Tuesday, May 11, 1971
Rome students on Dean’s List
Twenty-six Rome students at the University of Georgia have been named to the dean’s list for the winter quarter.
The College of Arts and Sciences listed Robert Carl Becker, Holly Hunt Bellinger, Kenneth Franklin Davis, Becky Rae Evans, Donna Lee Haynes, Louis Kauffman, Paula Jean Lane, Cullen Lee Lovvern, John Miller McCord, Ralph Krannert Riddle, Anita Faith Smith, Marvin Thomas Smith, Edwin Wayne Stansell, Angela Kaye Welch and Kenneth Wayne Burnette.
The College of Education named Diane Coris Carrington, Patricia Lee Finley, Mary Schroeder McDonald, Julie Martin Richards, Sara Ann White, Ellen Carlin Wollstein and Mary Jenille Sisson.
Bernard Allen Storey and Kathy Elizabeth Hatch were listed by the School of Journalism.
William John Morris was named by the College of Business Administration, and John Roger Mull by the School of Forest Resources.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Rome Kiwanians had an enjoyable barbecue at the Coosa Country Club, with a number of amusing races preceding it. There were the fat man’s race, the lean man’s race and the fat and lean man’s race and first and second prizes were awarded to the contestants. After a fine barbecue and Brunswick stew were served, with near beer, lemonade and other beverages, that were highly enjoyed.
James Maddox, Pierce McGhee McGhee and Leon Covington acted as managers or mixers of the program and it was a huge success.
---
Only 45 cents was required to land Alex Dickerson in the county jail. He was arrested at his home in the Fifth Ward by deputy sheriff Salmon and officer Jarman of the N.C. & St. Louis Railroad detective force.
It appears that Austin Foster, also confined in the county jail, gave Dickerson 45 cents while the latter was visiting him at the jail, to buy some lunch and tobacco for the prisoner. Dickerson is said to have taken the 45 cents and agreed to do that but instead went away and never showed up again and Foster swore out a warrant for him.
Dickerson told the deputy sheriff at the jail that it was raining and he didn’t want to get wet by returning to the jail with the lunch and tobacco.
The incident is unique in that the sum at issue is so small and Dickerson may have to stay in jail several days at least. He says he is employed by Will H. Mitchell, a well-known Floyd County farmer.
Sunday, May 9, 1971
Teaching different on island
PILOTTOWN, La. (AP) – There is a proverbial little Red schoolhouse at this remote outpost of humanity near the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Pilottown is a home for commercial fishermen and for the bar pilots who guide the ships through the shifting shoals of the river up to New Orleans.
Mrs. Jacques Michell is the teacher on the island School — which is really – and is braced on stilts above the river shallows. Her husband is a bar pilot.
In one classroom there are six pupils who are in grades eight right down to kindergarten.
“I think a one-room school is a bigger help to students than a modern school,” Mrs. Michell believes. “Talk about relevancy ... each child gets to study at his own rate of speed and he gets a lot of help with his problems. If he has a dreamy day, it doesn’t matter as much. He won’t follow a lesson behind the rest of the class because he is the class.”
For example, Karen Armstrong, 5, learns her ABCs from the same blackboard that Lee Gerkin studies the basics of plane geometry.
Mrs. Michell taught at a private school in New Orleans last year. The change, she thinks, has been instructive.
“It took me a couple of months to adjust to the technique of teaching all grades. I just had to come in and find out what was needed,” she said.
And the educational bureaucracy has all been left up river.
“Because we’re so isolated, I don’t get many visits from school board consultants, but they’ve been wonderful about sending supplies as soon as I asked for them,” she said.
Wildlife often substitutes for human visitors.
“When I first started teaching here, one of the boys chased a ball under the boardwalk (the town’s main road) and found a snake instead. When I screamed the kids all looked at me as if I were crazy. They’re used to snakes here on the island. But I’m still terrified,” Mrs. Michell half smiled.
Since instruction is only through the middle school grades, Leigh finishes up this year and must complete high school on the mainland. She doesn’t think this shift will be too traumatic.
“I’ll be glad to go because there’s really nothing to do here in Pilottown,” Leigh said.
Pilottown is one of hundreds of marshy islands along coastal Louisiana. It is about 10 miles south of Venice, the end of the road.
Counting bar pilots, it has a population of 75. Before Hurricane Camille in 1969, the settlement had some 200 persons. Winds were so destructive that some families left for good rather than rebuild.
When school’s out for the day, Mrs. Michell has papers to grade and lessons to plan. There’s lots of time to ride a bike or listen wistfully for the clang of ships’ bells and blaring foghorns as they lumber along the river just off-shore.
Wednesday, May 12, 1971
Dedication, program slated May 23 at Scout Center
Dedication and open house at the new service center for the Northwest Georgia Council Boy Scouts are scheduled at 3 p.m. on May 23.
The public is invited, Council President John R. Bertrand of Mount Berry said today.
Located three miles north of Rome on U.S. Highway 27, the center will directly serve scouting and the eight northwest Georgia counties which comprise the council.
“This is certainly one of the outstanding scouting service centers in the southeastern United States today,” Pete Parham, the council’s professional executive, said, “and we hope many of our Scouts, Scouters and the general public will visit the center.”
The modern facility has a display and self-service area for scouting materials, including literature, insignia and supplies, a communications headquarters, a meeting room to accommodate 55, and an office for each member of the five-man professional staff for the northwest council, Parham explained.
Counties served by the new center are Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk and Whitfield.
The council has a volunteer force of approximately 1,500 persons who work with ,4000 young men in Boy Scout troops, Cub Scout packs and Explorer posts.
Friday May 14, 1971
Pepperell gets pitching in Pony victory
Pepperell had the pitching and defense while First National provided plenty of hitting during two Pony League contests Thursday night at Sam King Field.
The Pepperell club leaned heavily on the pitching of Mike Free in collecting the 3-0 decision over National City Bank, while First National made good use of five hits for a 9-4 victory over Midway.
Meanwhile, SMC scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to record a 9-8 victory over Exchange in 9-12 League play.
In the Pony League action, Free was also the leading hitter. In addition to toeing the mound for the Pepperell squad, he rapped out a pair of hits in the decision. Stan Hughes was the losing hurler.
In the first game, First National garnered only five hits but made them good for nine runs in the win over Midway. Bubba Morrison was the leading performer at the plate with two bingles, while Andy Dawson was the winning hurler. Gary Rush was the loser.
Exchange made a strong rush during the final two innings and had things well in hand during the final inning, but SMC moved to the front with a pair of runs for the single run victory.
Jimmy Dean was the winning hurler and provided the winners with three hits in as many at bats. Chuck Wynn had two bingles. Brian Hughes was tops for the losers with three safeties, while Larry Blanchard and Todd Green had two hits each.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A Chicago detective will be sent to New York to bring back Abe Attell, former pugilist, arrested at the request of Chicago officials who have been seeking him in connection with the indictment against him in the White Sox baseball scandal, it was said at the state’s attorney’s office.
---
The new Lindale Auditorium Moving Picture Show will soon throw open its doors to the people of Lindale for the first performance. Manager Neal and his assistants were busy moving the machinery and equipment from the old building to the new quarters.
“Black Beauty” is the title of a specialty fine production to be shown, and the price of admission will be 10 and 20 cents.
Captain Meikleham has decreed and declared that this new picture show building shall and must by all means be kept clean; that no one at any time will be allowed to spit on the floor or throw hulls or other trash upon the floor, and to do so will mean their injection from the place and they’re being debarred for six months from the building. It goes without arguing that the kids will not be allowed to hang around the front entrance in any manner, nor indulge in the behavior that has been occasioned heretofore, and a detail of American Legion men will be on the job nightly to see that Captain Meikleham’s orders are carried out.