Thursday, March 19, 1970
Berry to host District STAR banquet Friday
The Seventh District STAR Banquet will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at the Krannert Student Center at Berry College.
System STAR students and teachers from the Seventh Congressional District will vie for the honor of being named the outstanding student and teacher of the district.
Michael Garner, a senior at Darlington School and John Lowery, a student a Model School are STAR students from the Rome and Floyd County systems.
George Aswumb, Garner’s English teacher at Darlington, and Bill Amos, Lowery’s art instructor at Model, were named the STAR teachers.
The district winners which will be chosen from one of the systems of the 14-county area will move on to state competition.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Rome musicians are figuring on the possibility of establishing a municipal band, possibly in combination with the Lindale organization. It is said that they have had good training, so that the band would be not only a large one, but a fine one.
The principal need at the present time is for an experienced director to train and lead men. The Massachusetts Mills at Lindale has agreed to pay half the salary of a good director and the matter is now being agitated in Rome, in the hope of securing the remaining funds necessary.
The city government owns a number of instruments that were used a few years ago, and would be willing for these to be used by the organization.
It is pointed out that the band concerts for the public would be a fine form of recreation for Sunday afternoons and one or two evenings a week during the summer.
The Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and the American Legion will be asked to get behind the movement in Rome and it is believed that the chances for success are bright.
---
The operations of the state daylight savings law, which becomes effective at two next Sunday morning through the refusal of the New York legislature today to repeal the bill is expected to materially affect business hours and conditions on stock and trade markets throughout the country as exchanges here point out they are required by law to adopt an official state time, and this will put the New York time two hours instead of one ahead of Chicago.
Monday, March 16, 1970
Whisky still stolen?
TOCCOA, Ga. (UPI) – Nish Fowler reported to police that someone stole his 30-gallon whisky still.
The still is a replica of the old-type copper still and cannot be used to make moonshine. It was given to Fowler years ago as a “gag” Christmas gift.
“I hope they don’t try to make any liquor in that thing,” Fowler said. “They will ruin it. It’s not worth anything but it means a lot to me.”
Wednesday, March 18, 1970
Rome’s Blue Sharks get revenge in 354-240 win over Cleveland
The Rome YMCA’s Blue Sharks got revenge in a big way against the Cleveland, Tenn., swimmers and at the same time protected their perfect record in dual meet competition.
The Romans submerged the Tennessee boys and girls, 354-240 at the YMCA pool. Earlier this season the two clubs met in the Tri-State meet with Cleveland defeating all comers, Rome was second in that meet.
Perhaps the highlight of the day was Rome’s win in the 200-yard medley relay for the 11-12 division. Cleveland’s entry was undefeated for the year.
Pam Petroski got the medley win started with a backstroke. She passed the baton to Angela Dickey for breaststroke, then on toe Sarah Shepard with a butterfly and finally to the team’s anchor, Janice Meschke, who swam freestyle for the first. The time was 1:51:05.
The same girls defeated Cleveland in the 220-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44:8.
Friday, March 20, 1970
Rainfall helps to ease forest fires in county
The Floyd County Forestry Unit has battled numerous fires in the area since March 1. Forest fires are very frequent this time of year, because of the high winds and low humidity, according to Troy Floyd, forest ranger for Floyd County.
Floyd reported that the local unit has put out 37 fires in the county since March 1. He said 14 fires were started by debris burning, 22 were incendiary, and one fire was reported to have been caused by smoking.
The local ranger said that 71.5 acres of forest were destroyed in Floyd County since the first of the month. The largest fire according to Floyd, destroyed about 30 acres off the Big Texas Valley Road. He added that the patrolmen in the Floyd Unit also checked 23 other “smokes.”
Floyd said he and his four patrolmen are responsible for 206,000 acres of forest land and also many other acres of open land. The unit is on call 21 hours a day, seven days a week to help control forest fires.
Floyd urged residents of the area to be extremely careful when burning debris. “Most incendiary fires are started in the southeastern portion of the county,” he said. “If residents of the area would report any noticeable incendiary fires, the situation might be better controlled.”
The District Forestry Unit reported over 200 fires in the Seventh District since March 1. A large fire in Bartow County burned over 500 acres. This fire was reported near Emerson and spread to the Corps of Engineers area near Allatoona.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Mrs. C.C. Rice, of Manhattan, Kan., one of the concessionaires of an amusement company running in Kingston this week, was painfully but not seriously shot by J.D. Rollins Jr., son of a local cotton buyer, and respected citizens of this place. The occurrence happened early Monday night.
Mrs. Rice, who is accompanied by C.C. Rice, her husband, states that Rollins used offensive language to her, and claimed she was beating him over the head with a bat when he pulled his pistol and fired. The ball entered the fleshy part of the hip.
---
The subscription list for stock in the Rome baseball association is already open, and the first two subscriptions have been made. G.B. Hawkins, president of the organization gives $100 and the Busy Bee Cafe gives $50.
The board of directors of the association will soon start out canvassing funds for the team this year, and it is expected that the $5,000 wanted will be easily secured. This money is to be expended in the purchase of uniforms, the training of the men and the making of several improvements to the league park. The fence has to be set back further, and a new grandstand will be constructed.
The prospects for a good team in Rome are bright, and the name of the managers expected to be announced within the next few days. The man who has been considered most, and who is expected in Rome immediately is Timon Bowden, known to all University of Georgia men as one of the hardest hitting players in college ball, to the South Atlantic and the Southern leagues as a 300 hitter. He plays first base or the outfield.
---
