Sunday, January 23, 1972
Museum selects McCord painting
A painting by Jane McCord, Shorter College art instructor, which was recently exhibited at the “Gardens Art Festival Nine” at Callaway Gardens, has been chosen to go to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. The painting, titled “Moon Landing” will be displayed in the museum’s sale shop
The acrylic on masonite painting will be shown for six months.
Monday, January 24, 1972
Rockmart centennial observance underway
This is Rockmart’s centennial year, the unique little city having been first chartered on August 26, 1872, when George R. Gilmer was governor of Georgia, and, for the past year, interested citizens in the area have been busily engaged in accumulating items of historical and personal interest concerning the early history of the eastern part of the county of Polk, where Rockmart is located.
A Centennial Commission was formed and many plans for the celebration of the 100th birthday of Rockmart have been made.
To begin the year of celebration, this area had the opportunity of seeing and hearing from authorities, the working of the Titan II missile of the U.S. Air Force, which visited Rockmart for three days. The missile, now used in our defense system, was used in the Gemini phase of America’s space program. A number of electronic devices were also on display, and hundreds visited the showing, ordinarily, it was stated, not shown in cities that have less than 100,000 population.
The Titan was the first of a number of centennial projects the commission has planned for the year, leading up to the big celebration in August.
Dinner plates of white bone China, decorated with etchings of five of the original buildings in Rockmart which featured slate and rock from the local mines in their construction, are presently on sale at a number of business houses, the Chamber of Commerce building and at City Hall.
Cecil D. Franklin, Rockmart attorney, is chairman of the Centennial Commission, which was recently incorporated, and Mrs. Laonora Ferguson is vice chairman. Mrs. Mintz, a Rockmart educator, is a writer of note. The other members include David N. Young, local insurance agent; W. Nettles Ferguson, newspaper columnist; E. C. Sanders, editor and publisher of the Rockmart Journal; Mrs. Louise G. Green, executive secretary, Rockmart-Aragon Chamber of Commerce; Mayor Curtis Lewis, of the City of Rockmart; The Rev. Billy Sosebee, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church; Bob Humphreys, radio station WPLK, and Mrs. Ruby D. Campbell.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The plunge of a pilotless airplane into a throng of skaters on the Shrewsbury River in Red Bank, N.J., resulted in the death of a woman and the serious injury to a man who tried to save her.
Investigators believe the tragedy was made by an unexpected opening of a homemade throttle.
The airplane started unexpectedly while its pilot was attempting to start the motor by whirling the propeller. James Cassey, owner and pilot of the machine, was arrested, charged with manslaughter and held on $1,500 bail.
Tuesday, January 25, 1972
Question pondered
Is a school board responsible for hungry kindergarten bunnies?
The board of education pondered that one today, deliberating whether to pay a $25 bill for Mrs. Hinda Adler of Woodland Hills. Mrs. Adler submitted the bill for compensation for a coat owned by her daughter, Gina, 5, who hung it in the cloakroom of the Serrania Avenue Elementary School on Nov. 24.
The school rabbit — “considered the property of the school,” Mrs. Adler contended — ate the lining of the coat, Mrs. Adler said.
Friday, January 28, 1972
‘Blue Sharks’ await first home contest
It will be two more weeks before the Rome-Floyd County YMCA “Blue Sharks” swim team returns home for a match, but local folks will note a big difference in the team overall.
The big change will be the fact that a larger number of Romans are winning this year than in the past. They’ve been consistent in their efforts throughout the year and have developed into a stronger unit.
The lack of swimmers in certain divisions have prevented a wholesome number of victories, but the future is looking brighter.
The Rome team will travel to Birmingham on Feb. 5 for a match and then return home to face Atlanta Northside on Feb. 12. This will be the first home match of the season.
In a recent outing, the Rome-based team collected 18 first places, but fell to a strong Westside Y team from Knoxville. The team is 1-2 overall for the year.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Policeman attracted by a suspicious-looking sack carried by a man on Eighth Avenue ordered him to halt, but instead of that he quickened his pace and went up West First Street toward Reservoir Street.
Several shots were fired by the officers in an effort to make him stop. The officers were so hot after him that he dropped the sack which proved to hold eight fine large hens.
The officers did not get close enough to identify the man but are convinced that the chickens were stolen. The chickens are being held at the police station for the owner.
---
“While visiting the Rotary Club at their weekly luncheon I decided I would get me a good hat, but in my haste to get away with it I got one entirely too large for me,” said R.H. McLain to a news representative. “I am ready to take the old hat back if I can find the man who has it. I had rather have an old hat than one that comes down around my neck.”
The man who got the hat that sits right on top of his head is requested to call on Mr McClain.
---
Deputy sheriff Z.B. Salmon stated that the sheriff’s office intended to take action in regard to children under 16 years of age driving automobiles. He stated that hardly a day passes that he did not see boys under 16 not only driving cars but speeding. The law prohibiting children from driving is a state law and violators are not only subject to arrest but are subject to a fine or jail sentence at the discretion of the judge.
Mr. Salmon stated that unless parents took steps to stop this unlawful practice the officers will be forced to take action.