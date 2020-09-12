Sunday, Sept. 6, 1970
Bekaert dedication on Thursday
An international atmosphere will prevail at the official dedication of the new Bekaert Steel Wire Corp. plant in Rome on Thursday. Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., according to A.J. Ben Goylen, president of the firm, which is the North American division of Bekaert N.V. in Szwevegem, Belgium. Participating in the ceremony will be government and trade representatives from Belgium, the state of Georgia, and local business and civic leaders.
They will join U.S. and Belgian company officials to mark the opening of the 19-year-old Belgian company’s first manufacturing plant in the United States. Of particular note will be the attendance of Mrs. Jewels Valge Belge, daughter of the company’s founder, who will cut the ribbon symbolizing the start of commercial production of Bekaert Steel Wire in Georgia
The dedication ceremonies and guided tours of the plant are open to the public. Tours, scheduled for 12 noon, will be followed by a luncheon on the plant grounds to which the public is also invited.
The modern 120,000 square foot plant which is situated on a 40-acre site off the East Rome interchange, is Bekaert’s first manufacturing venture in the United States.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
When P. I. McBrayer sent his chauffeur, Sam Kinnebrew, with the former’s big Chandler car to take Mrs. McBrayer for a ride, it was not expected that he would do anything else.
He did, however. He took the car way out on the Chulio Road, where a little girl had the chauffeur’s heart and they had a joyride of several hours.
Then the chauffeur took the car back to the garage at Mr. McBrayer’s home, corner of Smith Street and Broadway, but by that time he had told the police his car was stolen.
Officers Jess and Mel Johnson met the chauffeur at the home and he was locked up on a larceny charge.
---
Stockholders of the Coosa Country Club corporation have been called to meet at the Chamber of Commerce to consider the purchase of a suitable site for the club. A committee recently appointed for that purpose is ready to report.
It is understood that an option has been secured for the property now held under lease by the club. At present it owns the ground surrounding the clubhouse and extending for the city but much of the golf links is held under lease. There has been a sentiment for some time in the club favorable to the purchase or suitable property, at the present site or elsewhere, on the theory that the club should make permanent arrangements for a site and should own the land that uses.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1970
Wallace says Nixon reneged on campaign promise
PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) – George Wallace – charging that President Nixon reneged on a campaign promise to preserve the neighborhood concept – has given his endorsement to peaceful defiance of court ordered school desegregation.
Wallace said the Nixon administration has failed to keep its promise to the South on the neighborhood schools concept.
“Unless the administration begins living up to this promise made in Charlotte, N.C., in 1968, president,” said Wallace, who is the Democratic nominee for another term as Alabama’s governor.
Wallace claimed that Nixon’s election stemmed directly from such promises and “campaign speeches which sounded as if they were written right here in Prichard Park.”
The former third-party presidential candidate said the political pressure being brought by the “hard hats and all the working people of America” will provide the solutions to what he described as the crisis in southern schools.
Wednesday Sept. 9, 1970
Shorter shares state Baptist building fund
ATLANTA (AP) – Six Baptist colleges, including Shorter College in Rome, would receive more than 4 million dollars under an endowment and capital improvements program approved by the executive committee of the Georgia Baptist convention.
The money would be spent over a six-year period.
Other institutions which will receive about four million and funds under the program, which must receive final approval at the conventions annual meeting, are two retirement homes, a hospital, several Baptist centers at state-supported colleges, a conference and retreat center at Toccoa and the Christian index, a newspaper published by the conference
Also included in the program are funds for proposed new administration building for the conventions offices.
About $4 million for the colleges will be raised by the convention and another $4 million by the schools on a matching basis.
Friday, Sept. 11, 1970
Hoyt brothers head LinValley entry list
After taking a week off to decide club championships, area golfers return to the tournament scene Saturday and Sunday.
At stake is the title in a two-day, low-ball tournament at the LinValley course. Entries are still being accepted, although they will close just as soon as 60 teams are in the field. Entry is $15 per team.
The Hoyt brothers, Nat and Bob, are entered as a team, and they must rank near the top of the contenders. Nat won the City-County Championship only last month at LinValley, so he’s like to make it two in a row.
Also, Martin Ball and Kenneth Ball are paired. Martin claimed LinValley’s amateur invitational tournament back in the early summer and he, too, knows his way around the course.
Harvell Garrett and Jerry Argo will be another strong team, as will Tarvin Bagley and Earl Wilkey.
Teams to not have to qualify since Saturday’s play, all or part of it, will be used to flight the golfers. The top three teams in each flight will receive merchandise certificates.
Also, officials said each golfer will be given a new ball prior to teeing off for Saturday’s opening round.
Two more tournaments lie in the future before the 1970 tournament season comes to a close for another year.
General Electric Athletic Association will present a two-day, low-ball tournament Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20. Then as the final event, Green Acres will hold it first annual Wallace Hendricks Amateur Invitational Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Wright Willingham, who had announced his retirement from active politics, visited the Tribune-Herald office and stated that he had been much disturbed by a rumor to the effect that he was opposed to women voting. He declared that this was untrue, he had always been an ardent suffragette and was in fact now contemplating announcing the candidacy of Mrs. Willingham for justice of the peace in the Rome district, election on the first Wednesday in September.
The political editor of the Tribune-Herald pledged his support to Mrs. Willingham but suggested that in her race she might be somewhat handicapped because of her relationship to Mr. Willingham. He advised that there would be little doubt of Mrs. Willingham’s election should she free herself from this handicap by divorce proceedings, or at least separation. Mrs. Willingham demurred at this, and the matter is now in status quo.
---
For the third time Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt had a narrow escape from death when an airplane in which he was making a trip from Okmulgee to Tulsa for a night address in Tulsa, encountered a severe electrical rain storm. The pilot was unable to see the earth or dodge out of a cloud bank. He was forced to fly aimlessly about until the storm subsided.