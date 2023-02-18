Sunday, Feb 4, 1973
Plaque cites first Rome school chief
Descendants of the late Benjamin Neely met at the base of the City Clock Saturday to present to the city of Rome a plaque honoring the first Rome City School superintendent. Bruce Hamler, city manager, accepted the plaque on behalf of the city.
Mrs. Mary Young McWilliams, James Young and Benjamin Neely Young were present at the City Clock, site of the old Neely School, which was erected in 1883. The plaque was made by Michael Arts Bronze Co., Covington, Ky.
Benjamin Neely was born in Baltimore, Md., in October 1834. His father, John Neely, was born in Ireland and was a graduate of Oxford College. In the early 1830s, John Neely took charge of Richmond Academy in Augusta, and Benjamin joined Company G, Second Hampton’s Brigade in South Carolina.
At the close of the war, Benjamin returned to Augusta and married Henrietta Eve Carmichael. He established the first girls’ school there and later organized the public schools. He served as superintendent of both city and county schools for a number of years.
In 1882 Benjamin Neely came to Rome and organized the public schools. After a long illness, he died December 19, 1892.
As presented in the February 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
E. W. Jones, of Atlanta, who will be resident superintendent of the work of building the new Darlington School at DeSoto Park, reached Rome and is a guest at the Armstrong Hotel. He was accompanied by R. M. Walker, of Atlanta, head of the firm which has the contract for building the school.
Mr. Jones announced that work will begin at once and he is in need of workman, who may apply to him at the hotel.
While the definite time limit for completing the building has been fixed to permit the opening of the school for the fall term in September, it is generally believed by the trustees that construction will be finished earlier.
---
An exhibition game between the Detroit baseball team of the American League, with famous Ty Cobb, and the Rochester team of the International League has been arranged to be played on the Lindale diamond on March 28 for the benefit of the Rome YMCA and the Berry Schools Circle, according to a statement made by President Hugh McCrary of the YMCA .
Several recent letters to President Shackelton of the Rome Chamber of Commerce from teams of the big leagues indicate that Rome is on the baseball map and that several teams might be secured to come to the city for spring practice, if Hamilton Field were put in shape for playing.
Monday, Feb. 5, 1973
Calhoun girl wins Barkley reading contest at Emory
A Calhoun High School student, Gail Arp, has won the interpretive reading competition at Emory University’s 18th Annual Barkley Forum.
The debate series, which ended Sunday, drew competition from some 110 high schools around the country.
Top individual debater was David Dreis of Marquette High in Milwaukee and Miami Beach High School’s debate team placed first in team play.
The forum, begun in 1960 by Gordon Pelham of Social Circle, Ga., is named after former vice president Alben Barkley, who served under the late Harry S. Truman.
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1973
Marriage status changes often
In a seven-year span of a single marriage, Marly Halyburton has been a widow, lived the uncertain life of a woman whose husband was missing and finally been the wife of a confirmed prisoner of war.
Mrs. Halyburton is now anxiously awaiting reunion with the Navy flier husband for whom she once held memorial services.
“I’ve got lots of pictures and I’m trying to get them in order and a photo album, so one of the first things I can do is show him how Dabney’s grown,” the petite, attractive blonde said in an interview.
Dabney, a lively youngster of 7, was a 10-day-old infant when her father, Porter A. Halyburton, left for Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier Independence. Halyburton, now a lieutenant commander, was a lieutenant (j.g.) when he was shot down on a mission over North Vietnam Oct. 17, 1965. He was then 24.
A few days later, a chaplain notified Mrs. Halyburton her husband was dead.
“The Navy doesn’t make that mistake anymore,” said the soft spoken, blue-eyed Mrs. Halyburton. “Now, they list them as missing in action.”
Mrs. Halyburton held a memorial service in a church in her husband’s hometown of Davidson, N.C. And in the long months following, after the Navy had settled her husband’s life insurance and other legalities such as Social Security, she moved from Coral Gables, Fla., to Tucker, Ga., an Atlanta suburb, to be near relatives.
Sixteen months after being told her husband was dead, a Navy chaplain again knocked on her door.
“He told me to sit down,” she said.
“Don’t worry,” Mrs. Halyburton told him. “I know Porter’s alive.”
“Whew!” the chaplain replied. “You made my job easier.”
Finally, in 1968, Halyburton’s name was brought out by a released prisoner and he was a confirmed POW.
Thursday, Feb. 31, 1973
Chieftains’ mat team rolls, 67-6
West Rome rolled up its seventh wrestling victory of the season with a lop sided 67-6 decision over Paulding County.
The Chieftains lost only one match in the meet and that came in the 129-pound class when Walraven pinned Kent for the six points.
Jimmy Ball, Stanley Jones, Herbert Sellers, Robert Goudlock, Jim Sullivan, Brad Cescutti and Williams chalked up pins in the victory.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
One of the most successful raids made in Floyd County recently was that made by Prohibition Enforcement Agent Cain and County Policeman Grover Williams, accompanied by Jailer Scoggins, when they captured a 7-gallon copper still at a point on the Texas Valley Road about 13 miles from Rome, near Crystal Springs.
With the still were the usual paraphernalia and five bushels of shorts, 2,500 gallons of beer, 500 pounds of sugar, two bushels of meal, a number of jugs and bottles, 120 gallons of “singlings” and 100 feet of iron pipe to connect the still with a creek nearby.
The still showed that it had been operated only a short time before but operators were evidently in the Floyd County Bootleggers League and had been warned of the coming raid.
The officers visited the home of Charles Hawkins, nearby, and are said to have found there in a pasture near his home to five-gallon jugs of whiskey. He was arrested and will be arraigned before United States Commissioner Printup.
---
Another movement for the restoration of peace is taking shape with the arrival in Dublin, Ireland, from all parts of Ireland of delegates to a meeting of members of the old Irish Republican Army. The members, who remain neutral in a conflict between the Free Staters and the irregulars since the signing of the Anglo-Irish treaty, have recently organized. Two hundred delegates are expected to attend the conference. The meeting will be held behind closed doors.