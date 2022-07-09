Sunday, June 25, 1972
Polk horse show entries climb
With a continual growing entry list, the 14th annual Cedartown Optimist Club Horse Show promises to be the biggest and best of all horse shows presented in Northwest Georgia.
General Chairman Paul Wiener announced that entries are arriving daily for the big event with some of the top horses and riders throughout the South participating. Over 600 horses were entered last year from a 12-state area.
The show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, and will get underway at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. The entire show will be held at the Optimist Field on Laude Avenue and tickets are on sale for $1 advance. All tickets at the gate will be $1.50.
A total of 49 classes will be run during the two-day show.
Tickets for the event are on sale at the following businesses: Brown’s Jewelry, First Federal, Finley TV, Moore’s Pharmacy, The Commercial National Bank, The Liberty National Bank, A & W Drive In, Hunt Drug Co., Bradford Drug Co., Brown’s Pharmacy, Lindsey Termite, K. C. Jewelry, Hamrick and Mercer, McCarson Motors, Belks, Quick and Easy, Dari Delite, Lankford Motors, Jitney Jr. 1 and 2, in Cedartown, while McNabb Pharmacy, City Drug Co., and J & J Drug Co. in Rockmart.
Proceeds from the horse show to support various projects of the Cedartown Optimist Club including Senior Little League Baseball, Eighth Grade Football, a respect for the Law program, Oratorical contest, Youth Appreciation Week and bicycle program.
As presented in the June 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Roman James D’Arcy Jr. has been awarded the degree of bachelor of science in the school of electrical engineering at Georgia Tech, and has been given an important position with the Western Electric Company, which he will accept almost immediately.
This announcement will be received with much interest by the many friends of Mr. D’Arcy, and he is being congratulated on the standing he made in the exceptionally large class graduated this year.
During the world war, young D’Arcy served as a lieutenant and the air service and one deserved recognition as an instructor and afterward in the air mail service.
---
After being mourned as dead for four years, as a result of his failure to return home to McKinney, Texas, from Army service overseas, Garnett Burk has written to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. M. G. Burk.
Burk was wounded and shell-shocked, according to his letter, and is recuperating in a Michigan hospital. He did not want to burden his parents with the news of his condition, he wrote.
---
Myrtle Park and Playground will be formally opened shortly, the day to be announced later. A band will furnish music for the occasion, games will be played and refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon and evening.
Equipment for the playground is needed — swings, joggling boards, volleyballs, anything that anyone will contribute. Checks may be sent to Mrs. George Gibson, with whom those who have contributions to make may communicate.
Everyone in Rome is invited to attend the opening celebration.
Monday, June 26, 1972
Lone gunman robs church during prayer
“God loves you,” the preacher said to the youth who stood on the church altar pointing a gun at his head.
“I hope so,” the bandit replied as he pocketed money from collection plates in a Sunday holdup at the Christ in Christian Union Church in downtown Pontiac.
The stickup left the Rev. James Ray Nesselroad and 40 parishioners $400 poorer.
“We weren’t scared,” said 64-year-old parishioner Cecil B. Tupper. “We seemed to feel that there was someone looking after us other than ourselves.”
Toward the end of his sermon, the Rev. Mr. Nesselroad said a youth in his late teens and another in his early 20s barged through a side entrance.
“This is a holdup. Everybody stay in your seats and everybody get out your money,” one said.
One gunman stood at the entrance guarding the congregation and the other, brandishing two pistols, walked up to the pulpit and asked where the collection plates were.
The youth found money in Sunday school offering plates, then “one of them laid an Army .45 by the side of my head,” the minister said, and took his wallet.
“Then he took up a collection,” he said. “People held out their money and he walked down the center aisle taking it.”
The gunman returned to the front of the church and climbed onto the alter.
The Rev. Mr. Nesseslroad turned to his congregation, which stook up and prayed, “Dear God, help these poor boys to realize where a life of crime will lead them.”
While the parishioners were praying, the minister said the robber who held him at gunpoint “jumped down and told us not to follow him. Then he joined his partner and out the door they went.”
Police are investigating, but the Rev. Mr. Nesselroad and members of the congregation said they would rather not prosecute.
Tuesday, June 27, 1972
B&S hangs on for 8-7 triumph
B&S Construction scored six times in the first inning, but then had to hold on for dear life Monday night to defeat Mathis Grocery, 8-7, in slow-pitch softball play.
In other games, Sam’s Fence walloped Burger King, 19-9; Warren Lindsey downed Rome Paper, 10-4; Pisgah trounced First Assembly, 26-8; Local 766 stopped Georgia Power, 9-8; Local 191 outscored West-Point Pepperell, 15-10; Flint Hill beat First Baptist, 23-3; Taylor’s Supermarket upended Ragland, 20-2; Sam’s American nipped Coosa Casuals, 4-3; Burkhalter beat Carolina Freight, 9-6, and Charles Griffin Realty toppled United Parcel, 16-4.
Actually, B&S trailed 0-4 after the top of the first frame but went in front 6-4 by the time the inning ended. Mathis made it a 6-5 game in the third before B&S scored twice in the fifth of its winning margin.
Powell and Braden slammed homers for the winner and both Steed and Bowen collected two hits. For Mathis, Webb had three hits including a home run.
Towers banged out five hits, including a homer, and teammates Moses, Davis and Roberts also added four-baggers to spark Sam’s Fence past Burger King. Snow and Owens had homers for the losers.
Warren Lindsey scored in the first five innings to win its game as Sharp and O’Dillon lashed out three hits each and hall hit a homer.
Rickman, Cave and Studdard all collected three hits to lead Charles Griffin Realty to its victory.
DeAngelus and Carter rapped five hits apiece and Simpson and Kinsey had four hits to pace Taylor’s Supermarket to its easy victory.
Sam’s American did all of its scoring in the first two innings and held on for the win with Luke Casey and Morgan picking up two hits each.
Whittle hit a homer and Buck and Burkhalter had two hits each in Burkhalter’s win.
Brumbelow’s four hits led Flint Hill’s one-sided victory and Stinson rapped five hits to set the pace in Pisgah’s runaway win.
Friday, June 30, 1972
Police veteran Lonie Adcock named detective
Lonie Adcock, a 13-year veteran with the Rome Police Department, has been promoted to the rank of detective sergeant.
Adcock, 42, fills the vacancy left by former Det. Tom King, who resigned to become the investigator for the Floyd County District Attorney’s office.
Born in Bartow County, Adcock moved to Rome with his family and has lived here most of his life. He attended the old Boys’ High School and later served two years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
He operated his own auto mechanic business prior to joining the police force on June 6, 1959. He served 13 years as a patrolman prior to his promotion.
He resides at Rome Rte. 8 with his wife, Eunice.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The latest reports have it that the Rome crop of flappers is in no wise worried over the threat of the convention of the Federation of Women’s Clubs to federalize marriage law. If any of them want to marry, they say, all they will do is, to haul off and hunt up a preacher, taking the “flopper’’ along with them, of course.
“The United States,” said one flapper when overheard talking by a representative of the fourth estate, “may control a person’s thirst, may control his right to give up a rope necktie party, may go so far as to control one’s indulgence at the throne of Lady Nicotine, but when it comes to a lot of dried-up, argufying, filibustering, bonus-dodging, tariff-raising senators saying who, when, where and what one of us can marry, then, they have gone too far.
“Looks like they have taken the original scripts of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence from their glass cases in the dark vaults of wherever they are kept and are letting the sunlight get to them, causing them to fade away.
“Ain’t they goin’ to leave us no rights at all? We’ll stand for matches being made in Heaven, but made in the Congress of the United States, never, no, never!”