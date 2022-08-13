Sunday, Aug. 1, 1972
‘There’s no easy way to win,’ says Stovall
Jerry Stovall, former LSU All-American and Saint Louis Cardinal All-Pro, told over 400 persons at the national conference of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, underway at Berry College, that “there’s no easy way to win.”
“One way you don’t have to worry,” he said at an assembly program, “is not to enter the contest. But there’s one contest you have no say-so over as to whether or not you’re in it, and that’s the game of life.”
Stovall, who played nine years of pro football with the Saint Louis Cardinals before retiring last year to join the South Carolina coaching staff, told the conference conferees: “What a great opportunity you have to be a man before you leave this campus. Before this week ends say, ‘I would see Jesus because you want to because he wants to see you.’ ”
Dr. Loren Young of Atlanta, director of special programming for the FCA, is the morning platform speaker of the week.
“Many of you are wondering what you’re doing here” Young said in his opening address. “If you are the kind of men we think you are, this week is going to be a special kind of week.”
The former Duke University track star added: “It’s what you are to other people that makes you a special kind of man,” which is the theme of the conference.
“Being a member of an athletic team is like being a member of a church,” Young observed. “It’s difficult to be interested in the church without being active. The church is the body of Christ. Seek the church that needs you.” Young urged.
Homer Rice, athletic director at the University of North Carolina, was the speaker Monday night.
As presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The work of putting in the new concrete bridge at Armuchee is progressing very nicely, and it will be but a short time now before it will begin to take shape, and before one knows it the bridge will be in use.
The new bridge is to take the place of the old covered bridge at this point, that is situated just at a sharp curve, and will eliminate one of the worst places on any road leading into and out of Rome. The work so far done consists of grading and the laying of the form for the foundation of the structure.
The work of completing the construction of the Summerville pike to the county line is to be carried on now, and a free labor camp will be established at Armuchee this week. When these four or five miles are completed there will certainly be one road in the county that will be good to the county line.
---
A number of girls and boys of Northwest Georgia will be here soon for the purpose of taking part in bread making and stock judging contests. Walker, Floyd, Whitfield, Haralson, Polk, Bartow and Gordon counties will be represented. The girls will use the kitchen at the Rome High School, while the boys will judge the cattle at the fairgrounds. Some of the best cattle in the county have been selected for the boys to judge from.
This contest is one of 10 that are to be held over the state, when the winners will be selected and sent to the Southeastern fair in Atlanta this fall to take part in a similar contest to declare the winner of the entire state.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1972
Lion problem
Fay Bell Looked from her window and immediately called police.
“There’s a lion in my yard,” she told officers.
“We’ll be right there,” they replied.
But Linda Higgins and her daughter, Tina, 8, soon cleared up the mystery Tuesday by coming from a nearby house to retrieve the 110-pound lion, named King.
“Owning a lion isn’t the easiest thing in the world,” Mrs. Higgins said. “When he gets in your favorite chair, for instance, it’s more trouble than it’s worth to move him.”
King ripped through a rear door screen when he decided to take his walk on Tuesday.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 1972
‘Adult’ store is under fire
Seventh District Congressman John Davis has called for an investigation into the literature being sold by a newly-opened establishment in Rome. Also, it has been learned that local authorities also are conducting a probe.
Davis interrupted his campaigning for a visit to the outlet Wednesday afternoon and then fired off a telegram to U.S. attorney John Stokes.
In his telegram, Davis said, “From personal inspection of goods displayed on the premises at the Broad Street News Stand, 200 Broad St, Rome, Ga., I would like to know if the mails are being used to transmit pornographic materials. According to the City of Rome records, the licensee is Rodney Smith of Atlanta.
“I strongly urge you to investigate the matter, and if it you find a proper case exists, to bring such charges as maybe proper.”
Commenting on his personal visit to the establishment, Davis said, “The materials I observed were unspeakably erotic and suggestive, and certainly were not fit for public display.
The Seventh District lawmaker has been active in attempt to curb distribution of pornography. He sponsored legislation two years ago to prohibit the use of interstate facilities, including the mails, for transportation of salacious advertising.
The News-Tribune learned Wednesday from Rome police officials that an investigation is in progress to see if the shop is violating any state statutes.
Although the city business licenses issued in the name of Rodney Smith of Atlanta, the establishments manager is George Hall, who was interviewed via telephone Wednesday.
Hall said he believes “everything I carry is within the bounds of the law and what has gone through the courts.” He added that if any material in his shelves on his shelves were determined obscene according to the present statutes of the law, he would remove it.
Friday, Aug 4, 1972
Four Rome grid players to play in star contest
Four Rome football players will be in the lineup tonight for the annual All-Star battle, including quarterback David Love serving as director of the North offense.
While Love will handle the signal calling chores for the North, West Rome teammates Thomas Crowley and Vince DiLorenzo are listed on the starting lineup, while East Rome’s Mike Hogan will probably get the starting nod either on offense or defense.
The South has been established as the favorite in the contest, but the North has won two straight in the battle that has traditionally been a southern cakewalk.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Lights will be placed at dangerous railroad crossings in the state by a New Jersey concern, according to a communication received from the state highway department by engineer Simonton, in charge of the Rome district, which includes the counties of Northwest Georgia. Engineers Simonton is preparing a list of the most dangerous crossings on railroads traversing his section, to be used by the New Jersey company in placing the lights. They will burn intermittently, thus attracting strong attention, as do the street lights so arranged.
---
Because of alleged insulting remarks he had made concerning them, three women who operate a barber shop in Mexica, Texas, took a male acquaintance out of town and lashed him with a horse whip. The women paid fines in court for disturbing the peace.