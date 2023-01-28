Sunday, Jan. 14, 1973
Rome real estate firms are merged
One of Rome’s most prestigious real estate and development firms has taken on a new partner and merged with another business in a major realignment.
Covington and Toles, Inc., has been purchased in part by Brooke Temple and has merged with Sarah Wright Real Estate to form the new business of Toles, Temple and Wright, Inc.
The original company was formed by Jim Covington and Adrian Howell in the 1950s and specialized in residential sales under the name of Adrian Howell and Covington.
Max Toles joined the firm in 1965, and four years later bought out the interest of Howell. The company, which developed Saddle Mountain, Horseleg Estates and Rivermont subdivision, has operated under the name of Covington and Toles since 1969.
Toles purchased Covington’s interest in the residential sales division last September 1. Shortly afterwards, Temple joined the firm as a partner.
The company continued to operate under the name of Covington and Toles, but adopted its new signature when the merger with Sarah Wright became effective. Mrs. Wright has been involved in real estate and development for 19 years, all in the Rome area.
The company will maintain offices at 4 Professional Ct., and will engage in the sales of residential and commercial real estate and will continue to develop subdivisions and commercial properties. The newest the newest residential development of the firm is River Ridge, located one mile past Horseleg Estates on the Horseleg Creek Road. River Ridge is a 150-acre development containing houses in the $50,000 plus range.
Toles will serve the company as president, Temple will hold the title of vice president and Mrs. Wright will be an associate broker.
Additional staff members include Mrs. Sara Gaston, who will serve as an associate broker; Richard Brinkman, sales associate; and Mrs. Jackie Brooks is the firm’s secretary.
As presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Representative Upshaw, Democrat of Georgia, in a speech in the House in Washington, declared that bootleggers are plying their devilish trade among too many public men in Washington and that he had seen with his own eyes “some of the highest officials in Washington, not members of either branch of Congress, lifting devilish bottles to their lips.”
He said he would turn over to federal and local authorities all the evidence relating to liquor drinking by government officials that is placed in his hands.
---
The Rome High School basketball team defeated that of the Anchor Duck section at the YMCA court by the score of 68 to 19. The score at the end of the first half was 37 to 12. The lineups were as follows:
Rome High School: Hanson and Wood, forwards, respectively 46 and 8 points; Horton, center, 10 points; Franks and Barton, guards, with Franks, 4 points.
Anchor Duck: Eastman and Aderholt, forwards, with 1 and 14 points, respectively; Denny, center, 4 points; Wood and Cowan.
Substitutes were, for Rome High School, Louden for Hanson, Vandiver for Barton, O’Brien for Wood, Esserman for Franks; for Anchor Duck, Cole for Cowan, Miller for Wood. The referee was Funderburk.
Monday, Jan. 15, 1973
Congress can’t stop Vietnam war
Senate Democratic leader Mike Mansfield, an opponent of U.S. involvement in Vietnam, and Sen, Hugh Scott, the Republican leader, agree that Congress cannot stop the war.
“We shouldn’t fool ourselves,” Mansfield said Sunday. He said Congress can pass resolutions “but we can’t end the war.” Scott agreed.
“It’s an exercise in semantics to talk about Congress stopping the war,” the Pennsylvania senator said.
Even if Congress cut off funds for the conflict, Scott said President Nixon has the option of using a veto or going to the courts.
“I think the courts would sustain him,” Scott said.
Mansfield said the only weapon that Congress has is its control of the purse. But he said he did not believe Congress would act to cut off funds and that if it did, it could not muster enough votes to override Nixon’s veto.
Mansfield was interviewed on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Scott and Rep. Gerald Ford, R-Mich., the House Republican leader, were interviewed on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Congress, Mansfield said, was in a “disturbed, frustrated, uneasy mood.” He attributed this to continuation of the war, administration impounding of funds, and the shifting of responsibilities away from Congress to the executive branch.
The congressional leaders expressed hope that the latest round of negotiations in Paris would produce a settlement of the Indochina conflict.
Mansfield said, however, that “we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Scott said he was “certainly, as always, hopeful.”
Ford said he was “looking at it optimistically.”
Tuesday, Jan. 16, 1973
Two 12 year olds, driving car, crash
Two 12-year-old boys were hurt early today when their car went out of control and crashed into a tree off the Huffaker Road.
Listed in satisfactory condition today at Floyd Hospital were Bruce hall, 12, son of Leonard Hall, and Doyle Hall, 12, son of Mrs. William Hall, both of Rome Route 5.
Hospital reports said Bruce Hall sustained head and chest injuries while Doyle Hall suffered face and chest injuries.
The accident occurred near 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Berryhill and Huffaker roads, according to Floyd Capt. Nedsel Acker and patrolmen Wayne Ballard and Jimmy Jacks.
Police said the vehicle, driven by Doyle Hall, was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Berryhill Road when it failed to stop for the intersection, went over an embankment and slammed into a tree.
No charges were filed in connection with the accident.
Thursday, Jan. 18, 1973
Darlington to admit girls
The Board of Trustees of Darlington school today announced the approval of the admission of a limited number of girls as boarding students beginning in the fall term next September.
This marks the first time in Darlington’s 68-year history that girls have been accepted for a regular school term, although girls have been permitted to enroll in Darlington’s summer sessions as day students. At the present time, there are no plans for enrolling female day students during of the regular term.
In a joint statement, Charles A. Hight, chairman of the Board of Trustees and Gordon E. Bondurant, Darlington president, explained the move to make Darlington coeducational:
“This action was arrived at after much deliberation. A year and a half ago, a committee of the Board of Trustees recommended unanimously that Darlington School become coeducational. We feel that this can be best implemented by opening the school’s doors to girls as boarding students. Surveys have indicated the need for quality boarding schools for girls in the southeast. We believe that Darlington can help meet that need by accepting girls in our boarding department. We are also convinced that the addition of girls will enhance our academic as well as social programs.”
Plans call for girls to be housed in Trippeer Hall, presently a dormitory for upperclassmen, who will be transferred to the renovated Old Main Building.
Bondurant said that a search would begin immediately for female staff members to care for the personal and academic needs of the girls. They will include qualified house parents and a person to act as Dean of Women.
“Admission of girl borders will be on the same basis as the admission of male students. Three factors are fundamental to admission: good character, a satisfactory record from the previous school, and evidence of both the ability and desire to achieve at the level demanded by the schools college preparatory curriculum, Bondurant said. Girls will be admitted in grades nine through 12. Persons interested in enrolling a girl as a border should contact John R. Cunningham, director of admissions.”
“We look forward to having girls at Darlington next year,” Bondurant said. “They will bring a fresh attitude and a new perspective to the Darlington experience. Having girls in the classroom environment will help promote the exchange of new ideas and the re-examination of old ones.”
The 1973 fall term also will witness the opening of Darlington’s coeducational elementary school which will consist of grades one through five. Darlington was founded in 1905 by the late John Paul and Alice Allgood Cooper. The school was originally called Rome High School, but the name was relinquished a year later when the public high school opened. It was renamed in honor of Joseph James Darlington, a respected teacher at the early J. M. Proctor School in Rome. The school was first located in a room above the old firehouse on East Second Avenue. Later, it moved to a small frame building on East Ninth Street near the present site of the Rome Floyd County YMCA. Up to that time, the school had operated for day students only. When the boarding department was added in 1923, the school moved to its present location on the Cave Spring Road.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
County Treasurer Phillips filed his annual report and it showed that there was still unexpended of the money realized by the county on the sale of road bonds, $165,923.12, up to January 1 of the present year. Warrants totaling $381,881.68 were paid during the past year, out of the bonds fund.
A cash balance of $105,846.24 is shown to have been in the treasurer’s hands at the end of the year.
The general fund received $300,814.58 during the year from all sources and paid out $194,968.34.
The emergency fund has a balance of $639.63 and the bridge bond fund a balance of $119.79.
---
E L. Ring, tobacco agent of the Southern Railway System, was a visitor to Rome and spent part of his time at the Harrison farm on the Summerville Road near Rome where he inspected tobacco grown by Richard Harrison Jr.
Mr. Ring stated that the soil in portions of Floyd County is well adapted to the growing of tobacco of the kind that is grown in Kentucky and Virginia and he sees no reason why it cannot be made one of the counties paying crops.