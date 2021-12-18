Wednesday, December 1, 1971
Salary hikes for teachers are allowed
Many Rome and Floyd County school teachers will have pocketbooks a little fatter than was perhaps expected this Christmas as they become eligible to receive wage increases which have been held up since President Nixon’s wage price freeze took effect Aug. 15.
The thaw comes as a result of an opinion from State Attorney General Arthur Bolton, who ruled that “increases may include such items as longevity and pay increases as a result of educational background, provided such increases are part of the previously established pay plan.”
All teachers in the Rome City system will receive $100 across-the-board local supplement increase, and approximately two thirds will be eligible for longevity raises, according to Superintendent Jesse Laseter.
Approximately 50 percent of the county teachers will receive longevity pay increases, according to Superintendent Harold Lindsey. However, there were no across-the-board local raises scheduled for county teachers.
Bolton said any teacher who is eligible at the beginning of the school year for state raise based on experience or additional education may now receive the raise, effective Nov. 14, the end of the freeze.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Chattanooga can now be a clean city.
The large new bathtub factory of the Crane Enamelware Company has begun operations. It is situated near Alton Park and it is said to be the largest bathtub factory in the world.
The factory is modern in type, made of steel and concrete and is filled with new devices. One of these is the use of electric furnaces, instead of the old style of gas or coal. Forty bath tubs were poured from the first day’s run of metal and it was only a trying-out day.
Once full operation is begun in the factory it is claimed that it will be one of the largest here and will employ a large force of men.
---
Electric light fixtures are to be installed in the new Sixth Avenue school building, within a few days by the Walker Electric and Plumbing Company, according to an announcement made by superintendent Quigg of the Rome schools.
The rooms will then be ready for the night school. It appears, however, unlikely that it will be ready for pupils before the first of the coming year, as the board of education does not meet until December 18 and the Christmas holidays in the schools begins a few days afterward. Grading has begun on the lot at the new school building. The work is being done by C.A. Todd Jr.
Thursday, December 2, 1971
RFK remains placed in permanent grave
More than three years after an assassin’s bullet ended his life, senator Robert F. Kennedy’s remains have been placed in a permanent grave in Arlington National Cemetery.
Officials said Wednesday it took three hours to move the remains to the new site, located about 100 feet south of the original grave and 125 feet from the grave of his older brother, President John F. Kennedy.
The work was done Tuesday night after the cemetery gates were closed to the public. The senator’s widow, Ethel, and younger brother, senator Edward M. Kennedy, were present for the transfer.
The new grave site, marked with a simple, white wooden cross as the temporary one had been, consists of a granite paved walkway leading from the late president’s burial place to a semicircular plaza paved with granite rocks. A small reflecting pool on the east side is bordered by a granite wall engraved with quotations of the late senator.
More than a fourth of the $747,000 spent for the permanent grave site was paid for by the government, and the Kennedy family paid the rest. President Kennedy’s grave cost $2.4 million, of which the government paid $1.8 million.
Friday, December 3, 1971
Tigers plan a few surprises
Coach Jim Van Es may not have a world-beater at Darlington this winter, yet he believes his Tigers will surprise a few teams along the way and just may have something to say about the Region 7-AA South race.
Van Es is pinning his hopes of the return of four lettermen off last year’s club. One of these, guard Gordon Floyd, won’t be playing for a while since he’s recovering from mononucleosis and this could affect the performance of the tigers.
Right now, Van Es is not counting on forward until after the Christmas holidays.
Still, there’s Jamie Wilson, Carlos Stolongo and Herb Swann to provide experience on the floor. Also, Bebo Beasley and James Bonham should fit into the starting lineup very well.
“We’re a lot deeper than before,” said Van Es, referring to the fact that he now has nine or 10 players “who could help us.” The Tigers will press on defense and run on offense which seems like a pretty good combination if things go like Van Es hopes they will.
Of course, there are drawbacks. “Overall, the experience isn’t there and that’s going to hurt in the early games,” Van Es explained.
The loss of Floyd in the early games will be felt the most. He’s probably the best overall shooter on the team and he plays a major part in Darlington’s fast break offense.
Beasley and Sotolongo will likely start at the guard slots now. Sotolongo is a fine defensive player and Beasley is an excellent ball handler. Chip Roach, a 6-foot senior, will play a great deal at guard as the swing man.
Swann has been a pleasant surprise at Darlington. He stands 6’5” and is very effective around the key, both offensively and defensively. Right now the junior is ticketed to start at center.
The probable starters at forward are Bonham and Wilson.
As for Wilson, he is 6’1” and a senior, and was the club’s number one rebounder last year. He’s also a fine shooter from close range.
Bonham, also a senior, is 6’3” and is exceptionally strong under the boards. Or as Van Es says, “He can handle himself under the basket.”
Other boys who could fit into the picture as the season progresses are Bill Dobbs, Jack McNary, Jim Lovvorn, Kit Kittredge and Ben Cheek.
A lot of Darlington’s success could depend on a winning start. The Tigers open up tonight at home against Berry Academy in a no- region test, but they have big sub-region battles coming up next week against Paulding County and Cedartown.
July Henderson, proprietor of the Lindale Shoe Repair Shop, has been a victim of a handy burglar. Some miscreant managed to open one of the windows and stole eight pairs of newly repaired shoes and some minor articles, including some tools.
---
A rather unusual instance of little boys smoking cigarettes came to the attention of a teacher of the Rome public schools. When the teacher asked the boy where he got his cigarettes he said his father gave them to him to smoke — said he would rather have the boy smoke with than without his, the father’s, knowledge. There is a federal law against selling or giving a minor child cigarettes.