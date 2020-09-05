Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1970
Girl rescued from angry sea
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (AP) – Bait house operator Duncan McRae out guessed the Gulf of Mexico Monday to rescue a 23-year-old Eustis bank teller who was swept out to sea by a strong current and stranded for 20 hours.
McRae said he joined the search party looking for Glenda Faye Lennon shortly after she was reported missing by her husband, Robert, Sunday evening. Small boat owners, fishermen, the Coast Guard and the Florida Marine Patrol searched most of the night without success until McRae figured out Monday morning where the currents might have swept Mrs. Lennon.
McRae, however, said there really wasn’t very much to it.
Mrs. Lennon drove off her husband’s boat a few miles off Crystal River Sunday afternoon when she got hot while sunbathing.
The current swept her out to sea and when she called for help from her husband he could not reach her.
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1970
Red Cross plans ditty bag work
The Rome chapter of the American Red Cross is preparing to meet a request for 500 filled ditty bags to be distributed to American servicemen and Vietnam next Christmas.
The project, called “Shop Early Vietnam 1970,” now in its 50th year.
The chapter’s quota has been filled in past years with the assistance of community organizations, religious groups, business firms and individuals who have participated in the program according to W.G. McWilliams, chairman of the Rome chapter.
Instructions for making and feeling the Christmas gift bags are available at the local Red Cross office, 201-1/2 East 1st St. The bags are to be shipped from Rome on Oct. 1 to ensure their arrival in Vietnam in time for Christmas.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A Dorst auto driven by O. B. Lane collided with a streetcar recently on Broad Street between Third and Fourth avenues, without anyone being injured. The auto was going south and the streetcar was traveling in the opposite direction.
The auto had the left fender and the front wheels badly smashed and the streetcar headlight was damaged. The collision attracted a large crowd.
Thursday, Sept. 3, 1970
Street dance is scheduled for ‘old fashun days’
Rome’s “old fashun” celebration, sponsored by the city’s merchants, will highlight its festivities with a gala square dance and street dance Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the middle of East 4th Avenue between Broad and East 1st streets.
The area will be blocked off to traffic after 7 p.m. Friday to provide ample room for the square dancing program planned. Music will be furnished by the Western Promenaders, one of Georgia’s most colorful and talented square dance groups, with noted leader Marvin Boatright calling the sets.
Friday, Sept. 4, 1970
Dragons cage Tigers in debut, pound out a smashing 40-20 win
Pepperell came out passing, then called on its running game and even blend it in some clutch defensive play Thursday night before some 4,000 onlookers at Barron Stadium. When it was all over the Dragons had posted a rather convincing 42 to nothing victory over Adairsville in the 1970 debut for both clubs.
To say the game was ragged would be a gross understatement. Twenty-nine penalties were called during the long, sultry night, most of them for illegal motion. And with the flags flying, it took just two hours and 20 minutes to play the game, which must be something of a local record.
Still, there were times when the dragons looked every bit as dangerous as most 7-AA coaches felt they would. And there’s no reason to believe the Pepperell won’t improve on its four and six record of a year ago once the rough spots are ironed out.
One thing is very much evident. The Dragons play their best when veteran Phil Baker operating at quarterback fired a pair of touchdown passes and set up two others with his throws before turning the chores over to reserve Jimmy Farrer.
There had been speculation Baker would be used extensively at halfback spot. He did run some from the position, but not until the final minute of play long after the issue had been settled.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Preservation as a permanent government reservation of Okefenokee swamp, which covers 700 square miles in South Eastern Georgia, is recommended in a biological survey of the department of agriculture.
Commercial interests, bent on removing timber from the swan — the last of the three great swamps on the Atlantic seaboard — will destroy its primeval conditions unless action is taken, the survey stated.
The swamp is said to have no counterpart anywhere in the world, and still is in a primeval state. Among the freshwater swamps east of the Mississippi it is succeeded in size only by the Everglades.
---
Rome was the easy winner over Cedartown this week by the score of 5-2, and a very slowly played game that had to be called at the end of the eighth on account of darkness.
Little Joe Parrilla, formerly of the Lindale club, who in the early part of the season went to the million-dollar league after his release, was a particular star, and his playing was a feature. He had two hits out of four times up, and making three of Rome’s five runs, being walked once. He took three hard chances and left field.
Palmantier will be out of the game the remainder of the season, due to an injury when he badly hurt his ankle sliding back into second base. Parrilla will fill the gap for the remainder of the season.
---
The construction work on the new bungalow cottages being erected on the West Side in Lindale by the Lockwood and Crane Company is progressing very rapidly, and a brand new town is springing up in a hurry…. H.A. Duckett is having some repairs and improvements made about his store building…. Harry Shell, a former member of the Lindale Band, who’s been playing in a band at the summer resort at Hendersonville, N.C., is visiting here.