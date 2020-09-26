Sunday, Sept. 20, 1970
Floyd woman is honored
Mrs. Latricia Wilson, a member of the Wayside Road Home Economics Club, has been selected to appear in the 1970 edition of “Outstanding Young Women of America.”
Mrs. Wilson is married to the Rev. Clyde Wilson and they have two children, Clyde Jr. and Vicki. They are members of the Sonny Bill Baptist Church where Mr. Wilson is pastor. Latricia is director of WMU, teaches a junior girls Sunday school class and is assistant training union leader. She is also the Vacation Bible School principal.
She serves the Wayside Home Economics Club as second vice president and has served on several committees.
Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Ray F. Waters and the late Mrs. Waters of Rome.
The Outstanding Young Women program is designed to recognize the abilities of women between the ages of 21 and 35.
Mrs. Wilson is now in competition for the state’s Outstanding Young Woman of the Year.
Guidelines for selection include unselfish service to others charitable activities, community, civic and professional recognition.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Little Tim Roberson in Lindale has an educated spider at work in a part of the hedgerow at his gate. Recently the spider started off with one large “w” and continued down one large perpendicular line with a row of letters, all of which more or less resembled a small “w”.
The newsman is of the opinion that the spider is either indicating his rejoicing at the election of Watson, or predicting the election of Walker. Some of the more pessimistic ones believe that the spiders “w” is nothing more nor less than a forewarning of another war, while others who viewed the spider’s work took it lightly by stating that the letter only indicated more work.
---
Men coming from the section of Floyd County near the Polk County line report that unknown parties have placed notices on a cotton gin in Floyd County, warning the owners not to begin operation before January 1921.
Posters of a similar nature they state are on one or two gins across the line in Polk.
It is said that several neighbor farmers in that section are building in cotton houses to hold their cotton until the price is sufficiently high to pay, at least, the cost of making it and give a fair profit to the producer.
The movement to have the cotton crop of north Georgia held this season by the growers, in order to keep the price from slumping, was reported by Haralson County to be spreading.
Monday, Sept. 21, 1970
Competition great among tree salesmen
GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) – There is such a thing as status-seeking among the men who sell Christmas trees.
To some of them, status is having one of their trees in the governor’s mansion.
Thus, on Oct. 9, members of the Georgia Christmas Tree Growers Association will convene to consider, among other weighty matters, the matter of a tree for the mansion.
Many of the association members, says T.J. Williams, president of the group, are expected to bring sample trees with them.
The association has already laid down guidelines for competing for the honor of having a tree placed in the mansion. Foremost among them is that the tree must be between five and seven feet tall.
Association members have been told that the trees must be of a “shape and size” appropriate for the mansion.
B.R. Murray, association secretary, said that some growers were caught short and don’t have trees large enough for consideration.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1970
Coosa beauty wins Floyd county title
Mary Siegel, a 17-year-old beauty from Coosa High School, has her sights set on a bigger prize today after receiving the crown as Miss Floyd County on Tuesday night at the 22nd Annual Coosa Valley Fair.
She beat out six other beauties from high schools for the title, plus the right to represent the county in the Miss Coosa Valley Fair contest Thursday night. That’s the big prize Mary is seeking, but she’ll be up against some 15 other beauties from the Coosa Valley area.
Mary is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sol Siegel Jr., 123 Glendale Rd. Her ambition is to become a mathematics or chemistry teacher and maybe teach dancing lessons on the side.
Presently she’s vice president of the Coosa Beta Club and Garden Lakes Baptist youth council, and is a member of the science club, pet club, student council, girls’ athletic association, Garden Lakes Choir and chaplain of the Tri-Hi-Y.
She also has been a varsity football and basketball cheerleader for three years.
Thursday, Sept. 24, 1970
Women city-county golf tourney opens Monday
The ladies have saved the best for the last.
That’s right, the annual City-County Women’s Golf Championship will be held Monday and Tuesday at Callier Springs and this event officially rings down the 1970 curtain on tournament golf for the golf area.
This is the No. 1 event among the ladies in that it decides the championship for Rome and Floyd County. The ladies may sign up anytime before 9 a.m. Monday, officials said, with first-round action soon after that.
The entry fee is $6 and prizes go to the top places in each flight. These flights, by the way, will be decided on the basis of opening play. The tournament winds up Tuesday.
Defending champ is Sandra Duncan, who has won just about every prize open to lady golfers in Northwest Georgia.
In the meantime, the men are getting set for their final tournament, which comes up this weekend at Green Acres. It’s the first annual Wallace Hendricks Amateur Invitational and some 100 golfers are expected to play.
Already in the field are most of the top amateur golfers, including both Jerry Argo and Martin Ball, who teamed this past weekend to capture the GEAA low-ball tournament.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Reverend A. L. Turner, former pastor of the Denbigh Baptist Church in Newport News, Va., was indicted by a grand jury and charged with attempted murder. There are two counts of the indictment and the court action followed an alleged row in the congregation resulting in a free-for-all fight on a public road some weeks ago. It was charged that the pastor produced a weapon and threatened certain members of the congregation.
---
It will cost, according to Justice E. P. Treadaway, about $125 to hold the second gubernatorial primary in Floyd County on Oct. 6, and he says he is willing, so far as acting as one of the managers at the Rome box is concerned, to donate his services as a matter of duty, if others will do the same.
There being no funds to finance the second primary, it is expected that the justices in this, as in other Georgia counties, and the persons who will act as clerks, will be asked to donate their services. There will only be one name on a ballot, so that the work will not be very hard.
Should managers and clerks in Floyd County, however, be unwilling to act without recompense, somebody will have to finance the primary here and friends of the candidates are expected to do so.