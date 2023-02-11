As presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Mrs. Bessie Maitland Lawrence, county probation officer, stated that three little children are out of school because of inability to buy shoes and schoolbooks. The price of the schoolbooks needed is $2.50. The children are respectively seven, nine and 11 years of age.
Their father has the flu and no other member of the family is able to provide the shoes and books. Mrs. Lawrence may be reached at her office phone, No. 1247, or her residence phone, No. 1150, and will appreciate any assistance that may be given by generous-hearted Romans.
---
Captain John Horgan of the Rome Post of the Salvation Army has left for a two-week vacation trip but with no definite destination. He denied before leaving, however, that he is off for a bride. The captain, who has become very popular here because of his genial disposition, courtesy and capable work, seemed inclined to go either to Florida or New York. He will decide after reaching Atlanta.
Sunday, Jan. 28, 1973
Daughter of POW getting excited
“Would you like to speak to my daddy?” the little girl on the other end of the telephone asked.
“Is he home?” the caller said in some surprise.
“Not yet,” the little girl said, “but I think they found him. He was lost in the war.”
The child, Cappie, Fallon, is four years old. She was only five days old when her father, Air Force Col. Patrick Fallon, was listed as missing in action in Southeast Asia.
But she and her five-year-old sister, Jean Elizabeth, had high hopes Saturday night, as they kept wait beside the television set with their mother, that he would be on the list of prisoners to be released.
“She’s never seen her father,” Mrs. Jean Fallon said. “She’s just the one with the great expectations. I think the young believe in what they want to, you know, like believing in the tooth fairy.”
Monday, Jan. 29, 1973
Jenkins sees win as confidence builder in Chief’s stretch run
A big win in any sporting event has to have some effect on a team and Coach Wesley Jenkins realizes this is true for his W Rome club on the heels of their win over Coosa on Saturday night.
That was “the game” for the weekend in the Rome area and West Rome came up with a 70-63 victory — an upset in many areas. After all, Coosa moved into the contest with a perfect 19-0 record.
The battle was one of many played Saturday night. Other boys’ games on the agenda were Adairsville knocking off Model, 64 to 4; LaFayette whipping Darlington, 80-61; Chattooga dropping Calhoun 65-55; Rockmart topping Pepperell and Dalton defeating East Rome 59 to 45. Also, Berry College moved into the victory circle with a 61-55 verdict over Georgia Southwestern.
In girls’ play, Model dropped Adairsville, 44-28; Coosa stopped West Rome, 37-35; Calhoun defeated Chattooga, 36-16; Rockmart tripped Pepperell and Dalton toppled East Rome 34-32.
The biggest crowd of the season or for that matter in several years was present for the Coosa-West Rome clash — an indication of how big the game really was.
From the winning side of the picture, Coach Jenkins was naturally happy with the decision, but he knows that the future will be just as pressurized for his club. After all, the teams meet again in regular season play Feb. 6 at Coosa and you can rest assured is that a full house will be on hand for the event.
“It (the victory) gives us confidence we’ll need for the rest of the season. It has got to help us,” Coach Jenkins said after being able to analyze the game and remaining portion of the season.
“Anytime we go out there it’ll be dog eat dog,” he said. “They have a terrific ball club and we have all the respect in the world for them,” he stated quickly in discussing the contest. Of course, Jenkins feels that the pressure will still be on his club, but the victory Saturday night will make it a little easier.
“It’s better to have the pressure than not have any at all,” Jenkins said.
As far as the Saturday night decision, Jenkins places a lot of the credit on the free throw shooting of his team. The Chiefs hit 16 of 18 during the last half and many of those points came during the final five minutes of play.
However, foul shooting hasn’t been a problem with West Rome this year. The team has been firing in a good percentage throughout the season. Jim Bojo has to receive some extra credit for his scoring as he hit for 22 counters in the game and kept West Rome ahead in the early portion of the battle. However, the victory was strictly a team effort in every way.
In addition to the offensive showing, Jenkins feels that his team came through with a fine defensive game. Coosa was 19 points below their season average and Mike Glenn had only 24 points for the night — some six points below his average.
“It’s not over with yet,” Jenkins said in reference to the upcoming season finale and tournament action which is scheduled to get underway during mid February.
East Rome couldn’t find the hoop during a slow second half and dropped the 59-45 decision to Dalton although James Hayes and Duggett Johnson hit for 19 and 17 points respectively.
The Gladiators led throughout most of the first half, but the real difference came during the second half when Dalton took a big advantage and refused to let up. Meanwhile, action in the Rome area will continue to be hot and heavy. The schedule for Tuesday has West Rome at Cave Spring, Coosa at Model, Berry College at West Georgia, Darlington at East Rome, Armuchee at West Side, Villa Rica at Rockmart, Berry Academy at Western, Calhoun at Cass, Cartersville at Cedartown and Paulding at Pepperell.
On Wednesday, Shorter will play host to Southern Tech.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 1973
Shorter institutes area air pollution study
What in the world do you do with a Gardner particle counter?
If you were in Dr. Lewis Lipps’ ecology class at Shorter College you’d know.
A Gardner particle counter is an air pollution measuring instrument that members of Dr. Lipps’ class are using to collect air pollution data in remote areas around Rome.
Carl Cothran of Rome, a Shorter junior, is taking measurements three times a week in the Marshall Forest near Rome. John Turrentine of Atlanta, a senior, takes off on weekends in his new red Jeep for areas farther from cities, factories and automobiles. During this semester he will gather air pollution measurements from as far south as the Okefenokee Swamp and as far north as Clingman’s Dome in Tennessee.
The purpose of taking measurements in remote areas is to find out how much “natural pollution” there is in the air, Dr. Lipps said. This data could then be used as a basis for determining the amount of man-made pollution in cities and industrial areas.
“Nature herself pollutes,” Dr. Lipps explained. “Anything you smell is actually small particles coming into your nose.”
However, the extent to which nature pollutes is really not known, she said, because most pollution data is taken in cities. Measurements taken in remote areas could give some basis for comparison.
Shorter’s pollution measuring projects got its start in the fall of 1970 and spring of 1971 when Dr. Lipps took two short courses on pollution from Dr. Vincent Schaefer, director of the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, State University of New York.
Dr. Schaefer emphasized collecting data on a worldwide basis and then comparing the problems of cities against the global picture.
Agreeing with this idea, Dr. Lipps petitioned industry in the Rome area for a Gardner particle counter for the college which students could use to collect data from various areas.
Besides adding to the general body of knowledge about air pollution, the students would be able to put their concern about the problem into concrete action and also gain a better understanding of air pollution.
According to Dr. Schaefer, 70 percent of air pollution is due to cars, doctor Lipps explained. Industry, therefore, actually causes only about 30 percent of pollution, but industry is getting most of the blame.
Dr. Lipps, a strong believer in the interdependence of industry and ecology, contacted E. V. McSwiney, executive vice president and general manager of Georgia Kraft Co. McSwiney contacted other industries in the Rome area. Georgia Power, Southern Bell, Atlanta Gas Light, Celanese Fibers, Inland Container and Georgia Kraft all contributed toward the purchase of the Gardner particle counter.
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1973
Red Heads play here Monday
The All-American Red Heads, who played before a large crowd here last year, have scheduled a return engagement Monday night at Memorial gymnasium.
The girls will play Turner Williams’ men’s team in an 8 p.m. game being sponsored by the West Rome Chieftains Club. Admission will be $1 for children 12 and under and $1.50 for other students and adults.
All proceeds will be used to further Chieftain Club projects.
The Red Heads were originated in 1936 by C. M. Olsen. This season they will appear in more than 400 cities, many times playing more than one game a day.
Although the girls are extremely talented, they play a lighthearted game of basketball that is designed to entertain as well as excite. The amazing thing is that while doing this they still managed to win a vast majority of their games.
They are the most traveled girls’ basketball team in the business and their travel isn’t restricted to this country. They opened their 1962 tour at Nova Scotia. And they also have played a “Top of the World” tour in Alaska.
Perhaps the most impressive fact about the Red Heads is that they continue to hold many all-time attendance records at arenas throughout the United States.
Major W. H. Mitchell, local manager of the Chero Cola Company, shot an owl several weeks ago, but he only broke a wing and the owl has fully recovered from the wound and is exhibiting the usual owl wisdom at the Third Avenue barber shop. The owl cannot fly but the wing that was shot has completely healed.
The bird has a varied diet, which includes mice, rabbits and English sparrows and the latter seem to be a favorite dish as it eats several of them some nights. Major Mitchell invites the public to look at the owl, to imitate its wisdom but not its diet, and will appreciate small boys or larger ones killing some sparrows to feed his owl.
---
Prohibition commissioner Roy Haynes who is in Chattanooga in conference with local officials for the enforcement of the 18th Amendment, declared that prohibition faces two major problems — the alien and so-called respectable citizens who patronize bootleggers and men who do not think of violating other laws but assume the so-called personal privilege of drinking whiskey.