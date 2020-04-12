Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.