Sunday, June 11, 1972
Orlando stages ‘square’ graduation party
Florida’s biggest and squarest graduation party broke up just before dawn Saturday as soberly as it had started.
For some six hours, 5,500 high school graduating seniors had been locked inside Walt Disney World where booze is banned, grass is for scenery and necking is a no-no.
Shoes were required at all times. Even coats and ties.
Except for the rock music shaking Fantasyland, it seemed like a rerun of an old Andy Hardy movie.
Throughout a hot and humid night, the young men and their dates strolled from Tomorrowland to Frontierland, stopping to have a “souvenir photo” made in front of a garland of flowers or to get a soft drink at the corner drugstore.
A dozen or more were asked if they resented having to dress up. Most responded like Mike Walls of Dundelin, who glanced at his date, Lynn, Larkin.
“Well, you know,” he said, “it’s like tonight is something kind of special period.”
The $400 million amusement park was turned over to the graduating seniors from 45 Florida high schools, plus a group from Bayview High in Milwaukee, Wis., who chartered a plane to fly down.
The only adults allowed inside the gates after 11 p.m. when the party started were the chaperones — who who spent most of the night playing pinochle — newsmen and Disney employees.
The youngsters weren’t allowed to bring their own cars and couldn’t leave until the party was officially over at 5 a.m.
By 4 a.m., one youth was asleep on a park bench in town square, his head resting in his girlfriend’s lap.
Costumed Disney guards mingled with the celebrants but there were no disturbances and no arrests.
In the Haunted Mansion, as an extra protection on this particular night, attendants were stationed along the dark passageways with flashlights.
It was the first of Disney World grad nights, which have become a tradition at California Disneyland. Another will be held Monday night for graduates from 35 other schools, including Westchester Hhigh, near Chicago.
For $9 apiece, the students who come from 20 Florida counties, had free run of the park.
They danced at open air pavilions to such groups as Paul Revere and the Raiders.
Mr. M. S. Cone, well-known electrician, has resigned his position with the Walker Electric and Plumbing Company in order to begin business for himself and his office with the Dempsey Plumbing Company on Third Avenue.
Mr. Cone came to Rome and to the Walker firm three years ago after serving two years in the U.S. army in the world war. Before that, he had been in Atlanta for a time, going there from East Pittsburgh, Penn., where he was with the Westinghouse Company for two years, following his graduation from Georgia Tech. Mr. Cone will take electrical contracts and also do a retail business.
Monday, June 11, 1972
DiLorenzo fires Chester to win over Coosa, 2-1
Chris DiLorenzo turned in a one hitter Saturday night to guide Clyde Chester Realty to a 2-0 victory over Coosa in Colt League play.
The winners score two runs in the fourth inning and then held on for the victory behind the hurling of DiLorenzo. He also rapped a home run to account for both runs.
In Pony League play, Pepperrell stopped J. L. Todd, 3-1, behind Todd Smith, while National City went on a hitting spree for a 19-3 victory over Cave Spring.
In 9-12 action, Trend Mills rolled to an 11-0 win over Tri-Kon, while Pepperell stopped D & J, 6-2. TPA won over Motor Contract, 9-3; Jennings whipped Cave Spring, 12-0; Jaycees walloped Civitan, 20-9; and Brighton topped Exchange, 18-7.
Thursday, June 15, 1972
Lisa Lawalin wins pageant talent event
Lisa Lawalin of Rome, 19, has won first-round talent division competition in the 1972 Miss Georgia Pageant with her rendition of “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “Over the Rainbow.”
She was first runner-up in last year’s Miss Georgia Pageant and was entered this year after being named Miss Cedar Valley in a contest sponsored by the Cedartown Jaycees.
In 1971 Miss Lawalin won the titles of Miss Shorter College and Peach Bowl queen and was third runner-up as Miss Dogpatch U.S.A. At 14 she began her title winning by being first runner-up in the Miss Seventeen contest in Evansville, Ind.
She is the daughter of Donald Lawalin of the Georgian Apartments and Mrs. Nita Lawalin of Tell City, Ind.
First round judging in the swimsuit category was won by Jane Lockington, a 20-year-old Valdosta brunette.
The pageant will climax Saturday.
Friday, June 16, 1972
Roman enters world auction competition
Robert S. (Bobby) Tucker Jr., Rome auctioneer, has tossed his hat in the ring for the 1972 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship, to be held in Social Circle, one day after the Livestock Marketing Congress, being held in Atlanta on Saturday.
Tucker will pit his skills against livestock auctioneers from across the country. Tucker has auctioneered for seven years and is associated with the J. L. Todd Auction Company.
John Gross, another member of the Todd auction staff, also was nominated by his company for the contest but will be unable to compete because of an auction he will be conducting Saturday in Clarke County.
This year’s battle of the pros is scheduled at the Tri-County Livestock Company in Social Circle, 40 miles outside of Atlanta.
The auctioneer’s event is a part of an unusual celebration called “A Day in Social Circle.” Social Circle has entirely redecorated in the “Colonial Williamsburg” style and intends to stage a day-long fest with bazaars, a parade, a barbecue, costumes, an orchestra, and the awards presentation for the auctioneer champions. A tour of many antebellum homes in the area is in store for the ladies, and there is an abundance of antique shops and other shopping interests.
There will also be a showcase cattle sale during the auctioneer events, featuring some of the South’s finest cattle.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The biggest liquor haul in recent years in Greenville, S.C., had a spectacular finish when somebody dropped a lighted match in the stream of liquor as it was being poured out in the street by officers, causing the flowing liquor to blaze with such fury that the fire department had to be called out to extinguish it.
---
A meeting of the trustees of the Cave Spring school district was held to discuss with an architect from Atlanta plans for the new school building which it is proposed to erect with the proceeds of the $60,000 bond issue to be voted on shortly and which it is believed will result in the necessary majority for the bonds.
County school superintendent Rash attended the meeting and was accompanied by State High School Supervisor Martin and Misses Lurline and Kate Parker of the state board of education staff.
---
George Harp, the 3-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Harp, of 521 West 11th St., is in serious condition as a result of drinking fly poison, while visiting the home of the neighbor. The child by some means managed to reach the bottle and drink from it while the adults in the room were conversing and not noticing his action.
Drs. Rutledge and Chandler were summoned to attend the child and reported that he will probably recover.