Sunday, Jan. 10, 1971
GSD boys win, 53-50 to garner cage split
CAVE SPRING, Ga. – Mike Mason and Ricky Bryant scored 29 points between them Friday knight to spark Georgia School for the Deaf to a 53-50 victory over Paulding County’s junior varsity.
The win enabled the GSD cagers to gain a split in a doubleheader with the Paulding teams. Paulding’s lassies won the girls’ contest, 46-26, behind the 15-point shooting of Edna Cole.
In the boys’ game, GSD took a 13-12 lead at the end of the first period and then parlayed this into a nine-point, 27-18 lead by intermission.
The Cave Spring lads came out even stronger in the third quarter and went in front by 11 points, 45-34. Paulding managed to reduce the final margin to three points, but never was able to overtake GSD.
Mason scored 17 points and Bryant 12 to set the pace for the winners. Paulding County was led by Mark Bradley with 20 points, while Gary Mullins added another 13 markers.
In the girls’ contest, Paulding County took the lead in the first period and never was headed. The visitors got a 10-4 advantage after seven minutes and made it 18-6 at the end of the half.
Then in the third quarter, Paulding outscored GSD 14-9 to take a commanding 32-17 lead. After That it was only a matter of time.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A description of the desperate plight of three American naval balloonists, after they had landed in the Hudson Bay in New York on Dec. 14 and started toward Moose Factory, was received in a letter from S.R. Thorpe, manager of the Brazilian Revillion Freres Trading Post at Moose, Ontario.
The balloonists were in a pitiable condition when found and two had to be taken to the Moose Factory on a sled. The letter said their clothing was torn to pieces and one was in his underwear, having ripped up his trousers to bind up the feet of one said to have been barefooted.
---
H.T. Agnew was elected mayor of Lyerly. One of the unique natures of the election was the absence of women voters, not a single vote being pulled by a woman, although this was their first opportunity to cast a ballot. Quite a number of women participated in the municipal election held in Summerville last week and their activity had much weight on the outcome of the election. Mayor A. J. Lee, who has served the past two terms as mayor of Lyerly, declined to offer for re-election and Mr, Agnew was unopposed. The councilmen elected were A. E. Doster, John S. Cleghorn, F.A. Williams, J.I. Pollock and S.M. Wade.
Monday, Jan. 11, 1971
‘Coco’ Chanel, ageless queen of haute couture, is dead
PARIS (UPI) – Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, the queen of haute couture who gave her name and lucky number to the world’s most famous perfume, died Sunday night in her suite at the Ritz Hotel. She was 87.
A legend for decades, she was active until the end. During the past few weeks she had been busy preparing for her spring showing, one of the major events of the fashion season.
Last year “Coco” – a Broadway musical starring Katharine Hepburn as Miss Chanel – ran for eight months. But long before, Miss Chanel’s name was a household word in many parts of the world due to “Chanel No. 5” – her most famous perfume. She chose five because it was her lucky number.
“Chanel No. 5” was introduced in 1922. And her last perfume, a delicate scent called “Chanel No. 19,” went on sale in 1970.
She was the last of the great women fashion designers. Fashion experts predicted only Chanel perfume will live on and her salon will close because it was Miss Chanel, not her assistants, who designed every button and dart of her creations.
Among those who knew her, Miss Chanel’s sharp tongue was as famous as her clothes.
She hated the miniskirt and referred to it as “an exhibition of meat.”
Miss Chanel made history in women’s costume design when after World War II she got women out of corsets and long skirts, launching the modern fashion era. It was Miss Chanel who first put women into sweaters and shorter suits with sporty cardigan jackets.
Miss Chanel never married although she had many admirers, including Britain’s Duke of Westminster in the ’20s. She often stayed aboard his yacht in the harbor of Monte Carlo, but reportedly rejected his marriage proposal and said later: “There are many peers in England, there is only one Coco Chanel in the world.”
Born Aug. 19, 1883, at Saumur in the Loire River Valley, she was orphaned at the age of six.
Wednesday, Jan 13, 1971
Two-hour parking limit emphasized
The Rome Police Department has been instructed by the city’s traffic committee to begin enforcement of Section 30-117-C of the Code of the City of Rome. This section reads:
(C) “No automobile or motor vehicle shall be parked for a continuous period of over two hours at any one meter on Broad St., regardless of whether or not coins are deposited in the meter.”
According to the committee’s statement this violation, known as “feeding the meters,” defeats the purpose of the parking meter system, which is designed not to sell parking space but to regulate parking time. All Broad Street merchants are urged by the traffic committee to discourage their employees from parking their cars on Broad Street.
In compliance with the committee’s direction, Chief of Police Frank Perry has instructed his traffic force to begin a strict two-hour check on Broad Street parking to enforce the two-hour limit.
Friday, Jan. 15, 1971
Organ dedication scheduled at Berry
This Sunday’s worship services at 10:15 a.m. in Berry Academy’s Frost Chapel will include dedication of its new Allen Classic organ.
The custom-built electronic organ was a gift made possible primarily by a donation from Fred H. Pillsbury, president of Century Electric Company in St. Louis, Mo., with contributions from other sources also.
The services will include music by a Berry trombone quartet, a special responsive reading and a dedicatory prayer. Miss Mary Louis Haack, Berry College organist and assistant professor of music, will be at the new organ.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Only 88 divorce cases will occupy the attention of the upcoming Saturday session of Floyd Superior Court, Divorce Day. The number at preceding terms of the court has often doubled that figure, so that it appears that Floyd, unlike other counties in the state, is lessening instead of increasing the divorce evil.
In the list of cases docketed, every conceivable cause of marital unhappiness decided, from plain desertion or unfaithfulness to bigamist marriages and unique cruelty. Even the cutting of a woman’s hair while she was asleep is given as a cause in one case. In one it is alleged that the wife had, besides the unfortunate applicant for divorce, no less than three other living and un-divorced husbands and the plaintiff pathetically urges the court to consider this as sufficient grounds for divorce. One of the defendants is a preacher, too.
---
The campaign for a creamery and to the establishment of the dairying industry in this county was carried on by experts and other interested parties visiting the following community schoolhouses: Donahue, Spring Creek, Reeseburg, and Foster’s Academy in the morning and Harmony, Unity, New Prospect and Livingston in the afternoon.
At each place a good crowd was addressed and the talks appeared to make a good impression. Visits ended the campaign for the present week so far as visits to the county districts is concerned, but the campaign will be pressed to a successful conclusion.
Every civic body here has declared itself in favor of the movement.