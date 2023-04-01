Sunday, March 18, 1973
Berry’s Dr. Mew continuing schedule of one-man shows
Doctor Thomas J. Mew, chairman of the Berry College art department, continues his schedule of showings with an invitational one-man exhibition of his paintings and drawings at Oglethorpe College, Atlanta, through April 11. This will be followed by a showing in April at Florida Junior College, Jacksonville, where he will also be the judge of the state’s drawing competition.
During April 8-25, Mew will exhibit earlier works under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs program at North Georgia College, Dahlonega. In May he will have a one-man showing of paintings and drawings at West Georgia College, Carrollton.
Last December, Dr. Mew was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts program to be a visiting lecturer to the Hickory, N. C, high school. “Regionalism needs to be shaken,” he told an audience there. “It needs a fresh viewing angle.” In pursuit of that objective, Mew, who has a doctor’s degree from New York University, has done much speaking as well as exhibiting in the Southeast since coming to Berry College in 1970.
As presented in the March 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Five shots were fired by a young man being driven in a taxi rapidly on Broad Street shortly after midnight recently between Fourth and First avenues, and the police learned the name of the young man and docketed a case against him for disorderly conduct. The taxi driver was taking him, and an intoxicated condition, to his home. Officer Cull Warren fired at the rear of the taxi and stopped it. The instant created some excitement, several policemen chasing the taxi.
---
The poles have been put up and the wires are shortly to be strong for the Floyd Springs telephone line and it was announced that the trunk line to Armuchee will probably be ready for business just shortly. The private lines will then be completed as rapidly as possible.
The telephone line is also being put up in the North Carolina district of Floyd County and in several other localities The lines are being improved so that the service will be greatly bettered all over the county in a very short time. There has been much complaint of what are known as the farm lines because of the defective work. No fault attaches to the Rome telephone exchange, with which the lines are connected, but it has really been almost impractical to obtain satisfactory telephone connections with country homes from Rome for some time.
---
Declining invitations tendered by leaders of Palm Beach, President and Mrs. Harding, on arriving there, follow their program of recreation and relaxation that has marked their Florida vacation trip throughout. The presidential party arrived at Palm Beach a little later than had been anticipated by reason of the reduced speed at which their houseboat, the Pioneer, was compelled to steam through the narrow channel north of Palm Beach, yet ahead of the tentative schedule, because of the elimination of the Hope Sound stopping point for a morning round of golf.
Monday, March 19, 1973
Rome lassies bring home Georgia title
The Rome 12 and under girls’ team won the Georgia Recreation and Parks Society State Championship Saturday night in Tifton.
In the first contest, Rome defeated Moultrie, 38-28. Cheryl Autry and Rhonda Barton scored 14 points apiece.
In the championship game, Rome defeated Tifton by a margin of 30-25. In this contest, Cheryl Autry had 12 points while Rhonda Barton came through with 11 points.
The Rome 14 and under boys traveled to Waycross to compete in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Society State Championship.
In the first contest, Rome was defeated by a strong Chatham County team 69-62.
In the state consolation game, Rome again came out on the losing end by dropping a close game to Waycross, 65- 60.
Kondo Wiley was high for the Romans in the consolation game with a total of 14 points.
Wednesday, March 21, 1973
Marine declared killed wants to visit his grave
A Marine sergeant declared killed during a Viet Cong ambush in 1968 but who turned up alive on the prisoner of war list says he would like to visit the grave where he and seven others are supposedly buried.
“I would like to visit the gravesite because seven of my friends are there,” Ronald Ridgeway of Houston said Tuesday from Miramar Naval Air Station, Calif.
The seven others buried at Jefferson Barracks, Mo., were killed in an ambush near Keh Sanh Feb. 25, 1968. Since Ridgeway, who was wounded in the shoulder during the attack, was not among those buried, the eighth man in the grave is unknown — possibly the only unknown dead soldier of the Vietnam War.
Ridgeway was among a group of 26 former U. S. prisoners of war who returned to the United States on Monday, ending the third phase of Operation Homecoming.
The Viet Cong announced Tuesday it would free all the American POWs it holds by Sunday. The North Vietnamese said only they would release the POWs they hold by March 28, the date all must be freed according to terms of the ceasefire.
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard A. Stratton told a conference at Oakland, Calif., that he would be willing to talk about a famous picture of him when the military allowed him. A picture of Stratton showing him in prison garb and with his head bowed was widely circulated in 1967. He also reportedly made statements claiming he dropped antipersonnel bombs.
Marine Capt. Bruce Archer was married eight months when he was captured in 1966. One hour after his return to Camp Lejeune, N. C., he joined his wife Carolyn in renewing their wedding vows.
Archer, 31, of Pensacola, Fla., said Tuesday the ceremony marked a “rebirth and a new beginning of their life together,” according to military spokesman Lt. Col. Lee A. Preble.
Air Force Capt. James E. Ray of Conroe, Texas, POW for almost seven years, told an alumni group in Houston that the hazing at Texas A&M University and his early athletic training helped him withstand brutality during his captivity.
“A guard might be roughing you up a little bit and it’d be hard to take,” Ray said. “But you think, ‘old pea-head so-and-so (at A&M) could do better than that.’”
Friday, March 23, 1973
Hitchhiker to speak at Trinity Baptist
“To show others the love of God, teach them about faith, and tell them that where there is a will there is a way,” is Charlie Brown’s purpose in life. He is himself a prime example of that message.
A triple amputee who spends his time hitchhiking around the world, Brown will speak at Trinity Baptist Church on Sunday. At 10 a.m. he will speak to the Sunday School classes and at 7:30 p.m. he will speak in the evening worship service.
Brown lost both legs and one arm in an accident in St. Louis in 1951. He was hanging on the outside ladder of a freight train when it went into a tunnel. He was in a coma for four months following the accident, Brown says.
Adjustment to his handicap and rejection of his own self pity were a long time coming to Brown. He spent the next 15 years aimlessly hitchhiking, via a wheelchair, to most of the major cities in the United states.
Brown’s life took another path in January 1969, the year he believes God decided to use the experience he gained traveling for another purpose.
“I’ve been telling people about Jesus because this is my calling and I’m going to do this, even if it gets me killed. I’m happy to say that helping others find the road of life is my purpose in life now,” he says.
Brown has appeared on radio and television programs, been featured in magazine and newspaper articles and cited in Robert Ripley’s “Believe It or Not.” The Smithsonian Institute has one of his wheelchairs on exhibit.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A truck of the Coca-Cola Company, driven by Hobart Johnson, collided with a streetcar of which Motorman Knight was in charge, at Fifth Avenue and West First Street, injuring no one but doing some damage to the truck. The street is narrow at this point and the driver of the truck was unable, it is said, to hold the truck as the streetcar passed, owing to the close quarters.