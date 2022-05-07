Sunday, April 23, 1972
Model parents to sponsor ‘Hee-Haw’ show
The Model Band Parents Club is sponsoring a “Hee-Haw” show at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the school gymnasium.
Some 40 students will participate, and the featured country band will be the Coosa Valley Boys.
Admission is $1 for adults and 75 cents for students.
Tuesday, April 25, 1972
Coosa student in competition for music award
Katherine Faulkenberry, a Coosa High School pianist from Rome, will compete against three other Georgia high school students at the annual convention of the Georgia Junior Division of the National Federation of Music Clubs Friday in Berry College’s Ford Auditorium.
Miss Faulkenberry will represent the Northwest district in the competition for the University of Georgia High School Music Workshop Scholarship. The other finalists are LuAnn Garrard for the Atlanta area, Kay Norton for the Northeast district and Elizabeth Gordon for the West-central district.
Prior to the 4 p.m. contest, superior-rating winners in previously held district festivals will perform — those in Medium Class and above in Ford Auditorium, and those below Medium Class in Berry’s Trustees Hall Auditorium.
The music workshop scholarship and other awards will be presented at a banquet Saturday evening. The West Rome High School Lab Band will entertain.
Mary Louise Haack, assistant professor of music at Berry College, is state junior counselor for the Georgia Federation of Music Clubs and chairman of the two-day convention.
As presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Especially adapted for such an event, Darlington Field will be the mecca for the Girl Scouts of Rome and the May Day festivities planned are to be the most elaborate ever engaged in by the Rome Scouts.
Mrs. W. H. Lewis, Girl Scout commissioner, and the Council, with the captains of the different troops, have been working hard on the program and every face of Scout work will be demonstrated. The public of Rome and the surrounding territory is invited and they are assured a beautiful spectacle, as well as an instructive and interesting program for May Day. Besides the repeating of the Scout oath, the flag salutes, and other such numbers of the program, there will be a beautiful Maypole dance, special drills, and many other interesting features.
This May Day program is the forerunner of many things the Scout commissioner has planned, the next one of the program being a Field Day, in June. Announcements of some of her plans will be made at an early date.
Wednesday, April 26, 1972
‘Secretary of the Year’ is honored
Hazel Chapman, “Secretary of the Year” was honored today with a special breakfast by the Rome Chapter, National Secretaries Association (International). The breakfast was held at the Atlanta Gas Light Blue Flame Room and was sponsored by the Atlanta Gas Light Company.
At the breakfast, Miss Chapman was presented an engraved silver tray and a “Secretary of the Year” certificate. She was chosen on the basis of her contributions to NSA and will represent the Rome chapter at the Georgia Division contest to be held in May at Stone Mountain.
Miss Chapman is secretary to the faculty and Dr. William C. Moran, academic dean, Berry College. She was a charter member of the Rome chapter; has also held the office of director and recording secretary; has served on membership, bylaws, employment, scholarship, education and scrapbook committees on the chapter level and nominating, home trust, membership and bylaws committee on the division level. Miss Chapman has represented the Rome chapter at two international conventions, has attended 11 Georgia Division annual meetings and numerous workshops and seminars sponsored by NSA.
Miss Chapman is a member of the Second Avenue United Methodist Church where she teaches in the children’s division, is presently serving as the Reserve District Steward and has been honored as a life member of the Wesleyan Service Guild.
Miss Chapman and her mother, Mrs. C.L. Chapman, reside at 802 Darlington Way.
Thursday, April 27, 1972
End of World War II finally in sight for pacific island of Okinawa
The end of World War II is in sight for this sleepy western Pacific island after nearly 28 years of occupation.
But even though the books will finally be closed on the Pacific war on May 15 with the reversion of Okinawa to Japan, the mood here is not one of elation.
Rather, the average Okinawan views his repatriation with a good deal of apprehension and very little relief.
The problems and obstacles the Okinawans face are immense. For more than a quarter of a century, the Okinawan has adapted to the American lifestyle. Now he must readjust to a Japanese way of life and the prospect of such a change is more than a little disquieting/
“Reversion is all right,” said an influential member of the Okinawan community with a distinct lack of enthusiasm. “But we should not be so hasty in killing the culture and advantages we have been enjoying.”
Okinawans view themselves as pawns in the great international power struggle, and they believe Japan is more interested in regaining control of the island than regaining the responsibility for the people.
The Okinawans view the 50,000-man American military force which will remain on Okinawa after reversion with unease, and they are more suspicious of Japanese plans to move Japanese soldiers onto the island.
Over the years, the Okinawans have learned to live with the American forces, and have even incorporated U.S. social systems, such as elective school boards, into the administration of the island.
But those American systems will change after reversion. School boards, for instance, will be appointed in Japan, and the Okinawans view such arbitrary actions as a power grab by Japanese politicians.
Moreover, the Okinawans have never forgotten that the Japanese forces in World War II used their island as a last-ditch fortress which was abandoned when the cause was lost.
“A great many people suffered at the hands of the Imperial army,” said one Okinawan. “We were robbed of our food, in some cases our people were murdered by the Imperial forces, and then, when the defeat came, we were left to our own resources.”
100 years ago as presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Pupils of the Chattanooga High School who are to present a play — “Nothing but the Truth” — have been warned that although there is kissing in the play that part will be cut out at the performances. The event is the annual presentation of a play by the school’s dramatic club and the order of the school authorities taking the pep out of the affair, for the players, make cast a damper on the performance.
Principal Robinson of the school is reported to have been really shocked when he witnessed a rehearsal of the play and saw the boys and girls kiss as directed by the playwright in the performance by regular actors and actresses. Hence the order to have the play kisses removed all together. It is not known what evidence of affection will be substituted for the kissing.
---
In order to save her life, an honest, hardworking woman of the Fourth Ward must undergo an operation at once — it is an emergency case — and Dr. J. Turner McCall has expressed his willingness to operate, according to a statement made by Miss Lillian Duke, county nurse. About $20 is needed to save this woman’s life for herself and her two little children and she has no means of getting the money.
Miss Duke calls on any charitably disposed persons in Rome to assist her in this life or death emergency by contributions. Any amount will be gratefully received. Phone 1117 or address post office box number 234 and do it quickly, is her appeal.
---
The “bathing pool” marriage performed at Medicine Park near Lawton, Oklahoma, last summer between Miss Helen Brinsfield, 17, of Rockmart, Georgia, and Frank l. Wall, now in Atlanta, by Rev. Thomas J. Irwin, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Lawton, one of the matters about which the membership of the church was split, was annulled by Judge Jay. I. Phelps. Recently the El Reno Presbytery decided to try the pastor on charges of “conduct unbecoming a presbyterian minister.” The charges included the bathing pool marriage. The bride and groom were robed at the ceremony in bathing costumes. The annulment suit was instituted by Miss Brinsfield’s mother. The marriage is said to have been consummated in the spirit of revelry and the couple lived together only 30 days. The judge restored the bride’s maiden name.