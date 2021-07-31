Sunday, July 18, 1971
Scenic trail ride set August 6-8
The Armuchee Saddle Club Inc. will hold its Eighth Annual Scenic Trail Ride, August 6-8 as part of the annual celebration of Floyd Frontier Days. The festivities will be held on the Turkey Mountain Road.
Contests and games will highlight the first day of the celebration with prizes going for bareback riding, ugliest horse and rider, crazy costume, balloon bursting, as well as for sack racing, egg throwing and whistling.
Judges for these events will be Wesley Johnson, president, Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Milton Tippin, president, Coosa Valley Fair Association, and Dr. Jim Chambers. David Fowler and Lawrence Ellison will be ringmasters, and Jane Fowler will serve as show chairman.
The Scenic Trail Ride will be August 7 and 8 and will include lunch at the Sand Springs and Mt. Springs Church and a dance on the evening of the 8th.
All participants in the celebration must purchase a Floyd Frontier Days button, for 50 cents.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Sleeping in a comfortable crib instead of a soapbox and surrounded by a thoroughly sanitary condition, instead of the aspect of poverty that prevailed, the 3-week-old baby of a destitute family in the Fourth Ward has a much better chance in the world. Mrs. Max Kuttner appealed through the Tribune-Herald for donations of bed clothing, wearing apparel, food and kitchen utensils for the family, offering to call for them if notified. The response was liberal but still more of these things are needed and Mrs. Kuttner will call for anything the gift of which is notified. Baby clothing and bedding especially are needed.
Contributions have included a month’s supply of milk and a crib for the baby, the latter being given by the Howell Furniture Company.
In order to prevent the family from becoming permanent charges on the public, the man, who has only one foot, will be set up in business with a soft drink stand and shoe repairing shop on Avenue C. Patronage of him will help him to sustain his family.
---
Emmett Cole, well-known manager of the undertaking department of the Daniel Furniture Company, returned after a two-week tour of the state with his family and a Ford sedan. They traveled more than 1,000 miles and visited all sections of the state over roads of varying degrees of quality but experienced no serious trouble of any kind.
Tuesday, July 27, 1971
Blind prisoner freed
PALERMO, Italy (UPI) – Attanasio Pedone was sentenced to 17 years in prison on conviction of acting as the lookout for a 1958 robbery in which a man was slain. He was pardoned Monday after it was found he had been blind since birth.
Wednesday, July 28, 1971
Business, industry leaders visit CVT
Ninety percent of the students at Coosa Valley Vocational School receive jobs after graduation despite the general consensus of business and industry representatives that jobs are scarce in the Rome area, according to Derward Powell, director of Coosa Valley Tech.
The 22 representatives of business and industry touring the school Tuesday as part of Tech Days attributed the lack of available jobs to the down trend in the economy of the nation.
The Georgia Department of Labor joined Coosa Valley Tech in sponsoring Tech Days to acquaint businesses and industries with the training capabilities of the school.
“We have earned the respect of the business and industrial employers in the area,” Powell explained as the reason for the high percentage of employment success among CVT graduates. “Through our cooperative programs with industries and businesses, many of these students are employed before they complete their training here. Students maintain jobs in the day and receive vocational training in our evening classes.
In a luncheon address following the tour, Hardin Byars, chairman of the Board of Trustees at Coosa Valley Tech, urged businessmen and industries to cooperate with the school in producing more highly skilled graduates.
“In order for Coosa Valley Vocational Technical School to serve the surrounding business community, we urge you to provide us with the current needs of business. This will enable us to transmit these needs into trained personnel,” Byars said.
Thursday, July 29, 1971
Legion captures crown
American Legion has claimed the citywide slow-pitch softball championship.
The Legion boys did it by polishing off B&S Construction, 14-9, last night at Riverside Park in the tournament’s title game. Earlier, B&S had whipped Rome Loan, 7-1, to work its way into the finals.
In the meantime, action continued in the City 9-12 baseball tournament baseball tournament with Rome Tool defeating Travelers Protective, 15-5; Volkswagen stopping Motor Contract, 5-2; Trend Mills beating Metro Kiwanis, 10-1 and Rome Laundry defeating Legion, 10-1.
B&S jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings last night against American Legion and had things pretty much its own way for a while. However, Legion came up with 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth frame and turned the game around. Then came two-run rallies in each of the next two innings to salt away the victory.
Pete O’Dillon and Hall had three hits each for the winner and Bowen and Howren collected the same number for B&S. O’Dillon and Frank Braden had home runs in the game.
In the preliminary contest, B&S scored twice in the second frame and never was headed by Rome Loan. Braden Bowen and Holmes led the way in the win with two hits each.
Action continues tonight with four more games in the 9-12 tournament. At Ransom Field, Pepperell takes on D&J Manufacturing at 7 p.m. and Optimist plays Rome Laundry at 8:45 p.m. At Briggs-Hamler Field, it will be Kiwanis against Volkswagen at 7 pm. And Rome Tool against Trend Mills at 8:45 p.m.
Rome Tool erupted for six runs in the top of the first inning last night and that proved to be all the runs it needed for the win. However, they went on to score nine more times in the next three innings just to make sure.
Andre Nichols was the winning pitcher; Greg McCary the loser.
Joey Abney and Steve Mull had three hits each for Rome Tool. Tony Stansell, Dean Nelson, Mike Whatley and Nichols contributed two hits. For TPA, Chris Whittle collected three hits and Barry Simpson and Gary Smitley two each.
Volkswagen also jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning. Motor Contract managed to make it close in the fourth, but not close enough.
Steve Braden was the winner and Steve Smith topped the hitting with a double and a single. Dave Newman took the loss.
Trend Mills built up a 5-0 lead in the first two innings and went on to record an easy victory behind the three-hit pitching of Bobby Bowling. Cole Patrick banged out three hits and Brian Lovelace and John Dowdy two each for Trend Mills.
Greg Griffin took the loss for Metro Kiwanis.
Legion went in front of Rome Laundry, 1-0 in the first, although that didn’t last long. The victors tied the score in the second and then proceeded to score in every other inning for the verdict.
Greg Akins picked up the victory and Chris Rickard took the loss.
Terry Morgan, Michael Pilcher and Akins all had two hits for Rome Laundry.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Arrested for whistling. This sounds like the comic man’s idea of the “blue law” regime. But it happened to Miss Janet Sunter of Eureka, Calif..
She whistled, she admitted.
But George Meaken,, a stranger in town, heard her, and misinterpreting the promptings of a sunny disposition, reported to the police that she was out of her head, and needed attention. She was brought to police court. Did the judge draw a long face and fix a heavy, heavy penalty? He did not.
---
With a victory over Lindale at Lindale as a beginner and two new players present to participate in the game with Carrollton, Rome fans are feeling that their team has at last started on the upward swing toward winning the second half of the season and thereby participating in the quote rubber and quote series. The optimistic view leads to the belief that the attendance at the upcoming booster game will be a record breaker.
If 1,500 people buy tickets at $1, the club will be pulled out of the hole and finish the season with flying colors, otherwise there may be another slump in the playing and a few enthusiasts may have to pay a big deficit. It is an uncomplimentary fact that although Rome is the largest town in the league, the smallest amount has been contributed for the support of baseball.
Directors of the ball club have placed display cards in business windows and put tickets on sale at all the drug stores and other places frequented by fans. They will also make a thorough canvass of the city in an endeavor to sell 1,000 or more tickets before the gate opens. It is desired that as many as possible buy the dollar tickets, but the usual admission of 50 cents will be on and anybody who does not feel able to buy a quote booster end-quote ticket may secure one at the regular price.