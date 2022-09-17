Sunday, Sept. 3, 1972
Wabash River scene of ‘rock’ gathering
Thousands of rock fans gathered in ever-increasing numbers on Bull Island in the Wabash River Saturday for a Labor Day weekend rock festival while officials continued court actions to ban it.
The 500-acre island is accessible by road only through a bridge from Griffin, Ind., and authorities said traffic was backed up for 6 miles.
White County Sheriff Roy Poshard Jr. spent most of the night on the island. He got there by car but left by boat from the Illinois side Saturday because of the traffic jam. The island is in illinois, about 200 yards from the Illinois bank of the Wabash River.
By midday, officials said they had no idea when the musical entertainment — billed to include 30 rock groups — would begin, but people kept on coming.
“I don’t believe the National Guard could stop it,” Poshard said.
Poshard estimated there were 160,000 young people on the island.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1972
Midget grid schedule set
The 1972 Junior and Senior Midget football season will get underway Monday, Sept. 11, with a two-game slate on tap. A total of seven games will be played on the opening day.
Junior Midget games will be held at 6 p.m., while Seniors will start at 7:15 p.m. There is one exception, the Senior games scheduled for Thursdays will begin at 6 p.m.
Opening the 1972 season will be Garden Lakes and Glenwood at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1. The Senior contest will put Garden Lakes against Model. The Tuesday battle in Juniors on Sept. 12 will feature East Rome and Darlington, while Main and Pepperell collide on Wednesday.
The Senior schedule has East Rome and Darlington meeting on Tuesday, while Main and Pepperell battle Wednesday and Johnson takes on Coosa on Thursday.
As presented in the September 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Circulation manager Chas. J. Ogles entertained his carrier boys and the employees of the Tribune-Herald with a watermelon cutting in the “dug-out” of the Tribune-Herald building.
Very select Floyd County grown melons were served, which had been cooled at the plant of the Atlantic Ice Company. After the watermelon eating, the carrier boys were guests of Manager Lam at the Elite Theatre.
---
In a suit for divorce filed in Floyd Superior Court G. W. Nichols seeks a legal separation from his wife, Ethel Nichols, on the grounds of “mistreatment,” which he enumerates as being when, on one occasion she struck him with a hammer and broke his jaw; at another time, when she hit him with a wedge and split his head and at still other times when she cut him with a knife and kicked him.
The couple was married on January 5th last year and he left his wife on June 28th, following. The suit was filed by attorneys Bale and Lesser.
Thursday, Sept. 7, 1972
Lisa selects dress for second-round pageant competition
In Atlantic City, N.J., site of the 1972 Miss America pageant, Miss Georgia, Lisa Lawalin, will parade in an aqua blue chiffon evening gown tonight before a critical panel of judges. Her attire for the second round of competition features and empire waistline, scoop neckline and completely beaded bodice.
The results of the judging of the 16 girls who will compete tonight will never be revealed, following a traditional system of secret ballot for the evening gown contest. Since no one but the judges knows the number of points accumulated by each state queen during this event, they’re silence adds to the suspense.
Wednesday night Miss Lawalin entered the swimsuit competition. The winner in that preliminary judging was Miss Kansas, Cindy Lee Sikes, who stands 5 feet, 7 inches and measures 36-24-36. Friday night, Miss Lawalin will offer a medley from the musical “My Fair Lady” for her talent entry. Winner in the Wednesday preliminary talent judging was Miss Delaware, Catherine Lawton. Talent accounts for 50 percent of the points, swimsuit for 25 percent and evening gown and judges interview together for 25 percent. The 3-minute interview with the pageant judges was held for Miss Georgia at 2 p.m. today, and it proved fortunate that Miss Lawalin considers communication a very important part of life.
To further the communicating ability of those with speech handicaps, Miss Georgia is majoring in speech pathology at Shorter College, where she is a junior.
“I was in theater work and took a course in speech,” she said. “I became good friends with a girl who is deaf and was subsequently made aware of how much they miss, or just how precious and gift it is to be able to hear.”
“I took some more courses dealing with speech impediments and decided that I would like to get my degree and audiology. The audiology degree is necessary before I can go into the work I would like to do, that of teaching deaf children.
“I want to help make a fuller life for those less fortunate than myself.”
Miss Lawalin also enjoys other forms of communication, namely television.
“I was here in Atlantic City only 10 minutes, here at pageant control headquarters, that is, when I was called on to make some tapes for television, and also some radio tapes,” she recalled.
“I was tired from the trip but I really enjoyed making the tapes. It’s so much fun. I love working with TV. I like it because it is a form of communication for me.
“It is a new experience, one that will enable me to acquire additional skills and communication,” she added.
Friday, Sept. 8, 1972
Crusade parade is scheduled for Saturday
A parade down Broad Street Saturday at 2:30 p.m. will begin a week of activity in Rome for evangelist Bob Harrington.
Harrington, known as the chaplain of Bourbon Street, will open a week-long crusade Sunday at 8 p.m. in Barron Stadium. The services will continue through Sunday, Sept. 17.
Following the parade Saturday Harrington will speak for about 15 minutes at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Broad Street.
His full schedule will get underway at 7:30 a.m. Sunday when he speaks at the Brotherhood Breakfast at Enon Baptist Church. He will speak at least four places each day in addition to the crusade services at night. The crusade services will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and following the football games Friday and Saturday. The final service in Barron Stadium will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. Harrington will speak that night at 8 p.m. in the Armuchee High School stadium.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
It was announced by County Engineer Lindsey that work will be commenced on the Calhoun road, beginning at the farm of Cliff Awtry, a member of the Floyd County board of roads and revenue, one mile from the Gordon County line, and extending to the Rome city limits. The road has been surveyed and practically all needed rights-of-way have been tentatively secured, although legal agreements have not yet been entered into with the property owners.
A concrete bridge will be built over Woodward Creek and the 12 miles of road will be graded, drained and cherted.
Many radical changes have been made in the road, the county engineer said, tending to make it much more direct and easier to maintain. It has become one of the most traveled roads in the county and its improvement will be another step in securing the chain of good roads entering Floyd County, made possible by the recent big bond issue.
---
Members of the entire factory organization of the Packard Motor Car Company in Detroit have volunteered to give up their annual two weeks vacation this year and remain in the factory getting out cars. Because of this the annual two-week shutdown will not occur.
Demand for cars from dealers has been such that it could not be met, although production has been increased just as rapidly as possible. A shutdown of two weeks would have resulted in further increase in unfilled orders, officers of the company said.
It has been customary for men who have been employed by the Packard Company 10 years to receive two weeks vacation with full pay each year and for men employed five years to receive full pay for one week. Announcement was made by factory executives that these men will, as a result of having volunteers to work through their vacation, receive two and one weeks full pay respectively as a bonus in addition to their regular pay.