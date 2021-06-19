Monday, June 14, 1971
Absence of Old Glory marks Rome Flag Day
The American flag was conspicuous by its absence on this June 14 Flag Day, a day set apart since President Woodrow Wilson’s proclamation on May 30, 1916.
News-Tribune photographer Randy Gilstrap toured both business and residential areas of Rome this morning, and reported finding a total of six flags on display – one in the Shorter Heights residential area, two on East 9th Street, one at Celanese, one at the Chamber of Commerce and one at the First National Bank.
Calls by the News-Tribune had brought more confusion than information. The City of Rome has never been authorized to buy flags, it developed, and individual programs carried on by the Chamber of Commerce and the Civitan Club have been gradually dropped as the existing stocks of flags wore out.
Hopefully, some order will have been created out of chaos by the next holiday, and Old Glory will fly again on July Fourth.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Members of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Floyd County Farm Bureau had a big time at Lake Updegrove, Armuchee, at their big picnic. A feature was the upsetting of a canoe carrying Misses Bertha Evans and Willie Bohannon, Harry Selman, Arthur and Elmore Miller, caused when one of the boys and one of the girls tried to exchange seats and produced an uneven keel effect which let water in. Several jumped to the other side of the boat all at once and she went over.
Most of those aboard could swim. The boys helped the girls and the girls clung to the boat, while Mr. Harrison luckily came along and fished them out. Mr. Harrison advised them that it was well to keep an even keel, but the boys were too busy blowing and the girls ringing out their skirts to hear.
Ethel Salmon, 6-year-old daughter of one of the Salmons of Armuchee, got run over by a buggy, but it did not hurt her to speak of.
After the excitement had subsided the regular program was carried out, being the picnic and a lot of hand shaking.
---
Barricaded in the attic of his home in Rochester New York John Picacki, alleged wife beater, held off five policemen who were attempting to arrest him for more than an hour. He met the rush of policeman by hurling fruit jars and kettles upon their head as they attempted to dash up the stairs and capture him. Finally, Picacki was winged by a bullet.
He was arrested on a charge of beating his young wife and child.
Sunday, June 13, 1971
Patton was planning on leaving military
WASHINGTON (UPI) – An aide to Gen. George S. Patton Jr. says the controversial World War II commander decided to resign from the Army “with a reverberating blast of indignation” at Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and other superiors shortly before he was fatally injured in an auto crash in 1945.
Outraged and deeply hurt because he lost command of his beloved Third Army after an outspoken comment at a news conference, the aide said, Patton wanted to cut all his military ties so he could live and speak freely.
Robert S. Allen, who was Patton’s chief of combat intelligence and who now is an author and columnist, gave the account in an article written for the June issue of Army Magazine, published by the Association of the United States Army, a private group.
Allen said retirement would have left the 61-year-old West Pointer still subject to military control, so he decided to quit outright. He said Patton also wanted to “strike back” at Eisenhower, who took away his command, rebuked him privately, an at the Army hierarchy he felt had let him down.
“Had he not made up his mind to quit with the reverberating blast of indignation, it is highly unlikely the trip on which the auto accident occurred would have been made,” Allen wrote. The columnist said the article was an effort to lay to rest rumors that there was something sinister about Patton’s death.
Thursday, June 16, 1971
Elks gets two hits, but wins game, 8-0
Elks collected only two hits in a Pony League contest with Cave Spring on Tuesday night, but scored eight runs for an easy 8-0 victory on the strength of walks and hit batters.
Actually, the victory could be wrapped up in two ways. The wildness of Cave Spring hurler Jeff Raymond or the strong pitching of Elks Pat Newman as he allowed only three safeties. Raymond did better with two hits, but he had other things going against him.
Meanwhile, Pepperell turned on the big guns for 12 hits to remain undefeated in Pony play with a 9-1 victory over Battey Machinery.
In 9-12 action, Volkswagen scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to claim an 11-10 verdict over Optimist, while Kiwanis stopped Jennings, 5-3; Pepperell whipped Trend Mills, 5-2; And D&J rolled past TPA, 14-7.
In softball play, Jaycees whipped Pledger Electric, 11-5; Henderson-Frazier won a forfeit over Terhune Electric; Burger King toppled Louis 66, 11-9; Riverside turned back First Baptist, 13-3; Hillcrest rapped First Presbyterian 21-12; Mt. Calvary slipped past North Broad, 18-14; and New Armuchee rolled over Assembly of God, 25-1.
In Pee Wee play at the Rome Boys’ Club, the Bears dropped the Astros, 3-1; and the Rebels whipped Cave Spring, 3-2. In Minor League action, the Red Sox turned back Cave Spring, 9-4; The Tigers won over the Midway Rebels, 12-3; and the Indians stopped the Giants, 3-0.
Elks scored a pair of runs in the second inning and added five more in the fourth for the decisive victory over Cave Spring. Bradley Pittw and Bob Allen had the winners’ hits, while Randy Acker had a pair of bingles for the losers.
Todd Smith rapped out a single, double and home run to guide Pepperell to the 9-1 win over Battey. Mike Free was the winning hurler as the Lindale team upped its record to 12-0 for the year. Free limited the losers to two hits.
Steve Smith, Mike Hood and Steve Brandon garnered two hits each for Volkswagen in the win over Optimist, while Mark White and Mark Jones had two each for the losers.
Jimmy Carter hurled a two-hitter and Darrell Mason rapped out a pair of hits as Kiwanis won over Jennings. Jeff Storey came on in the final two innings protect the win and fanned the six batters he faced.
Greg Payne cut down Trend Mills with only two hits, while his teammates garnered four hits for five runs. The winners had four of the counters in the opening inning of play.
Jeff Coheley collected three hits, while Rusty Reid and Robbie Brooks had a pair each including a pair of triples as D&J stopped TPA, 14-7. Gary Smitley had three safeties for the losers.
Sloan pounded out three hits to paste the Jaycees to an 11 five victory over Pledger Electric. The losers were paced by Boss with three safeties.
Williams and Scoggins had perfect showings at the plate and four and three appearances respectively as Burger King stopped Lewis 66. Jacobs and Cook collected three hits each for the losers.
Riverside received a four-hit showing from Alford including a home run in a 13-3 victory over First Baptist. Agan had a round tripper for the losers.
Hillcrest had four hits from Abercrombie and three from Gresham plus home runs from G. Gresham, West and Smith and the victory over First Presbyterian. Hamilton had three for the losers and Dennis rapped a homer.
H. Strickland had a perfect four-for-four while Gibson and Dorsey came through with three hits each in Mt. Calvary’s win over North Broad. J.H. Ellis had three safeties for the losers including a home run. Bradshaw also had one for the North Broad team.
Kelley and Bill rapped out four hits each in New Armuchee’s solid victory over Assembly of God.
Friday, June 18, 1971
Former Rome girl winner in pageant
For the second time this week Rome has displayed her good taste in choice of young women residents.
Miss Kristana (Kippy) Scarborough, formerly of Rome, now a student at the University of Georgia, and Miss Lisa Lawalin, of Shorter College, have both been chosen as finalists in the swimsuit division of the 1971 Miss Georgia Pageant in preliminary judging this week in Columbus. Lisa won the swimsuit competition Wednesday night, and Kippy won last night.
Miss Scarborough, 20, rained as Georgia’s 1969 Junior Miss and was also crowned as Miss Peach Bowl that same year.
A graduate of West Rome High School, the five foot five blonde was solo twirler for the Chieftains marching band. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Scarborough, now of Atlanta. Miss Lawalin, a speech major at Shorter, became eligible for the Miss Georgia contest when she won the title of Miss Shorter earlier this year. She is a member of the Pi Sigma sorority.
Miss Lawalin in is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lawalin of the Glenwood Apartments.
Distinct improvement in the lighting and the appearance, interior and exterior, of the Lanham and Sons company store, corner of Fourth Avenue and Broad Street, by the opening of four prism glass windows, five by eight feet in diameter, on the first floor of the Fourth Avenue side of the building. These windows are placed at the top of the wall above display cases and do not interfere with the space in the building. They take the place of small of four small semicircular windows.
It was announced by the management of the store that other improvements include a complete installation of Nu-way fixtures throughout the main floor. The survey of the building has been made by experts of the Grand Rapids Showcase Company and specifications presented that are resigned to make the store one of the most modern in display and efficiency in the country. All of these modern fixtures will not be installed at one time, but gradually beginning this fall.
Recently the display windows of the store were overhauled and hardwood floors and fixtures installed.
---
Swimming is a most enjoyable physical exercise mixed with recreation and pleasure, but the individual’s welfare is not always obtained when the ignorance is bliss. Several boys lately have been taking their swim under very adverse circumstances, by bathing in the Coosa River some 200 yards below where the city’s sewerage empties into the stream. This is decidedly very unsanitary and no doubt the boys did not know of their folly.
Bathing under these conditions may not be against the laws of Georgia but it is certainly against those of sanitation and hygiene. The health authorities will be asked to arrange a suitable place on the Oostanaula.