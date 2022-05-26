Sunday, May 14, 1972
Hippies turning square?
SAN FRANCISCO (UPI) – Whatever happened to the youngsters who trekked to San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury to become hippies and thumb their noses at the “establishment?”
Scientists four years ago wanted to know what the answer would be and started keeping tabs on 250 young drug users.
The researchers for the Haight-Ashbury research project have been able to keep in touch with about 80 percent of the volunteers they have been studying, said project director Stephen Pittel.
Generally speaking, he said, most of them have become “resocialized.” or dropped back into society.
The most nearly resocialized come from families “with a more authentic involvement in the community” than others, Pittel said.
He said 70 percent of these have parents who are regular churchgoers compared with 15 percent for those the scientists considered the least resocialized.
Fewer drugs are being used by the subjects than four years ago. The only drug showing a significant increase is alcohol.
Pittel also said 60 percent have continued to use psychedelics and marijuana but at a considerably reduced rate.
Pittel says the youths have become more conventional in some ways that their ideas haven't changed much.
“They still think of themselves as much more hip than straight,” he said, “but they found it too much of a hassle to remain dropouts period.”
Tuesday, May 16, 1972
Wounded agent held seminar
A Secret Service agent wounded in the Laurel, Md., shooting late Monday which seriously injured Alabama Gov. George Wallace was in Rome last March 2 to conduct “a counterfeit seminar” for area merchants.
Nick J. Zarvos, assigned to the Atlanta office for the Treasury Department, had only recently been assigned to Wallace’s campaign.
Zarvos was wounded once in the throat and is reported in “serious condition” at Holy Cross hospital in Silver Springs, Md., the same hospital Wallace is in.
Zarvos appeared in Rome at the First National Bank and held two sessions on counterfeit money for Rome businessmen.
Wednesday, May 17, 1972
Duncan wins Kraftman’s title
Sandra Duncan has now made it four in a row and it doesn't look like anyone can stop her dominance in area women golf.
She fired a 77 Tuesday to win the championship in the annual Kraftsman’s Club women’s invitational tournament, besting Mickey Dobbs by six strokes.
Earlier, Sandra claimed titles at Callier Springs and GEAA in Rome and at Cherokee in Cedartown.
She and Martha Johnston were locked in a tie at 38 at the end of the first nine hole round. And after three holes on the backside, Mrs. Johnston was sitting on a stroke lead.
However, Mrs. Johnston took nine strokes on the par-5 13th hole and never was able to get back in it. In the meantime, Mrs. Dobbs played steady golf throughout the day and overtook Mrs. Johnston for second place in the tournament. Mrs. Dobbs’ card showed 10 fours.
In fourth place was Arieva Holloway with a 90, while Marie Scoggin and Bess Hanson shot 91’s to round out the title flight.
Mrs. Duncan bogeyed the first three holes on the backside and then took a double-bogey seven at the 14th. However, she played the final four holes in one under figures to ensure her victory.
Friday, May 19, 1972
Girls’ Clubs celebrate 27th anniversary
May 14-20 the Rome Girls’ Club, along with 200 hundred other Girls Clubs in America, is celebrating their 27th anniversary. Ben Lucas, city commissioner, proclaimed this week as Girls’ Club week, and urges all citizens “to visit the Girls’ Club during this and participate in events that are scheduled to expand the services of this fine community agency.”
Girls’ Clubs offer not only practical classes in sewing and consumer education, but a wide range of sports, art and music projects and opportunities for girls to enter constructive civic programs.
Girls’ Clubs are affiliated with Girls’ Clubs of America, Inc., and operate daily afterschool programs for girls from the first grade through high school age. The clubhouses, the center for all club programs, provide a second home for many girls, a safe and wholesome place to go when classes are finished in the afternoon. A full-time staff member and volunteers are always available to offer guidance, counsel and understanding.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Lester Mullinax, of North Rome, and Wiley Cochran, of Ball Ground, Cherokee County, were arrested in a Ford auto in North Rome by officers Jess Johnson, Cull Warren and Grover Williams, and 10 gallons of whiskey are said to have been found in the auto. The two men were locked up at the police station. The auto was taken in charge by the office.
Mullinax said nothing, but the police say that Cochran said, "Here is what I get for trying to accommodate some of my friends. I get in trouble."
---
The United States Supreme Court has been asked in a petition filed by a Baltimore manufacturing concern to apply its profound knowledge to solving the question of what is a Ouija board.
The federal government, with that lack of sentimentality for which it is noted, and with the bluntness of the tax collector, had determined that Ouija boards are properly to be classed with sporting goods, such as baseball bats, golf clubs, footballs and similar articles and are therefore subject to a 10 percent tax, with which decision the Baltimore state house does not agree.
---
The firm of Hill & Owens has changed its name to the Owens-King Company, the name of M. C. S. King, who, for a number of years, has been a member of the firm, appearing in the new style under which the business will be known. There will be no change in the policy with which the business has been conducted for many years and which has proven so successful for the firm and so satisfactory for its patrons.
Messers. Owen and King have been associated in business since 1899. They have always enjoyed the confidence of the public and hope to continue to do this in the future.
---
State School Superintendent Brittain spent time at Shorter College and conducted examinations in the department of education, a diploma from which entitles the student receiving it to teach in the schools of Georgia, and several other states, without further examination.
A number of the Shorter students will receive these diplomas at upcoming commencement exercises.
Superintendent Brittain complimented highly the work of the students and spoke of the high standard of the curriculum and of the college in all its branches.