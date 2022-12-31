Sunday, Dec. 17, 1982
There’s a new way to move telephone
“We’ll pay you $5 to cut your phone cord when you move,” says Herb McCartney, Southern Bell district manager.
“It’s true,” he continued, “you can do us a favor if you’ll take a pair of scissors and snip your telephone cord and take the set with you when you move and will give you $5 to boot! It’s okay to use a screwdriver though, if you’d rather.”
Southern Bell recently inaugurated a Snip ‘n Take plan which is expected to save over 89,000 Georgia Telephone customers over $445,000 this year alone, according to McCartney.
“Simply stated,” he said, “the plan works this way. A single-line residence or business customer moving from one part of Rome to another is invited to snip his set, or sets, from the connecting block He carries the phone or phones to his new address, where later the installer-repairman making the new installation takes the setter or sets brought from the old address. For his effort the customer gets a $5 credit on his bill.”
“The plan” he emphasized, “applies when a single-line line customer moves within the same locality and billing is continuous. It’s a good idea, however, for a customer to call our business office for more detailed information about the Snip ‘n Take plan before moving.”
From Southern Bell’s viewpoint, the practice promises to reduce telephone set losses and also eliminates access problems for the installer and the customer, according to McCartney.
“This plan saves money not only for the customer but for the company, too,” he said, “since we do not have to send an installer on a special trip to pick up the disconnected phone.”
As presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Rome is ready to talk baseball.
Dutch Lanier thus informed the city salesman association of Columbus, in a letter.
The letter was an answer to one received from the association suggesting that Rome be included in a proposed six or eight club baseball league next year. “We will send a representative to any meeting that is called,” Mr. Lanier wrote.
League baseball in Rome next year looms brighter and with Macon, Columbus, Montgomery and other cities in this circuit putting out feelers, there is hope of getting a league started.
Hamilton Field, now under lease by Dutch and Tom, is paid for until next October, and there’s practically no difficulty now in the way to Rome joining the league. Indications are that if there is any money to be raised to assure the team, it will be forthcoming from the fans, who are eager once again to see league baseball.
---
There are a few people of Lindale who have been holding close communion about the goose that strayed off from I. L. Smith’s and took up its abode with C. J. Logan. Some go as far as to say that really the goose must have been aided and abetted to have made such a mistake.
Tuesday Dec. 19, 1972
Optimists sponsor supermarket spree
How many groceries can one person get when set free in a supermarket for three minutes and then not have to pay for them?
The answer to that question will be determined at 4 p.m. Thursday by Clarance Rr. Booker of the Mount Alto Road. He was the winner of the Rome Breakfast Optimist Club Supermarket Shopping Spree on Monday.
The spree will take place at the Piggly Wiggly store on Shorter Avenue, where he can fill as many carts as he can.
The Breakfast Optimist Club supports various youth activities and organizations throughout the year.
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1972
Truman battling for life
Former President Harry S. Truman remained semi-conscious and in very serious condition. The doctor says he cannot last indefinitely with his deteriorating kidneys performing inadequately. Truman’s critical kidney function improved slightly Tuesday, but a spokesman for the Research Hospital and Medical Center said the organs were still performing with less than 10 percent efficiency.
The 88-year-old Truman was admitted to the hospital 16 days ago, suffering from lung congestion and bronchitis. His condition deteriorated as complications of age contributed to the problems of damaged kidneys and a weekend heart.
Friday, Dec. 22, 1972
Coosa slip by Ramblers; West Rome rips springers
A shot that rocked Memorial gymnasium has set the stage for a natural matchup and the finals of the 19th Annual Rome News-Tribune Holiday Festival Tournament .
That shot was fired by who else but Mike Glenn, Coosa’s sensational senior guard, and it came just a split second before the final buzzer to give the Eagles a heart pounding 58-56 victory over LaFayette inThursday’s semifinals.
And by virtue of Glenn’s two pointer, the Eagles move into tonight’s title game where they go against their number one rival, the Chieftains of West Rome. It all begins at 8:30 p.m. and there isn’t to be an empty seat in the house.
West Rome got into the finals the easy way, by thrashing Cave Spring, 54-24 in last night’s other semi-final tussle.
Actually there’s a two-game program on tap today. Cave Spring and Lafayette meet in a 7:00 p.m. contest for third place and they hope to set the tempo for the championship game .
If you want to call a spade a spade, Glenn didn’t have one of his good nights for the Eagles. You might even call it a poor night because he missed a great percentage of his shots from the floor and finished with only 17 points.
But, the last two we got generated such a reward that the roof vibrated on Memorial Gymnasium.
It all came about this way. The score was knotted at 56 all and Coosa had possession of the ball. Naturally, the Eagles placed for their final shot, hoping to get the necessary points for victory without giving LaFayette a chance to retaliate .
Well, Glenn got the ball with the seconds ticking off and he took one of his jumpers. The ball hit the front of the rim and bounced into the arms of two players — one from each team. That brought about a jump ball with only two seconds remaining.
Jim Bragg was the player involved for Coosa and he managed to send the trip into the waiting arms of Glenn, who went for the basket and almost the same move. The buzzer sounded just as he released it and the ball careened off the backboard and into the net as though it had eyes.
The place was simply packed and the highly partisan Coosa fans went wild. So did the players because they lifted Glenn on their shoulders and held him there for a full minute.
You’ve got to give LaFayette credit. The Ramblers, who brought a 7-0 record into this game, could have folded several times because they had opportunities.
There were times when Coosa moved ahead by eight and appeared on the verge of applying the knockout punch. Each time the Ramblers came back by giving 110 percent effort. They led twice in the final quarter before a foul shot by Glenn tied the score each time.
Maybe the key to Coosa’s success came in the scoring balance. Besides Glenn, four other Eagles finished in double figures. There was Larry Murphy with 11, Jim Bragg, Rick Winterboer and John Banks with 10 apiece.
Steve Huskey was again sensational for LaGayette. He scored 24 points and had almost that many rebounds. And it seems that every time LaFayette needed the ball he went after it.
James Davis added another 14 for the Ramblers.
The opening game of the semifinals didn’t offer this kind of excitement. West Rome was simply too much for the Springers of Cave Spring and the issue was settled in the second quarter.
West Rome jumped ahead 8-2 midway through the first period before the Springers rallied briefly to move within a point, 8-7. Then the Chiefs scored three more points at the tail end of the period to make it 11-7.
Cave Spring managed only three points in the entire second quarter. And as if this wasn’t bad enough, the Springers got only two points in the third.
In the meantime, West Rome scored 17 in the second and 16 in the third to take command, 44-12. By then the reserves were on the scene for the Chiefs.
Only two players scored in double figures and both of them were Chiefs. Chris DiLorenzo got 14 and Larry Brewster got 10.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The City Commission held a crippled meeting. S. F. Magruder, city secretary, being sick, Sam King was called upon to act in that capacity, and made a fairly good showing.
Rumors that teachers were not to be paid their December salary this year before Christmas was quashed by the commission, when commissioner E. E. Lindsay, announced that the checks would be sent to teachers just before the holidays.
First reading of the ordinance regulating the auction sale of jewelry and other merchandise was had at the meeting.
---
To the 20,000 maimed and wounded veterans of the world war still in government hospitals, Uncle Sam this year will play Santa Claus, spreading good cheer and gladness.
This message was broadcasted by Chas. R. Forbes, director of the Veterans’ Bureau to the federal hospitals throughout the land.
The government’s gift to these wards, Forbes announced, will be checks and compensation and full settlement of outstanding claims and adjustments. In order that there be no disappointment Forbes has ordered the bureau force to work night and day if necessary between now and Christmas to conclude the settlement.
These checks to the men who, in 1917 and 1918, were picked from quiet pursuits of life to be rushed to the battlefields of France, many to be returned disabled for life, will be literally a godsend from some kind providence.