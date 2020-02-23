Sunday, Feb. 22, 1970
Medals given to widow of Rome officer
A Rome Naval officer, killed in January 1969 when his helicopter crashed in South Vietnam, has been awarded four medals posthumously in ceremonies at the home of his window.
The medals, awarded to Lt. William Lee Covington of the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps, were presented to Mrs. Covington at her residence on Bells Ferry Road.
They included the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Capt. John R. Fisher, Covington’s commanding officer at the time of his death, read a citation accompanying the Navy Commendation Medal. It said in part: “Lt. Covington continually distinguished himself in all phases of his duties and consistently demonstrated outstanding professional competence and initiative.”
Others attending the ceremony were Covington’s daughter, Kellie Ann; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dean Covington; and Mrs. Covington’s mother.
Covington was born June 5, 1943 in Rome, where he attended Darlington School until graduation in 1961. He received the bachelor of science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1965, and the master of science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1968. While at the Naval Academy he was a member of the varsity swimming team, a company commander, and he led the choir. He married the former Charlotte Pritchard, June 18, 1965.
Covington was a member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers. He was a registered professional engineer and land surveyor.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John L. Craton, well-known Boozeville merchant, purchased the stock of groceries at 208 Broad St. from Fred M. Henderson. He will make extensive improvements and alterations in the building, and will in the near future move his mercantile establishment from Boozeville to Rome, occupying the Henderson stand. In the meantime he will conduct the grocery business there.
Mr. Craton recently sold his farm and home at Boozeville and will move to Rome. He is on the county board and will make a desirable addition to Rome’s up-to-date citizenry. He has a large general merchandise and supply business that he will consolidate with the grocery store he has purchased.
Mr. Henderson has not decided upon his future plans but will probably enter business again here.
Monday, Feb. 23, 1970
Prince flubs line
CAMBRIDGE, England (UPI) – Prince Charles flubbed his line during dress rehearsal of a review his college will stage later this year.
“What the hell comes next?” implored the prince as he groped for his lines before reporters Sunday in a rehearsal of “Quiet Flows the Don” at Trinity College.
When he forgot his lines, Charles blushed then said, “now you can see why we need the dress rehearsal.”
Wednesday, Feb. 25, 1970
Freedoms Foundation honors two area men
Two Rome area men have been honored by the Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge, Pa.
Both men have been presented the George Washington Honor Medal Award for an Armed Forces letter titled “My Hopes for America’s Future.”
Given the award were PHC Bobby K. Power of the U.S. Navy stationed in Pensacola, Fla. He is a native of Lindale.
SGM James E. Rowlett, stationed at Ft. Knox, Ky., also received the award. He is from LaFayette.
They were among a number of Georgians in the state which were recipients of the 1969 Awards of Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge.
Howard (Bo) Callaway of Pine Mountain, is president of the Freedoms Foundation.
Thursday, Feb. 26, 1970
Aldridge, Parks lead all-stars
The “Mutt and Jeff” of East Rome’s team, Rodney Aldridge and Fletcher Parks, headline the Region 7-AA South all-tournament team which was selected Wednesday on the basis of plahy in the three-day tournament.
Rounding out the five-man honor squad are Randy Reese of Cartersville, David Holt of Cass and Phil Baker of Pepperell.
Of the five, Aldridge and Parks were by far the most outstanding. Of course, East Rome won the tournament with rather one-sided wins over Cass and Cartersville and this didn’t hurt the cause of the all-stars.
Aldridge was the tallest player in the field, and he knew how to use his height. Mainly, he put it to work on the backboards and on defense, harassing foes every time they tried to get inside.
He’s the main cog in East Rome’s touted 1-3-1 zone, stationed right in the middle so that he can react either way.
Aldridge didn’t have a high point average, only some 15 a game, but then again East Rome isn’t a team that relies heavily on one player’s scoring ability. Rather, the Gladiators stress balance.
Parks, the short man in the Gladiators’ scheme of things, stands tall on offense and defense. As the point man on the defense, his responsibility is to keep outside pressure on opponents. This he does exceptionally well.
But, he’s also the quarterback of the club and probably the team’s most improved shooter.
Reese is one of these two-way players, also. He has an adept touch inside plus the quickness to drive to the basket. Also, he can get on the boards with the best of ‘em.
The same thing applies to Holt at Cass. The Colonels were supposed to be rebuilding this year, but they came along fast – and Holt’s play is mainly responsible. He likes to muscle out foes under the boards and also got a lot of points off rebounds.
Although Pepperell was ousted in the first round, it wasn’t because Baker failed to do his work. He directed the attack and contributed 25 points in a loss to Cartersville.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Only 29 new cases of influenza were reported to the health commissioner, the smallest number reported since the disease became an epidemic. Dr. DeSaunsure states he hopes that the epidemic is subsiding, but is inclined to believe that the small number of cases is due to failure of physicians to report. There are nine cases at the emergency hospital, all of them doing well.
---
Everybody in Lindale knows poor old Ed Boyles. He’s dead now. He died at his home near the Anchor Duck Mills with pneumonia.
Being feeble-minded and of peculiar traits, Ed Boyles had always lived in a world all his own. He was, despite his condition of health and mind, a willing worker. He is survived by his wife, Laura Boyles and one brother, Tom Boyles of Lindale.
His body will be laid to rest in the Fellowship Church cemetery, west of Rome.
---
Franklin D’Olier, national commander of the American Legion, issued the following statement with regard to women eligible for membership in the American Legion:
“All women nurses who served in the Nursing Corps of the United States Army and Navy, are eligible for membership in the American Legion. The American Red Cross before and during the war recruited thousands of trained nurses, most of whom were later enlisted in the Nursing Corps of the Army or Navy upon request made to the Red Cross nursing service. There were, however, many who went abroad under the direction and in the pay of the American Red Cross, who are not eligible for membership.”