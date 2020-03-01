Monday, March 2, 1970
Pepperell, West Rome D.E. students district winners
Three members of the Pepperell High School Distributive Education Club won top honors in three of seven categories Saturday, in district D.E. competition at Dalton Junior College. At the same time, a West Rome High School student was elected to a district-wide office.
Steve Smart, a senior employed at Esserman’s Department Store, won the sales demonstration contest; Patsy Smith, a senior employed at Fahy’s Department Store, won the business spelling contest; and Jerry Courson, a junior employed at Jones Seafood Drive-in ,won the merchandising math contest.
Smart is vice president of the Pepperell D.E. Club, and Miss Smith is secretary.
Tommy Hardin, a junior at West Rome High School employed at Storey Lumber and Supply Co., was elected chairman of the northwest Georgia district. He will be responsible for 14 other clubs. Jerry Jarrad is adviser to the D.E. clubs at East Rome and West Rome high schools.
The Pepperell students, and students from East and West Rome high schools, competed against students from 13 other schools from as far away as Atlanta and Marietta.
The winners of the district competition will participate in the statewide competition in Atlanta, April 5-7. If they win top honors there, they will receive plaques and free trips to the D.E. national convention in Minneapolis, Minn.
W. F. Burk, a teacher at Pepperell High School, is founder of and adviser to the Pepperell D.E. Club.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Floyd County has a chance to win a $2,000 automobile, to be used in the work of the county superintendent of schools and the county agent. Such a prize will be given to the Georgia county making the best showing in general club work, according to Dr. William Bradford, assistant state agent for boys clubs, who is here from Atlanta.
“There is no reason in the world why Floyd County shouldn’t win this prize,” said Dr. Bradford. “With your organization of corn clubs, canning clubs, pig clubs, garden clubs, etc, all you need is the proper cooperation between the county agents, the county schools and the public generally.”
Dr. Bradford & E.R. Strahan, the district agricultural agent, were here in conference with W.E. Bowers, the county agent.
Sunday, March 1, 1970
600 stranded at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (UPI) – Snow plows labored early today to free nearly 600 tourists stranded at the Grand Canyon by a massive snow storm which blanketed the area with up to three feet of snow.
“It’s just impossible to move,” said Dick Rayner, management assistant for the Grand Canyon National Park. “We’ll have plows moving throughout the night and we’ll make sweeps in the morning of the roadways.”
Most of the stranded tourists were taken to the Bright Angel Lodge, which was quickly filled to capacity. The El Tovar Hotel; normally closed in the winter, was opened and 10 parties spent the night at the visitors’ center, which houses historical exhibits on the canyon.
“We’ve got people in places where they can stay reasonably comfortable,” said Chief Ranger George Vonderlippe. “We’ve brought campers out of the camping areas, got people who were stuck along the east rim drive and rounded up those travel trailers.”
Vonderlippe said the only major road out of the national park, State Route 6, was impassable, but state plows had been called in to attempt to clear it.
Roy H. Deardorff, 50, Garden Grove, Calif., was one of those taken to the center.
“The reason we were taken out of the campground was because it was no longer safe. The weight of the snow on the trees was breaking the limbs, endangering people in the campsite, and when the rangers were notified of this they dug us out right away,” Deardorff said.
Pfc. Charles Graham of Springdale, Ark., stationed at Camp Pendleton Marine Base, Calif., was staying at the center.
“Right now we’re singing and having a little party of our own. Someone has a guitar. Most of the people have sleeping bags, but I don’t think there will be any sleeping because it’s pretty thrilling the way it’s going right now,” Graham said.
“We’re supposed to be back … but we didn’t plan on getting snowed in. But we have a lieutenant with us and I think everything will be okay. The lieutenant called Pendleton and said we may be a little late,” he added.
Wednesday, March 4, 1970
Glads in playoff – rest is big mystery
Joe Kingery is certain about only one thing – his East Rome Gladiators will meet Burney Harris of Athens in the Georgia Class AA preliminaries. The “when and where” remained unsettled as of late this morning.
Ordinarily, the game will be played either Friday or Saturday night somewhere in northwest Georgia. Kingery speculates that the somewhere might be in Cobb County, although this is only a calculated guess.
What has muddled the issue is the fact Burney Harris’ girls also are involved in the playoffs and officials of the school would like to avoid conflicts if at all possible. So right now all Kingery can do is to continue to practice his club for the game.
In the meantime, the site and date have been set for the Class C boys’ playoffs, which involve Cave Spring.
Graham, Woodell’s Springers, will take on Pike County at 7 p.m. Saturday in the North Clayton gymnasium at College Park. A second game at 8:30 p.m. matchings Arlington against Taylor County.
Arlington beat Cave Spring, 53-46, last Saturday for the Region 7-C championship, while Pike County knocked off Taylor County for the 4-C crown.
There also was action last night in the Region 7-C girls’ tournament at Fairmount with Adairsville, establishing itself as a definite threat to the championship.
Adairsville, which marched through all foes in the northern half of the region during the regular season, walloped Mt. Zion, 68-32, in its first tournament game, while Temple rolled over Georgia School for the Deaf, 40-29, in the other contest.
Two more games will be played tonight. Cave Spring takes on Fairmount at 7 p.m., and Arlington goes against Red Bud in the 8:30 attraction.
Thursday, March 5, 1970
Jones leads Emory in debate contests
Robert S. Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Jones of 300 E. Fourth Ave., a student at Emory University, won several high positions in debating contests across the country during February.
At a tournament held at William and Mary College, the Emory team he captains, won third place out of 65 teams, winning nine debates and losing two.
Jones was named third place speaker out of 124 debaters at the Navy tournament at which the Emory debaters won third place.
At a tournament held at Dartmouth, Jones and his team won fourth place out of 135 schools, with the Emory team winning eight and losing two.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A contract was closed by the North Georgia Fair Association for the Ziedman and Follie shows, to appear here during homecoming week, and the fair, next October. Captain T.E. Grafton, secretary of the fair association, is home from Decatur, Ala., where he has been for several weeks and is busy with preliminary arrangements for the fair.
He states that this company is one of the best on the road and that it is free from objectionable shows. It allows no gambling for money and carries a Whip, Ferris wheel, Merry-Go-Round and numerous other amusement features, besides a big band. It has a special train of 20 cars.
Prospects are bright for a very successful fair this fall. Premium lists will be issued early and all arrangements will be perfected in ample time to assure the best results.
---
Twelve Italian girls who came to the United States to marry American soldiers but have been held at Ellis Island because they could not pass the literacy test. Washington ruled they might be admitted to the country for 60 days provided they sign a pledge not to marry during that time.
They have a chance in the meantime to learn to read and senator Calder is trying to get through a special bill admitting them. Some of them have been at Ellis Island since last October.
---
Telling L.B. Nichols, owner of a large livery stable at 423 Market Street, Chattanooga, that they wanted to take their sister to the train — she would not be permitted to ride on the street cars, having the flu — two young soldiers attired in their uniform and with overseas caps on their heads, hired a horse and buggy from the stableman, and have not been heard from since.
In conversation with Mr. Nichols, who is in Rome looking for the stolen property, it developed that the young men came to his stable and stated their case as above and hired the horse and buggy. They were traced to Rome, and chief of police Harris in company with the Tennessee man found the horse running loose, near the overhead bridge of the Southern Railroad, in East Rome and expect to get the buggy soon.