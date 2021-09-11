Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1971
Stars missing, but not drama
Drama through limited seedings expected to make for the absence of stars in today’s start of The U.S. Open Tennis Championship.
With 10 of the world’s top players, including defending champions Ken Rosewall and Margaret Court, bypassing this 12-day, $160,000 extravaganza on grass, tournament officials decided to rank only eight of the 128 men instead of 20 as last year, to make it the widest open of U.S. Opens. Eight of the 64 women also were seeded.
But last-minute injuries and exhaustion forced the seedings to be pared among the women and revamped for the men. Australian Rod Laver, seated No. 3, pulled out pleading fatigue. Britain’s Virginia Wade, No. 3 among the women, withdrew after she broke her ankle in the Eastern Lawn Tennis Championships last Saturday.
In another last-minute maneuver, tournament officials reneged on an earlier plan to make opening day a “for men only” affair with the women waiting in the wings for a Thursday start. Now the top half of the men’s draw and the lower half of the women’s draw are playing today with the remainder scheduled for Thursday.
Top seeded John Newcombe, the Australian who won Wimbledon, was scheduled to open today’s action on the center court against French Open titliest Jan Kodes of Czechoslovakia.
Also scheduled for top billing our former Davis Cup teammates No. 7 seed Cliff Richey of San Angelo, Tex., and Charlie Pasarell of Puerto Rico; No. 2 Rosemary Casals of San Francisco, runner-up to Mrs. Court here last year, and Betty Stove of the Netherlands, and Billy Nastases of Romania and Joaquin Loyo-Mayo of Mexico.
Mrs. Court, whose victory here last year clinched a tennis Grand Slam, passed up her title defense because of pregnancy.
Also bypassing the Open, in a growing war being waged between professionals and amateurs are Australian pros Tony Roche, Roy Emerson and Rosewall, as well as Andres Gimeno of Spain and Cliff Drysdale of South Africa.
Laver’s withdrawal moved Nastases up to No. 8 seed behind Newcombe; Stan Smith of Pasadena, Calif.; Arthur Ashe of Richmond, Va.; Tom Okker of the Netherlands; Marty Riessen of Evanston, Ill.; Richey and Clark Gravner of New York City.
His royal highness, the American small boy, has a new ambition, according to Mrs C.E. Berry, superintendent of the Women’s Department of the North Georgia Fair, Rome, Oct. 10-15.
There was a time when he yearned to be president, a circus clown or an aviator. He now hungers to be the judge of the breads, biscuits, cookies, pies, jellies and goodies at the coming fair.
“I got a letter from a small boy this morning,” Said Mrs. Berry, “who asked the privilege of tasting and judging all the exhibits in the culinary department. He said he could do the job better than any group of women judges the fair ever had. I am afraid, however, that he would get sick before he got well started, and so we’ll have to worry along with the women judges.”
Judges of all departments will have an arduous task this year. The exhibits of livestock, women’s work, boys and girls work, fruits and vegetables will be unusually large. The big premiums totaling $5,000 are the main inducements.
Thursday, Sept. 2, 1971
First 1971 bale arrives at market
The first bale of cotton for the 1971 cotton season arrived in Rome at 6:00 a.m. today.
Fred Wood, Rome Manufacteuring Co. cotton buyer, announced the bale was brought to the Georgia Alabama warehouse company, 3 East Fourth St. Grown by Derrick and Tom Compton, of Cherokee County, Ala., the bale weighed 576 pounds.
The Comptons planted D and PL No. 6 cotton seed on April 21, 1971. The bale was ginned at J.T. Jordan Gin, Centre, Ala., and was graded Mid 1 1-32 inch and mid 4-5.
The bale will be auctioned at a later date, time and place to be announced, Wood said.
Friday, Sept. 3, 1971
Coosa Valley Tech receives damaged automobiles for study
Coosa Valley Tech is one of 19 Georgia vocational-technical schools to receive a slightly damaged 1971 Pontiac automobile, for use in instruction of students.
General Motors Corporation decided to donate 20 damaged cars to the State Department of Education for vocational training use. The cars were damaged several weeks ago when the train they were being transported on derailed. Damage to the Pontiacs varied from several hundred to several thousand dollars, but it was enough to make all the cars non-drivable. The cars were from the General Motors assembly plant near Atlanta.
The cars were hauled away by the education department and distributed to the various vocational schools.
Derward Powell, director of Coosa Valley Vocational-Technical school, said that he felt the school was fortunate to receive such equipment.
“Donations like this make a program more effective,” he said.
He also said that the schools were not in a position to buy the latest model cars, and this donation helps make instructions more meaningful for the students.
Powell said the car will be used strictly for instructional purposes and it will not be repaired.
“We will use the parts as an aid in teaching designed and repair, with instruction on how to dismantle and reassemble parts,” Powell said.
Classroom instruction will also include assembly of fuel pumps, generators, starters, ignition systems, front ends, transmissions and other auto components.
The cars were donated by General Motors Corporation in cooperation with the Pontiac Motor Division.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
S.H. Nickels and H.C. Hendricks, two well-known young businessmen, have formed a partnership under the name of Nichols & Hendricks and will conduct a haberdashery at 425 Broad St. They have installed one of the latest model Hoffman pressing machines and will also do cleaning and pressing. They will handle a full line of gents’ furnishings.
The shop will be open soon to the public and friends of the firm members will give the glad hand in considerable numbers.
---
All is in readiness for the big motorboat races that will be held on Labor Day at the junction of the rivers. The program states that the races will start at 1:30, but on account of the fact that several of the craft are slow, they will be started off about 1:00. The races will take about an hour.
There will be 10 boats in the races, probably. Two motor boats are in distress from engine trouble. One of them is the Boy Scouts. While making a trial run around the course the Scouts crankcase blew up. Her engine was put in the shop immediately and appeared ready for use, when a crack was discovered in the bottom of the case that welders will try to fix Labor Day morning.
---
Four bold bandits are being sought in Texarkana, Texas, after holding up a Kansas City Southern passenger train.
They held up the train near Texarkana and threw a small gas bomb into the mail car when the mail clerk refused to open the car. The fumes forced the clerk to open the door, and the bandits then escaped.
The amount of the loot could not be estimated.