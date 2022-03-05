Sunday, February 20, 1972
Coosa Country Club’s 18 holes to get a $245,000 facelifting
A $245,000 improvement project, including installation of an irrigation system and rebuilding of greens, has been approved for the Coosa Country Club and work is already underway.
A vote of the membership gave OK to the project last week. It is the most comprehensive improvement project ever undertaken by a club in Northwest Georgia and will transform the Coosa Country Club layout into a championship course.
In detail, improvements planned at the Coosa Country Club course are:
Redesign and rebuild all 18 greens, install automatic sprinkler system for greens and tees, manual system for fairways; rebuild existing tees and construct 36 new tees; a maintenance barn and cart storage facility; furnish and master tree planting layout and schedule; build cart paths around all greens and tee areas.
Work will begin on the back nine first and, in fact, already is underway to a certain degree. The small lake, which comes into play at the 11th, 12th and 13th holes, will be reconstructed and enlarged. The courses sprinkler system will be tied into this lake.
Once completed, each hole will have three tees — championship, regular and ladies. The course will play to 6,925 yards from the championship tee, 6,368 yards from the regular tee and 5,387 yards from the ladies’ tee.
At present, the course plays to 6,819 yards.
The timetable calls for the back nine to be completed by September and the front nine to be finished about the same time in 1973.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The “Y” basketball team demonstrated that they have the fastest team in North Georgia when they defeated the T. H. Payne Co. team, 48-24, on the local court in its most recent match. The game was a thriller from start to finish, but there was never any doubt as to the outcome after the first few minutes of play.
Shendl, captain of the locals, played a brilliant game, scoring 27 points, more than the total of the visitors. His work stood out above every other man on the team but every man played good basketball. Stevens at guard played the best game he has ever played on the local court this season. If they play like they played this game they can defeat any team in the South.
For the visitors, Hill at forward and Faucett at center played the best game. Both looked good even in defeat. “Rusty” Cornelius, former Lindale pitcher, played forward for the visitors, putting up a good game. This is the second defeat handed the Chattanooga team by the locals. They defeated them in Chattanooga about two weeks ago 31 to 26.
These are the first two defeats they have suffered in the last two years and they have met every team playing in East Tennessee except Vanderbilt University.
Monday, February 21, 1972
Georgia-built plane sets new distance mark
A Georgia-built Air Force HC-130 Hercules has set a new long distance flight record for a turboprop aircraft.
The craft flew non-stop, non-refueled, from Taiwan to Scott Air Force Base, Ill., in 21 hours and 12 minutes. The distance was figured at 8,790 statute miles.
When the Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service aircraft landed at Scott on Sunday, it wiped out a 6,842-mile mark held by another Lockheed plane, the U.S. Navy P-3 Orion anti-submarine warfare airplane. The Hercules was manufactured at the Lockheed Georgia company plant here.
Lockheed spokesman said the HC-130 flight took the long way across the Pacific, from Ching Chuan Kang air base in Taiwan, east toward the international dateline, instead of the shorter route over Japan and Alaska. It left the Pacific behind below Salem, Ore., and flew on to Scott.
The company said average groundspeed was 422 miles an hour, aided by tailwinds.
A representative of the Federation International Aeronautique accompanied Lt. Col. Edgar Allison junior of Chattanooga, Tenn., and his crew of 19 to verify the flight as an official world record.
Tuesday, February 22, 1972
Hospital rents Rome physicians temporary space
The Floyd Hospital Authority on Monday afternoon voted to rent an unused wing of the hospital to three Rome doctors whose offices sustained fire damage early Monday.
Floyd’s Weaver Wing, closed recently and placed on a standby basis in the event of a disaster, was rented to doctors Holbert Hortman, C. R. Wilcox and Robert Norton for $400 a month for a period of 30 to 60 days while repairs are being made on their offices.
Fire heavily damaged the offices about 6 a.m. Monday when a fire spread from a storage area. The Rome Fire Department said most of the damage was caused by smoke and heat rather than flames. Dr. Hortman said he hoped the office would be repaired in six to eight weeks.
The Authority said other Rome physicians had offered space to the three doctors, but because of the nearness of the hospital to the offices, located at 210 Hospital Circle, and the availability of hospital space, the hospital made the offer.
Friday, February 25, 1972
Curls points, rebounds spark Berry by Piedmont
Berry College is basketball season comes to an end Saturday night, but you can’t blame Eschol Curl for wishing it was just beginning.
Curl once again was the big offensive gun as coach Larry Taylor’s Vikings knocked off Piedmont, 66-56 last night at Ford gymnasium. That was the eighth overall win against 17 losses for Berry and left their GIAC record at 4-7.
Piedmont, despite a better brand of ball and recent weeks, still has yet to win a game. The visitors are 0-12 in the GIAC and 0-25 overall.
Berry gets together with its crosstown rival, Shorter College, tomorrow night at Ford gymnasium. It’s the finale for both schools and a victory certainly would ease the bitter sting of defeat that has bullet plagued both squads this season.
Curl pumped in 24 points last night to ramrod Berry’s victory. He’s been hitting like this in recent weeks and, as a result, the scoring average advanced. He went into last night’s game with a 16-point average, sixth best in the GIAC, and came out with a 16.1 mark.
Although Piedmont was winless when they arrived in Rome, they didn’t play ball to match their record. To the contrary, they took their game to the Vikings in the early going and went out at halftime with a 35-33 lead.
Taylor felt the poor play of his Vikings had a lot to do with this. However, that play suddenly changed when the second half got underway and pretty soon the Vikings had the lead. And once they got it, they weren’t about to let go.
Berry really took control midway through the second half and things went their way the rest of the night.
Besides Curl, two other Vikings finished in double figures. Gary Throckmorton found the range for 15 points and Dan Horn added another 13.
For Piedmont, Hunter and Oglesby each scored 16 points.
Another thing, Curl not only was effective offensively, but he was extremely impressive on the boards. Taylor said he was credited with two dozen rebounds, which is only three off the Viking record.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
News reports from Chicago have announced that the baby granddaughter of John D. Rockefeller has won the right to marry the man she loves — a Swiss groom thrice her age.
Matilda McCormick, 16, has persuaded her father, Harold F. McCormick, multi-millionaire head of the International Harvester Company, that her happiness depends on marriage to Max Oser, Zurich, Switzerland. McCormick then made the announcement of the engagement.
---
An eight-gallon keg of whiskey was empty on the O’Brien Gap road by Special Officer Grover C. Williams, Bailiff J. W. Wilkins and Special Deputy Whitfield, of Berry Schools.
Deputy Whitfield telephoned the sheriff’s office that he had located in eight-gallon keg of whiskey near Berry School. The whiskey was left there by men who had a breakdown and went to Rome to have their car repaired. Williams and Wilkins immediately responded. They waited for several hours hoping the men would return for the whiskey, but they evidently found out that the officers were on guard and did not return. The whiskey was poured in the road and set fire by the officers.
Mr. Wilkins stated that they had the license number of the car and that the men were seen going out the Summerville road. It is probable that arrests will be made as the officers are positive of the identity of the two men.
---
Women voters are registering, according to a statement made by tax collector T. E. Clemens. To date, 410 women are registered, 305 from the city of Rome and 105 from the remainder of the county.
The probability of an election to be called soon has caused several to register recently. There has been a steady stream of women arriving daily for registration. The primary election is almost seven months away and it is probable that a large number will register in the next few days since they will have to register six months before the election in order to be able to vote.