expected to be ready for occupancy next week.
The project originally was scheduled for completion about Dec. 15, but work was held up for exploration purposes after diggers uncovered a Colonial era storage room and a privy.
Thursday, March 26, 1970
Jurors serving Floyd Court enjoy ‘old homefolks week’
Ordinarily, relatives are rarely to be found serving on the same jury panel, but this month in Floyd Superior Court was an almost unique exception to the rule.
And this week’s jury was unique in another way. Charles Cone, of 103 Pine St., celebrated his 90th birthday while serving jury duty. Most 90-year-olds are not interested in leaving the comfort of their homes, much less spending hours weighing the fates of their peers and keeping their senses sharply attuned to justice and fairness.
Some Superior Court jurors could have celebrated miniature family reunions this month in the jury box, according to Floyd Superior Court Judge Robert L. Scoggin.
S.E. Rudd and his daughter, Mrs. Charlotte Baker, both of the Riverside community, are serving this week on a jury panel hearing criminal trials, while Hershel Wade of Armuchee Rte. 1, and his sister, Mrs. Alvin Dobbs of Rome Rte. 1, served earlier this month on the same jury hearing civil cases.
Ben Hill Braden and his son, Biddy Braden of Chulio Road, served together on the recent Superior Court Grand Jury.
Friday, March 27, 1970
Defense is still name of the game at Coosa
You don’t have to see good defense, you can hear it.
A learned man, probably a coach made such a statement after watching a football game. It pretty well describes what went on Thursday night when Coosa concluded spring practice with a unique doubleheader game at Eagle Stadium.
A few hundred Eagle followers, anxious to get a first-hand look at their team, braved unusually cold weather to watch the proceedings. After losing better than 20 boys off the 1969 Georgia Class A state championship team, Coach Branch Bragg and his assistants went back to work on fundamentals this spring. Over half of the 1970 varsity will be made up of sophomores, which pretty well tells the tale.
Still, the returnees probed they know what defense is all about. The hitting was extremely hard in the first half as the seniors and first-unit varsity battled to a 0-0 standoff. This alone surprised a lot of folks because the seniors was made up mostly of first-liners from the 1969 title team.
Also, the seniors had quarterback Gary Graves, Georgia-bound on a scholarship, operating the club at quarterback and this gave them something of an edge.
As expected, Graves and Company moved the ball better than the varsity returnees. But, just when it appeared they had something going, the returnees came up with a big play.
Two of these were pass interceptions by safety Sam Chapman, both deep in the returnees’ territory. Another was a pass theft by Ronnie Webber just before the half deep in the seniors’ territory.
That last play gave the returnees’ their biggest threat. They carried the ball inside the 10-yard line before the seniors came up with a pass interception of their own to end it.
The hitting impressed Bragg and his assistants. “There was some pretty good knocking going on out there,” Bragg said. But, he quickly added that “you still don’t win unless you light up the scoreboard.”
The scoreboard did light up when the second and third units took charge in the second half. Larry Gresham passed 39 yards to Randy Wilson early in the third period to move the ball to the six, and two plays later Steve Blanton found a hole and went in for the touchdown.
Then in the fourth quarter, Charlie Youngblood flashed good speed on a quick opener and pranced 50 yards for another score. Gresham got the extra, point on a sprint-out.
The decision of President Wilson to spend the last two weeks of June and all of July and August at Woods Hole, Mass., near Martha’s Vineyard what’s announced, and was interpreted as further evidence of the continued improvement of health of the president. The summer White House will be on the estate of Charles R. Crane, the Chicago businessman who was recently appointed minister to China. Rear Admiral Grayson said the president could continue his motor rides and possibly some short yachting trips and might even play a few holes of golf.
---
Rome has a new “400”. It is composed of the 400 people who pay income tax. There are exactly 400 names on the list of income taxpayers posted at the Rome post office by A.O. Blalock, the collector of internal revenue. The list is of those who paid income tax to the government in 1919. This year’s list has not yet been completed and will not be posted for several months.
It is expected that the number will be increased for the current year, as the tax officer says the returns were more generally made.
All qualified persons whose income is more than $1,000 per annum, and all married persons whose income is more than $2,000 per annum, are supposed to make returns. Firms and corporations are included. The relatively small number of Romans on the list is the cause of some comment.
---
The Rome Commandery of Knights Templar will attend services at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Sunday morning. Rev H.F. Saumenig, the rector, is a member of the commandery. The Sir Knights will wear their full uniform, except swords, and will march in a body to the church from the Masonic temple.
It is a custom of the order to observe Easter in this manner, and it’s a beautiful and impressive ceremony.