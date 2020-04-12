Tuesday, April 14, 1970
Summerville Council, radio man in dispute
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Summerville’s City Council still isn’t eager to be tape recorded for broadcast.
Monday the council put still another kink in a local radio station’s microphone cord and its attempts to record the council meetings.
The council session was scheduled for 7:30 p.m., but when News Director Charles Farrar of station WGTA arrived to cover the meeting at 6:35, he said he found the mayor and the council in executive session which lasted until 7:45 p.m.
At that time, Farrar reported, Mayor J.R. Dowdy announced that the council meeting officially had been postponed.
Farrar also quoted Dowdy as saying that the council meetings would continue to be postponed until members could obtain an opinion from State Atty. Gen. Arthur Bolton on the legality of recording the city meetings.
Thursday, April 16, 1970
East Rome net team defeats Thornwood, 4-2
East Rome’s girls’ tennis team won three singles and a double match to defeat Thornwood, 4-2.
The only trouble East Rome had in winning its matches came in the singles in which Ellen Rogers stopped Dempsey, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. However, Thornwood had to go three sets in each of its victories.
The results:
SINGLES: N. Prall (ER) bt. Ransom, 6-3, 6-3; Hoselton (ER) bt. Floyd, 8-2; Rogers (ER) bt. Dempsey, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Sisley (T) bt. Higgins, 3-6,6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Prall-Henson (ER) bt. Anderson-Baron, 7-5, 6-4; Taft-Dempsey (T) bt. Roberts-Rawlston, 4-6, 6-1, 8-6.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Battle of Tripoli, a magnificent spectacle, embodying the latest efforts and pyrotechnics display, will be the great feature at the North Georgia Fair this fall for the first five nights.
The harbor of Tripoli will be reproduced by scenery on Towers Field just in front of the grandstands, and the thrilling exploits of Admiral Stephen Decatur, and putting to route the Barbary pirates in 1812, suffering the loss of his ship, will be shown, with all the ingenuity that modern science can muster to give a faithful reproduction of that thrilling episode.
The directors of the Fair Association are determined that this year the fair at Rome shall rank with the best fairs in America, and will be conducted in such a manner as to provide the highest class entertainment possible to secure for the people of Rome and Floyd county and the thousands of visitors who will be in the city.
Monday, April 13, 1970
Caskets up for sale to highest bidder
ATLANTA (UPI) – What has been billed as the biggest bankruptcy auction in the city’s history began here today, as some 2,300 caskets went up for sale to the highest bidder.
The unusual auction came about with the demise of the Atlanta Casket Co., a firm which had been suffering a lengthy economic illness.
At one time, the company employed more than 600 workers in plants in five cities. But the firm went into a financial decline six years ago and failed to respond to treatment.
Left behind for the eulogy to be read by the auctioneer are estimated 800 caskets labeled “ready for burial.”
The caskets range from modest models to one model designed as “The President.”
The President sold for $5,000 wholesale and was inspired by a creation used “to bury President Franklin Roosevelt in,” said Allen Roberts, one of the last three employees of the company.
Besides the 800 ready-for-burial models, an additional 1,500 incomplete, assembly-line caskets also were to be auctioned off.
Bidding was expected to be furious, as undertakers, machinery purchasers and scrap metal speculators from across the nation dropped in to appraise the wares housed in the 100-year-old building.
In a nostalgic moment, Roberts mused over his 25 years with the casket makers, remembering that when he first started working for the firm he felt slightly squeamish.
“But I got used to it. I even used to crawl up in here and go to sleep,” he quickly added, pointing to a vacant model somewhat below “The President” in price.
Newsmen touring the company prior to the auction were left shivering by the implied presence everywhere of death.
“It’s like Dracula slept here,” one said.
“Dracula slept in a coffin, not a casket,” Roberts said, obviously wishing to defend his life’s work.
So large is the bankruptcy auction, it is expected to last the entire week. Untouched by the auctioneer’s gavel probably will be such items as yellowing pictures of the company founders and a framed certificate from the U.S. Navy – thanking Atlanta Casket for its help in World War II.
“But those are memories,” one man speculated. “And memories never could bring a price the holder would think they’re worth, anyway.”
Friday, April 17, 1970
Berry Academy won’t take girls for next term
Young women will not be admitted to Berry Academy in 1970-71 Dr. John R. Bertrand, president of the academy, said today.
The decision not to admit young women was made upon analysis of a recent survey conducted by the academy, Dr. Bertrand stated. “After carefully considering all factors, we found that the number of parents indicating their interest was not quite sufficient to permit us to enroll young women as commuting students for the 1970-71 academic year,” he pointed out.
He and other academy officials greatly appreciated the numerous responses which they received, Dr. Bertrand added. “This is an assessment of the current situation,” he explained. “It is entirely possible that we shall re-examine the situation in the future.”
Berry Academy is a fully accredited college preparatory school for young men in grades nine through 12. Students may live in the residence halls or attend as commuters.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Department of Music at Shorter College will give a sacred concert that was to have been given on Easter Sunday but which was made impossible by reason of a flood.
These Sunday afternoon concerts given at Shorter are always welcomed by the citizens of Rome and it goes without saying that a large audience will avail themselves of this opportunity to hear some good music. The program will be in charge of the faculty of the College of Music and will begin in the middle of the afternoon.
---
The discovery of the yacht “Stara Stara,” stranded at Selena, with the bodies of 11 noted Russian men and women, each shot through the head, and not a living soul aboard, presented one of the most mysterious tragedies of Bolshevism in the Black Sea.
Aboard the yacht were 14 million rubles in gold, paper and jewels. The bodies were identified as those of Falsefein and Skadowski families, who fled from the Bolsheviki at Odessa.
It is unknown whether suicide or murder caused the dead.
---
The work of grading on the baseball part got a day’s set back when the men with teams and scrapers were driven to cover shortly after they started work in the morning by a downpour of rain.
The carpenter crew building the grandstand had so far advanced there that the roof had just been placed over it and carpenter work went forward despite the rain and the building of the seats and otherwise finishing up the grandstands progressed unmolested. A week’s pretty weather will probably allow workers to have the grandstand completed, the bleachers built and the fence placed around the park. Practice by the team will have to start in the next 10 days or two weeks.