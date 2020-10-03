Sunday, Sept. 27, 1970
Enrollment at Berry 1,044 for quarter
Berry College continues is over 1,000 enrollment with 1,044 students for the fall quarter, according to registrar G.D. Wilson.
The total compares with 1,046 for the last spring quarter, though down 130 from the 1969 fall quarter.
The student body is almost equally divided between men and women. About 53 percent of the current total reside on the campus, and the remainder are commuting students.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 1970
Coosa midgets roll to victory
Coosa piled up a 24-6 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Alto Park, 30-6, Monday afternoon in a senior midget game at Legion Field.
In the junior midgets, Armuchee scored in the fourth quarter to whip Model, 8-0.
In the meantime, three games were played in the Boys’ Club Football program. Garden Lakes’ pee-wees rolled over Elm Street, 40-14, while in mite play Elm Street shut out Garden Lakes, 32-0, and Alto Park trounced McHenry, 32-6.
Doug Raglin got the Coosa midgets on the scoreboard when he scored from 10 yards out in the first period. Raglin and David Gresham added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and then Conway ended the scoring for the winners on a 30-yard pass for the fourth period.
Jeff Johnston scored Alto Park’s only touchdown.
In Armuchee’s victory, W.C. Dunaway got into the end zone in the final minutes to break a scoreless tie.
Garden Lakes’ pee-wees tallied 22 points in the first quarter and 16 more in the second to easily win its game from Elm Street.
Gary Doegg got three touchdowns and Mike White scored twice for the winners. Gary Mull and Clarence Smith tallied for Elm Street.
The Elm Street mites returned the favor against Garden Lakes, leading 24-0 at halftime and rolling on to victory. Mark Phillips scored twice and Lance Wiseman and Steve Brandon got in to the end zone once apiece in the victory.
Mike Henry scored two touchdowns and Jerry Polland and Jim Owen one to fire Alto Park to its mile triumph. The victors scored eight points in each period, while McHenry got its only six points in the fourth period on a run by Danny Barton.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Fanning 12 men and allowing but one hit, Lee Bolt, pitching for Lindale, defeated Piedmont in Lindale by the score of 322, the winning run crossing the plate in the eighth inning after two men were down, and it being too dark for further play.
Besides the pitching of Bolt, the game was featured by the hitting of Donaldson, who secured three clean singles out of three times at bat and of Creed Cook, who hit two singles and a triple, Akins hit a couple of safeties, Bots one and Bolt one, Bolts being a two-bagger. Pilcher’s scratch and field hit in the eighth inning drove in the winning run.
Monday, Sept. 28, 1970
Cuban government ready to swap hijackers with U.S.
MIAMI (AP) – Cuba says it is willing to enter an agreement with the United States to rneturn airplane hijackers, but only if such as pact also covers the hijacking of boats.
This could involve Cubans who steal boats to come to Florida, and the State Department declined immediate comment while it studied the statement by Foreign Minister Raul Roa.
Roa’s statement was broadcast by Havana Radio on Saturday night in an unusual public communique.
“The problem of the hijack of planes could not be solved by simple publicity measures,” Roa’s statement said.
“If the United States government wishes to discuss this problem in a serious and definitive way, the Cuban government is willing to subscribe immediately an agreement on the basis established in the Cuban law No. 1,226, Sept. 16, 1969, which includes besides the hijack of planes, the hijacking of ships and other violations of regulations and laws ruling the international traffic,” Roa said.
He added, “We do also express in a final and categorical way that we will not accept and will not respect any international agreement relating to the hijack of planes, unless it concretely includes all piracy forms and violations without any exception.”
Roa also declared that Robert Labadie, 27, a U.S. Army private put aboard a U.S. Army plane at a Cuban airfield and returned to this country last Thursday as an accused airplane hijacker, should be treated as a mental case rather than a criminal.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1970
Empire Furniture Store expands Rome facilities
The grand opening of the new and enlarged Empire Furniture Store, at 515 East Second Ave., will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. The store will remain open until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The new store will offer a complete line of services, including free delivery with the option of home approval. Qualified salespeople will be available.
All displays are set in individual room groupings with complete accessories and are quality-coordinated by price and style. There is also a complete home display with three rooms in various styles.
The new store has fee parking with direct entrance to the store and has nine well-lighted display windows.
Empire, which is a member of seventy-store chain, was opened in Rome in 1964 after the Toles’ brothers retirement. It has since doubled its display area and increased its personnel by 80 percent. It was recently recognized as one of the outstanding stores in the Empire chain.
It is managed by James Cordle, a Floyd Countian, who was employed by Maxwell Brothers Furniture for 20 years prior to joining Empire in 1967. He lives on the Old Summerville Rd. with his wife, Ima Jean, and two sons, Steve and David.
Billy Land is the assistant manager, and the sales staff includes Martha Taliferro, Kitty Amos, Marie Haney, and Donald Purdy, Sally Oxford and Idelle Holsomback are the office staff, and deliveries are made by Henry Ridley. Thomas Mullinax and Robert Helton.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The handsome coronation gift to be presented to the lady chosen queen of the homecoming week pageant in October will be on display this week in the window of the Wyatt Jewelry Company.
Voting boxes were placed at prominent points in the city and voting for a choice of a queen began at once. It became evident right at the start, that the contest will engender strong interest and it promises to be exciting.
Votes will be counted, for the present, on Mondays and Thursdays and published Wednesdays and Sundays. Later on, the results of the voting will be published daily, as the counting is to be done daily.
---
The apprehension of three men who were seen leaving Rome on a freight train has been asked by Police Chief Harris of the authorities at Chattanooga, in the direction of which city the train was going. The men are suspected of being implicated in a holdup said to have occurred near the Second Avenue bridge recently and of having burglarized the store of Bruce Suits, near the Anchor Duck Mills.
The police have not learned the details of the holdup on Second Avenue but it was reported to them recently though the name of the victim is withheld.
Suits was in the city hall jail on a charge of being drunk and disorderly and his store was burglarized while he was in the lockup. The burglars are said to have secured a quantity of merchandise.
Sheriff Smith has been requested by the police to assist in apprehending the guilty persons
---
President Ban Johnson, of baseball’s American League, is quoted by newspapers as having said he had “heard statements that the White Sox did not dare win the 1920 pennant because of the managers of a gambling syndicate, alleged to have certain players in their power, and had forbidden it.” The gamblers are said to have backed Cleveland.