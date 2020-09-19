Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1970
Radio station workers slipped drinks of LSD
“Nothing happened for about 30 minutes after I drank the first Coke,” Bill Underwood, 22-year-old WIYN radio announcer, said this morning in describing his involuntary LSD “trip” of yesterday.
“That was about 11 a.m. I drank the second one about 11:20 while I was on the air, and about 10 minutes later I began to get numb all over, the way you feel when your foot goes to sleep, and the radio console in front of me began to bend and change shape.”
The floor and ceiling became distorted, too, he said, and all the room’s colors and sounds changed as well.
“It was weird,” he said. “Nothing looked or sounded right – everything was too fast or too slow. I didn’t know what was wrong at first, but I knew I couldn’t stay on the air feeling like that, so I called for help.”
Windy Miller, station program director, took over then, while station manager Les Gradick drove Underwood to Floyd Hospital for emergency treatment.
“Someone in the emergency wing asked if I’d poisoned,” Underwood said. “But I knew it wasn’t that, or I’d have been nauseated. I kept telling them I’d been drugged.”
The “doctored” drinks arrived just prior to 11 a.m., according to Nancy Nichols, station receptionist, who, with program director Miller, also was hospitalized soon afterward.
“Someone called to say that a box of fountain drinks had been delivered to the station as a mark of their appreciation for our programming” she said. “Bill Underwood had already found them and brought them in. We were drinking one when the call came.”
The call was made by a man, she said, who gave no name.
“It was pretty terrible,” she said, referring to the effects of the drug. “I knew something was wrong but couldn’t relate to anything in the room. It was hard to know what was going on. … everything was all out of shape, and there were a lot of bright colors flashing. I was a little scared at first, but I was more tired than afraid. I wanted to get it over with and get out of it.”
She wasn’t nauseated, Miss Nichols said, but was very thirsty – and the hospital attendants couldn’t give her water. The effects lasted for seven or eight hours, she said, and left her dizzy but feeling well enough to go back to work as soon as the hospital releases her.
All three will probably be released tomorrow, according to Miller.
“We’re all right now, I think,” he said this morning, “but the doctors want to keep us under observation for a while longer, more to determine the strength of the dose than anything else.”
Sunday, Sept. 13, 1970
Students warm up to computers
PALO ALTO, Calif. (UPI) – A new generation of elementary school students is taking computers in stride.
At Willow School in East Palo Alto, Calif., six and seven-year-old youngsters are so enthusiastic about computers used for teaching mathematics that the biggest problem is getting them to leave when the period ends.
“As soon as classes are dismissed at the end of the day, the kids come back to use the computer,” Ronald Weaver, principal at Willow said.
The Ravenswood City School district, in which CAI – computer-assisted instruction – has been used for more than five years, has more experience in the field than any other school system.
“At first,” says Bill Rybeensky, director of the program, “some of the younger students were concerned about the lady in the box, but we explained what was really happening.”
Willow School has 32 teletype terminals in its computer lab. Students from the first grade through the sixth grade use the computer for mathematics drills and practice about 10 minutes a day with each people progressing at his own rate.
Thursday, Sept. 17, 1970
Johnson claims win in Mite League action
Johnson, Riverside and Pepperell claimed victories in the Rome Boys’ Club Mite and Pee Wee league action Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson raced to a 28-6 victory over Riverside in a Mite contest, while Pepperell stopped Midway, 20-0, and Riverside came through with a 22-8 decision over Johnson in Pee Wee action.
In Pee Wee play Larry Barnes had two touchdown runs for the winning Riverside team while Timmy Hinton came through with a lone tally. Jeff Mathis scored for losing Johnson.
Johnson was paced by the scoring of Bryan Hughes and Eddie Chapman in the victory over Riverside in Mite play, while Kondo Wiley had a 67-yarder for the losers.
Friday, Sept. 18, 1970
Holiday Inn provides chaplain for guests
“Despair, anger, fear, personal problems and spiritual needs are not items we leave at home; they are packed right along on vacations and business trips,” said Rev. Phillip R. Hugel of the Hills Lutheran in explaining the new “chaplain-on-call” program at the Rome Holiday Inn.
The new service for Holiday Inn guests encourages them to call the chaplain for counseling or referral to a minister, priest or rabbi of their own faith, said Innkeeper Herbert H. Raines. The program is being instituted in the Holiday Inn International system of motels and hotels, with the local volunteer chaplain’s name and telephone found on a special printed announcement card in each guest room.
Chaplain Hugel pointed out that in an increasingly mobile American society, people often find themselves in cities or towns where they have no personal friends or family to help them in times of personal distress, and they hesitate to contact a minister they don’t know.
“We just make it easier for them to reach out for help,” he said.
Services of the chaplain-on-call may involve notifying a guest of the death of a loved one; being with a person who has become seriously ill while traveling, or counseling with an alcoholic fighting to “stay dry.” He would be available to a potential suicide victim needing someone to care, to dissuade him from self-destruction.
“Loneliness can compound any human problem,” Chaplain Hugel said, “and sometimes just having someone to talk to can get a person through a rough time, making the difference between personal triumph or shattering dissolution of personality. People away from the security of home often have even greater need for personal ministry than they would in familiar surroundings.”
Selection of a chaplain, who may be of any faith, is made by the innkeeper, and he chooses one familiar with the local clergy men and with community services and specialized groups.
Rev. Hugel has had extensive training and experience, and is well qualified to provide for the spiritual needs of those who come our way.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Two little boys were picked up on the streets and returned to their anxious mother. The two-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe McConnell, of 408 South Broad St., was found by Mr. James Nichols at the Crabuzi Cafe, on the south side of the Broad Street bridge, and was cared for by officer Mel Johnson at the police station until a call from the mother to the station told whose was the child.
The other boy was the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Salmon, of Armuchee, who was found by Officer Selman at the Busy Bee Cafe. He had accompanied his mother to a moving picture theater and left her while her attention was on the screen. Chief Harris took the little fellow down Broadway and met the mother and restored the boy to her.
---
A gold-tipped pen staff used by Jefferson Davis, president of the confederates, and with which he signed many important state papers, is in the possession of Mrs. Kinney Fisher, of Floyd county. The interesting relic has been treasured by her family ever since the War Between the States.
It was given by President Davis to Dr. Bradley, Mrs. Fisher’s father, who enlisted in the Confederate Army from Alabama. At the close of the war, when Mr. Davis was being sought by the Federals, Dr. Bradley was his escort. When it became apparent that his capture was inevitable, President Davis divided his personal effects among his escorts, so that his captors would not benefit by them. To Dr. Bradley he gave the pen, a small memorandum book and a small sum of silver money.
The pen was given to Mrs. Fisher, who was Miss Ella Bradley, by her father, and she has kept it ever since and takes great pride in its possession.
---
An automobile belonging to Gordon Hight, standing before his residence on East 9th Street one recent evening, was taken by unknown persons, driven about and finally left on Walnut Street, rather the worse for its use. The guilty person or persons have not yet been found
---
Cedartown capitulated Tuesday in a friendly invasion of Rome Kiwanians. Twenty-five members of the local club motored to Cedartown and lunched with a light number of businessmen of the latter city.
The luncheon, a delightful one, was served by the ladies of the Cedartown Presbyterian Church at the Cedartown club. The Romans carried the Elliott Orchestra with them, and in addition to a lively program of songs and marches there was special music by Miss Lumpkin, a Shorter College student.
Felicitations were exchanged by speakers from Rome and from Cedartown. The affair, besides affording pleasure to those present, went far toward establishing work friendly relations between the two neighboring cities.
It is understood that an application will be made for a charter for Kiwanis club at Cedartown and the Rome club will forward the movement in every possible way.