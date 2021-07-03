Wednesday, June 30, 1971
Holbrook’s 153 claims Jaycee junior crown
Down by two strokes at the start of the final round, young Joe Holbrook gave his opponents a lesson in pressure golf to win the championship in the Jaycee Junior Golf tournament at the Coosa Country Club.
The Darlington student fired a closing round 77 to win the title by six strokes. That means he’ll lead a Rome delegation into next month’s Georgia Jaycee tourney at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.
Holbrook had been playing in his brother’s shadow for a couple of years, but now appears ready to make his move. His brother, Gus, was too old to play in this year’s event, as were the Hoyt twins, Bob and Nat.
Gerald Cox had garnered the first day’s lead with a fine two-over par 74 at Coosa. Holbrook was two shots back at 76 and Jimmy Day was in third place at 79. They were the only golfers in the field to break 80 for the opening round.
The course played a lot tougher to the golfers yesterday because Holbrook had the only sub-80 round of the afternoon. He fired a 77 to finish with a 153 total. Cox placed second at 159, then came Day and Weldon Garrett at 162 and Mickey Kelly at 163.
More than five junior golfers took part in the 36-hole tournament and this is the best total in years. The top finishers here will receive expense-paid trips to the state tournament, according to tournament chairman Gary Smith.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Junior Walker, gin operator who also operates a farm in Vann’s Valley on the Cave Spring Road, brought in the first cotton bloom of the year. He found a bloom in his field and brought the stock to the news this morning. It was waist high and loaded with squares, but the deplorable part of it was that every square was punctured by a boll weevil.
Mr. Walker said he had 10 acres of the Wanamaker species of cotton, which he had fertilized highly, but all of it is being punctured by the boll weevil so rapidly that he has planted corn in the rose with the expectation of chopping out the cotton if it proves to be a failure, or the corn if he can save the cotton by picking up the squares.
Mr. Walker is not relying on cotton alone, however, because he has 40 acres of corn and several large pitches of soybeans, peas, watermelons, cantaloupes, butter beans, buckwheat and an acre of sweet potatoes. He said there is no trouble about making something to eat, but the problem is to get cash money for other expenses.
Sunday, June 27, 1971
Marine unit is assigned new director
Captain Raymond A. Stewart has been assigned as the new Inspector-Instructor of the Rome Marine Corps Reserve Unit, replacing Major Gerald P. Brodeur who will leave for a new assignment at Quantico, Va., on July 1.
Captain Stewart is a native of Bellevue, Wash., and has served in the Marine Corps since 1955. Prior to this duty he was assigned to Vietnam. Other duty stations Capt. Stewart has served include Marine Corps headquarters in Washington, D.C., 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Division and 3rd Marine Air Wing and Marine Barracks.
Capt. Stewart has received the Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Action Medal, the U.S.M.C. Good Conduct Medal, the Organized Marine Corps Reserve Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. Stewart has also received several campaign expedition medals and individual unit citations.
Capt. Stewart attended Seattle University, University of Washington and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1964, commissioned as an officer in the Marine Corps. He was in Officer’s Candidate School and has served as platoon commander for several divisions.
Stewart is married and the father of two children.
Monday, June 28, 1971
Cosmonauts gaining weight
MOSCOW (UPI) – The best fed Soviet cosmonauts think they have gained a pound or two during their record 22 days in orbit.
The three cosmonauts today marked their 22nd day in space. They boarded Salyut June 7 after rocketing aloft a day earlier aboard Soyuz 11. Soviet officials have not said when they will return to earth.
Tuesday, June 29, 1971
Area students named to Tech Dean’s list
Six Rome students, out of 1,100, have been named to the spring quarter Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
These include Charles William Wester, son of William L. Wester, 309 E. Valley Rd.; Charles V. Miller, son of Mrs. Elizabeth Miller, 134 Trentwood Dr.; Charles R. Johnson Jr., son of C.R. Johnson Sr.; 26 Rockwood Pl.; James D. Lanier, son of Homer D. Lanier, 401 Cooper Dr.; James Nichols III, son of J.A. Nichols Jr., 3 Crestwood Dr.; And Carlton Lee Carden, son of James O. Carden, 1501 Calhoun Ave.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain an overall grade point average of 3.0 (B) or above.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Asa Brown, convicted in city court on a charge of driving an automobile recklessly on Summerville Road several weeks ago when he hit a wagon driven by R.C. Aycock, was fined in costs by Judge Nunnally and forbidden to drive an automobile for 12 months under penalty of going to the chain gang.
John Morris, charged with assault and battery on Gordon O, was acquitted this afternoon.
J.D. Kennington was found guilty on a gambling charge.
---
Flies are menacing the health of the people of Rome, according to Dr. B.V. Elmore, county health commissioner, who warns that all houses that are not properly screened may become the location of typhoid, dysentery or other diseases before the summer is over.
Attention has largely been called to the garbage dump and the Fourth Ward as a breeding place of flies. Dr. L. Moore now warrants that the large number of open closets in the city is a source of danger. In one locality there was a death from typhoid and in the same block there were seven other houses with unscreened open closets, the inhabitants of which are liable to become afflicted by the disease.
Fight the fly now as never before, is the warning of the health officer.
As a preventative of typhoid Dr. Elmore advises that all persons be inoculated with anti-typhoid serum. He has the supply of the serum for free distribution.
---
Mrs. M.W. Campbell, of Greenville, S.C., was held in jail in Atlanta pending the outcome of a perhaps fatal wound she is alleged to have inflicted upon Mrs. Lelia Howard, wife of a local rooming housekeeper.
The police declare the woman confessed to the shooting but declared it was an accident, stating that she “shot the wrong woman.” The affair took place at the Howard rooming house.
Mrs. Campbell’s husband, who is staying at the rooming house, told police, they say, that he believed his wife intended to kill him. Mrs. Howard is in serious condition at a local hospital.