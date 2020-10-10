Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1970
Chiefs take No. 1; Dragons recognized
West Rome has finally moved to the top of the heap in Georgia Class AA circles, but this isn’t as surprising as the fact that the rest of the state finally realizes that Pepperell has a winning football team.
The Chiefs polled 93 out of a possible 100 votes this week to replace Gainesville as the No. 1 team in Class AA in The Atlanta Journal’s poll. The Chiefs were tied for second a week ago.
Pepperell, in the meantime, took over the No. 7 slot in the same poll. It took a long time for Pepperell even to crack the top 10 despite its perfect 5-0 record. The Dragons are averaging just under 40 points a game, and this must be one of the finest marks in Georgia.
They are the only area teams in the Double-A top 10.
Rockmart tumbled out of the Class A ratings after its loss to McEachern. However, Coosa, 2-2 overall and idle last week, jumped into a tie for fourth place with Commerce.
Two Northwest Georgia teams remain in the Class B list. Undefeated Eastbrook is entrenched in the 4th spot and Dade County holds down the No. 8 position.
Adairsville remains the top team in Class C, a place the Tigers have held most of the season.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A triple collision occurred on Fifth Avenue near Broadway [Broad Street], which did considerable damage to a Ford auto and an auto truck. A truck heavily loaded with lumber was drawing another truck and the brakes on the latter refused to work, causing it to smash into the lumber truck. Then a Ford car came along, containing two ladies, and the one driving had trouble in avoiding the two trucks, though they were at the time standing still. The Ford crashed into the rear auto truck damaging the Ford and also damaging the rear end of the truck, the front end of which had already been damaged by the collision with the other truck. No one was hurt.
Few people are aware that listening to other people’s conversation may be a punishable offense in England. But we are reminded of this ancient law by a case which has just occurred of a man who has been bound over with costs for listening to the billing and cooing of a courting couple on the other side of a fence . Eavesdroppers are quaintly described in Blackstone law commentaries “such as to listen under walls or windows, or the eaves of a house, to harken after discourse, and they’re upon to frame slanderous and mischievous tales. They are punishable by fine and finding sureties for their good behavior.”
Monday, Oct. 5, 1970
Top pop singer is dead; drugs eyed as cause
HOLLYWOOD (AP) – Janis Joplin, whose uninhibited, screaming, wailing style made her a top pop singer, was found dead Sunday night, police reported.
Police said drugs may have been involved, but there was no immediate confirmation from coroner’s investigators. Officers reported finding fresh needle marks on her arms.
A friend found the 27-year-old singer’s body in her Hollywood hotel room, officers said.
“It didn’t look like foul play,” an ambulance attendant said. “It looked like she had just fallen over.”
Miss Joplin, who lived in Larkspur north of San Francisco, had been here since Aug. 24 to record for Columbia Records with the Full Tilt Boogie rock group, police said. The hotel manager was the last person to see her alive, about 1 a.m., officers said.
Miss Joplin became a star after appearing at the 1967 Monterrey International Pop Festival where she sang “Ball and Chain,” a blues classic. She was appearing then with a San Francisco rock group, Big Brother and the Holding Company, which she later left.
She told an interviewer once of her style: “It’s all feeling. When I’m singing I’m not thinking.”
She admitted to being a heavy bourbon drinker, often drinking during performances. When asked whether her all-out performances might cut her career short, she once said: “Maybe I won’t last as long as others, but I think you can destroy your now by worrying about tomorrow.”
Among the songs for which she was best known for are “Maybe,” “Work Me, Lord,” “Little Girl Blue,” “One Good Man,” “Try,” “Kozmic Blues,” “I Need a Man to Love,” “Turtle Blues” and “Piece of My Heart.”
Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970
Garden study has unusual field trip
A fascinating adventure, planned and led by Mrs. James Lester, of Rome, and Mrs. Alex Harris, of Calhoun, was the occasion for the October meeting of the Garden Study Club.
The group met at the little frame, 150-year-old church in “Hidden Valley” near Calhoun. Church members presented the members with a “good luck buckeye” and rustic canes to carry on the wooded trails.
The group was charmed by the many tales of folklore and the knowledge expressed by the natives conducting the tour.
Returning with sacks full of berries, acorns, materials for drying, “trailing pine vines” and most dotted with “little red soldiers,” the members enjoyed a sack lunch on the porch of a deserted pre-Civil War house.
Members attending were Mrs. George Home, of Atlanta; Mrs. Wright Bagby, Mrs. Louis Barton, Mrs. Harvey Burnes, Mrs. Warren Gilbert, Mrs. Richard Hackett, Mrs. Tom Harbin, Mrs. John Maddox Jr., Mrs. Edward Rudert, Mrs. Ronnie Mixon and Mrs. George B. Smith Jr.
Friday, Oct. 9, 1970
Thornwood art display Sunday
Thornwood School will hold Open House Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to display the first of four traveling exhibits from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
“Dutch Paintings of the 17th Century” is the title of the exhibit to be displayed. It reflects, through landscape and portraiture, the culture and everyday life of the Dutch in the 1600s. The exhibit includes “A Dutch Courtyard,” by Pieter De Hooch; “An Old Woman Dozing Over a Book,” by Nicholas Maes; “Portrait of a Lady with an Ostrich Feather Fan,” by Rembrandt Van Ryn; “Portrait of an Officer,” by Frans Hals; “The Descent from the Cross,” by Rembrandt Van Ryn; “Village Near a Pool,” by Meindert Hobberna; “Forest Scene,” by Jacob Van Ruisdael; “Horsemen and Herdsmen with Cattle,” by Albert Cuyp; “A Woman Weighing Gold,” by Jan Vermeer; and “The Suitor’s Visit,” by Gerard Ter Borch.
The public is invited to attend.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Notice of the proposed raise in rates of the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company was recently read at the City Commission meeting. The request of the company for such a raise has been set for a hearing by the Railroad Commission of Georgia.
The commission decided to fight the increase with all the vigor at its command and will send representatives to the hearing for that purpose. The commissioners expressed themselves in no uncertain terms, stating that they considered the service such as to call for a decrease rather than an increase in rates.
Commissioner Burnes said the phone service is worse than the gas service. Commissioners May, Atkinson, McKoy and Cruise all joined in the chorus of condemnation, complaining of slow response by central, calling wrong numbers, etc.
T. K. Wright, who says his home is in Texas and who was lodged in the city jail here for safekeeping, has traveled far, if the charge against him is true, to see the country and sell a stolen auto, stealing another for the return trip.
Wright was apprehended at Nashville, Tenn., to which city a deputy sheriff went for him. He is said to have stolen a Chevrolet car in Oklahoma, driven it to Albany, Ga., and sold it and then to have stolen a Buick car there in which to make his return trip to his home in Texas. It seems odd that he should have wanted to go back to Texas, close to the scene of his alleged theft but the officer thinks he was anxious to get back there, in spite of the danger. He was homesick.