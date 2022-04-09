Sunday, March 26, 1972
Manis named Eagle Scout
James T. Manis, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler Manis of 22 Little Dry Creek Rd., was recently presented the Eagle Scout award, scouting’s highest rank.
The presentation was made at the morning service at the West Rome United Methodist Church by Joe Gittings, scoutmaster and James A. Lowery, institutional representative of Troop 28.
Jim has been a member of Troop 28 since 1968, where he has served as patrol leader and presently is serving as junior assistant scoutmaster. He has earned the God and Country Award and is an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow, a national brotherhood of honor campers. He also attended the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 1971.
Jim is in the 9th grade at Darlington School, where he is on the honor roll and serves on the “Darlingtonian” school newspaper and the annual staff.
Tuesday, March 28, 1972
Rome Boy’s Club member vies for top award
Joe Sargent, a member of the Rome Boys’ Club, has been selected as a region finalist in the national “Boy of the Year” competition of the Boys’ Clubs of America, it was announced today by Alex Mills, executive director.
Mills said that young Sargent was named one of 50 regional finalists — five from each of the 10 Boys’ Club regions throughout the country — by an independent five-member panel meeting in New York. Sargent will now compete for the regional title against four other finalists in the Southern Region, Mills said.
The 10 regional winners, along with their club’s executive director, will then appear personally before another panel in Washington, D.C., during National Boys’ Club Week, April 9-15, when the national quote boy of the year End“Boy of the Year” will be selected. Each boy is judged on the basis of contributions to his home, school, church, community and Boys’ Club. President Nixon will quote “install” the “Boy of the Year” at traditional White House ceremonies.
Scholarships totaling $8,500 will be awarded the 10 boys through a Reader’s Digest Foundation grant designed to further juvenile decency by stimulating interest in higher education. Th “Boy of the Year” receives a $4,000 cash scholarship, while nine $500 regional awards are also made.
More than 950 Boys’ Clubs were eligible to nominate candidates for this year’s 26th Annual “Boy of the Year” competition.
As presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Construction of a 1,000-bushel capacity sweet potato curing house was assured at a meeting of a committee representing Farm Bureau members of the etowah district. The house will be built in August, after laying by time, but the planting and cultivation of potatoes will go ahead. Fifteen or 20 farmers are expected to patronize the potato house.
Seed potatoes for those who want them will be bought through the Farm Bureau and all arrangements for marketing the products will be made by the secretary.
Wednesday, March 29, 1972
Same bank robbed by same man?
A gunman who robbed a downtown bank in Atlanta on Tuesday robbed it again today and threatened to return Thursday, police reported.
Employees of the Mercantile National Bank chased the gunman from the bank after the robbery shortly before 10 a.m. They lost him after a chase covering about a block.
Martin Itzkowitz, bank comptroller, said:
“It’s the same buy, definitely. He hit the same teller and they told me that he made the threat to be back tomorrow.”
He said the gunman’s appearance differed only in that he had a mustached drawn on his upper lip.
The bank declined to disclose the amount of cash taken in either robbery and the FBI declined comment.
Police said that Charles William Parrish, 42, who was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison, escaped from an officer Tuesday and that he was later identified from pictures taken during the first holdup of the bank.
Thursday, March 30, 1972
Veteran hurlers give West Rome big boost
West Rome’s title hopes in region 7-AA South baseball rests on the arms of three veteran pitchers — and even Coach Charles Tarpley likes the looks of his team.
Chris DiLorenzo won six games as a sophomore and looms as the ace of the staff. Then there’s Johnny Thompkins, who picked up three more victories also as a sophomore. Add to this Bobby Palmer, a transfer who played last year with the Dalton Catamounts. “We’ve got three solid pitchers, I think,” said Tarpley Wednesday as he sized up the 1972 squad. “Of course, we’ve yet to throw off the mound although we’ve been working for some time now indoors.”
The Chiefs were to meet Berry Academy this afternoon in their season debut. Then comes a tough two-week grind against sub-region teens.
“I believe we’ll have a good team,” Tarpley continued. “Whether it’s good enough remains to be seen.”
Wayne Johnson and Tommy Poppolardo also are available for mound duty if their services are needed. Tarpley hopes his first three hurlers can get the job done.
A couple of new faces dot the infield.
Gary Ivester has taken over as the No. 1 man behind the plate and Mark Vaughn is now stationed at first base.
Veteran Clayton Lundy is the second sacker, with DiLorenzo working at short and Tompkins at third of course, there are times when they will be pitching and then Vernon dunwoody will fill in at either short with third.
In the outfield it’ll be Johnson in left, Martin Rollinson in center and Palmer in right.
Andy Dawson is another reserve in the infield and Kirk McConnell will be playing some in the outfield. Also, Poppolardo is available for outfield duty.
Tarpley sees the sub-region as balanced with Pepperell, Darlington, Cedartown and East Rome presenting challenges. He omitted Paulding and Cass only “because I don’t know that much about them.”
100 years ago as presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The initial concert by the Lindale band at Rome will be given during music festival week in Rome, which will be held early in May, it was announced by Paul Nixon, director of the band. The concert will be given at the municipal auditorium and through the courtesy of Captain H. P. Meikleham, will be free. The program will be one of careful selection.
Captain Meikleham is justly proud of the Lindale band under the able direction of Mr. Nixon. The organization has attained a perfection that justifies favorable comparison of it with many of the larger traveling organizations.
---
Marvin Parker, an 18-year-old youth member of a prominent Chattooga County family, for whom a $200 reward had been offered, was arrested at Hawkins’ Ford, in Walker County by Sheriff Frank Thomason and Deputy Sheriff Sam E. Favors, of Summerville. Parker is charged with seduction. The young woman in the case is a member of one of the best known families in this county.
---
Invasion of the mansion of Arthur W. Cutten, multimillionaire broker, by nine masked raiders, who seized $50,000 worth of property, was Chicago’s boldest crime in years, police said.
The bandits smashed their way into Cutten’s home, situated in the center of an 800-acre estate, and locked the family and servants up in a liquor vault.
Jewelry and silverware were scooped up in sacks. One hundred cases of pre-war whiskey were loaded on a truck.
Servants vainly pursued the bandits was shotguns.
Immediately after the robbery which occurred at the dinner hour, Cutten offered a reward of $1,000 for the capture of the bandits.