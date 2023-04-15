As presented in the April 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
It was decided definitely that the Buffalo baseball club of the International League will play its practice session in Rome next year.
President S. L. Robertson of the club spent time here at the General Forrest Hotel in conference with manager Hackett, and completed arrangements. He also had an interview with President Shackleton of the Chamber of Commerce, ending and completing all the details incident to the trip to the city.
The International League is a class AA baseball organization and is composed of the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, New York, clubs and those of Newark, New Jersey, Reading, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Providence and Toronto, and is an organization that stands well in baseball circles.
The practice season will begin about March 12 and close about April 15 and it is expected that from 30 to 40 players will be here, besides officers and the manager of the club and newspaper correspondence from Buffalo.
The Buffalo club stood second in the 1922 pennant race and the International League and is a strong club.
The announcement that it is to put in its practice season in Rome will be received with much pleasure here, not only by baseball patrons but throughout the city.
Sunday, April 1, 1973
Father of Roman aided in making phone possible
Rome has a vested historical interest in the telephone since two of its citizens are direct descendants of Thomas Watson, alexander graham bell’s assistant. They are Watson’s daughter, Mrs. Esther Watson Tipple, and granddaughter, Mrs. J. V. Cobb.
Bell, lacking the time and skill to make the necessary parts for an apparatus he called the “harmonic telegraph,” went to the electrical shop of Charles A. Watson. They not only became fast friends, but eventually Watson received a share in Bell’s telephone patents as part pay for his work.
Their experiments were a success. Almost 100 years ago — on March 10, 1876, to be exact — the telephone carried its first intelligible sentence.
“Mr. Watson, come here: I want you!” said Bell to Watson.
Watson rushed down the hall into Bell’s room on the top floor of a Boston boarding house, shouting “Mr. Bell, I heard every word you said — distinctly!”
Bell had upset the asset of a battery over his clothes and had yelled for his assistant. Bell forgot the accident in his joy over the success of the new transmitter.
Almost 39 years later, Bell, in New York, and Watson, in San Francisco, participated in the first transcontinental telephone call, along with President Woodrow Wilson, in Washington, D.C., who talked with Watson with Bell listening in on the circuit at New York.
At the conclusion of Bell’s address in New York, he took up a replica of the instrument he had used years before and addressed Watson in San Francisco as follows:
“I have been asked to say to you the first words that you understood over the telephone and through the old instrument, ‘Mr. Watson, come here. I want you.’”
Instantly the response came back from Watson. “It would take me a week to get there now!”
In 1970, Watson’s daughter witnessed another — though less important — milestone. Mrs. Tipple participated in a formal ceremony at Berry College, when the Rome to Chattanooga overhead toll wire was dismantled in preparation for the switchover to the use of an underground cable between the two points.
Now, Mrs. Tipple’s daughter, Mrs. Cobb, was on hand to reminisce with others at the recent reception held by Southern Bell to honor descendants of Rome’s 1898 telephone directory. Mrs. Cobb, who teaches French at West Rome High School, represented her mother who could not attend.
Monday, April 2, 1973
NBA sports camp planned at Berry
The influence of the National Basketball Association is spreading into the Rome area.
It arrives this summer with the first annual NBA Players Association Professional Sports Camp, which will use the facilities at Berry College and Berry Academy. It runs for a three-week period beginning July 22.
Larry Taylor, basketball coach at Berry College, has been named director of the camp and he’ll use other area coaches to assist him in the program. Also, top senior players at schools will serve as counselors.
The camp does not just carry the NBA name. Under the format, there’s a guarantee that two NBA stars will make a personal appearance each week for special instruction.
Names of the NBA players to appear at the Rome camp will be announced later, Taylor said. Up to 150 boys will be accepted for each weekly session, which runs for six days instead of the usual five. The camp will be open for boys beginning with grade three running through grade 11.
Wednesday, April 4, 1973
Last POW heads home
The last known American prisoner of war flew home today to the United States, a land he thought he would never see again.
Army Capt. Robert T. White, 32, of Newport News, Va., the 597th POW set free by the communists, became the last American prisoner of the Vietnam war believe this air base in the Philippines.
White’s special C141 hospital plane took off from Clark at 8:01 a.m. today (7:01 p.m. EST) on the long flight to McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. The plane will stop briefly for refueling in Hawaii and is expected at McGuire tonight.
Thursday, April 5, 1973
Buses arrive safely; band begins tour
After a restless, night-long ride aboard a chartered bus, the Coosa High School band has arrived here to participate in the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The band appeared in a concert of popular romantic songs this morning on the capitol steps, where Seventh District Congressman John W. Davis was the guest.
Davis was presented a plaque of appreciation from the Floyd County School System. Participating in the presentation was Floyd School Board member Shelby Sims and Coosa high school principal Sanford Payne.
The afternoon’s activities included sightseeing at the Kennedy Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery.
The Coosa band as Georgia’s official representative at the Cherry Blossom Festival, according to a proclamation by Gov. Jimmy Carter.
Tonight the band is scheduled to see a performance of “No, No Nannette,, starring Don Ameche, at the National Theater.
Berry School’s teams won two first places and a second place in the Interscholastic track meet at the Chattanooga fairgrounds.
First place was won by the half-mile relay team composed of Charles Hamrick, Dee Morrow, Walter Lundy and William Talley, and first place in the two-mile relay, with a team composed of Charles Hamrick, Floyd Hooper, Howard Holden and Ewell Davis.
Charles Hamrick won second place in the 100-yard dash. The Berry Schools teams had put in only a very short time in practice for the event.
---
The American Legion has adopted the scarlet poppy as its Memorial Day emblem, in honor of the American soldiers who fell in France, in the world war, and has suggested that other organizations and individuals also wear the poppy on Memorial Day. The fact was communicated to President Shackleton of the Rome Chamber of Commerce to be made public in this city.
---
Georgia’s first woman mayor, elected to fill an unexpired term, now is mayor for a full term, having been reelected without opposition. She is Mrs. Frances Wallace, and she is chief executive of Mineral Bluff, a little Blue Ridge mountain town near the Tennessee border. Good roads, good schools and good churches constitute Mrs. Wallace’s idea of a progressive community, she says.