Sunday, December 5, 1971
Model wins 2 at Adairsville in season debut
Jerry Gatlin and Malachi Carnes took their teams on the road Friday night to open the 1971-72 basketball season and came home smiling from ear to ear.
Gatlin’s Model Blue Devils overcame 9-19 first period deficit to overtake the Adairsville Tigers at the wire, 65-60 in the tail end of a double header after Carnes’ Devilettes led all the way in a 43-20 triumph.
It was the opener for all four teams and at times the play was ragged. But then again, this was expected.
The boys’ contest was a real thriller, although only the home team had caused to cheer in the first period.
Adairsville broke fast and after eight minutes had climbed into a 19-9 lead. It wasn’t likely Adairsville could keep up this pace, but Gatlin was concerned about his players’ ability to bounce back. He need not have worried himself.
By halftime Model had reduced the deficit to only four points, 31-27. And then by the end of the third stanza, the Model went in front for the first time, 50-47. The two clubs stayed close right to the finish with Model finally emerging with a five-point triumph.
Ricky Studdard, a 5-foot 10-inch guard, scored 19 points to pace the victors. Also in double figures for Model were Hugh Anthony with 18 points and Randy King with 13. For Adairsville, Terry Bunch scored 16, John Richard 14 and Randy Baggett 13.
In the girls’ contest, the Devilettes took a 9-4 lead at the end of one quarter and never were headed. It remains close at 15-11 by the end of the first half and began to pull away in the third quarter. There was a 25-16 difference at that time.
Then in the fourth quarter Model outscored the Tigerettes, 17-4 to turn the game into a rout.
Pam Bishop burned the nets for 22 points to lead the way for Model. Susan Malone was tops for Adairsville with nine points.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The marriage license business in Floyd County appears to have fallen flat, according to Ordinary Harry Johnson. The marriage license income of his office has just about stopped, except when somebody from Alabama or other nearby state accidentally drifts into Rome for a stop while the gas tank of his automobile is being filled and takes advantage of the pause in his joyride to get married.
In spite of the fact that sometime ago the ordinary raised the price of marriage licenses in Floyd County, his income has by no means increased from that source — in fact, it has about reached low ebb.
The ordinary is not given to philosophizing but he is thinking hard about the marriage business and the county and wondering how to account for the drop in his income from licenses. He doesn’t lay it to hard times because, as he well says, clothing for girls is not high — in price. The price of food is lower than last year and there has been no appreciable increase in the price of paint or powder — still quoting the ordinary. He wants somebody to tell him what’s the matter.
Monday, December 6, 1971
Roman wins West Point appointment
Martin R. Rollinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.M. Rollinson, 5 Charlton Rd., has received an appointment to West Point Military Academy, according to Sen. Herman Talmadge.
Martin, who received his appointment through competitive examination, is a senior at West Rome High School. He was named a Commended Scholar by the National Merit Foundation and is a four-year member of the National Honor society, of which he is now president at West Rome. He is also a member of the JETS, the school’s engineering society.
He is a band officer and a member of the Lab Band, baseball team and Student Council. He was named most likely to succeed by the senior class at West Rome. He is a senior patrol leader in Boy Scout troop 10 and a member of the council of The Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran church. He has participated in the summer enrichment program at Berry College and was on the City Recreational All-Star Team.
Wednesday, December 8, 1971
Soviet robot silent on storm-swept Mars
Moscow (UPI) — A Soviet scientific robot sat disabled and apparently useless on hurricane-swept Mars today, having sent man’s first television signals from the surface of the planet.
Tass news agency reports said the robot explorer had parachuted into a black hurricane of dust driving across Mars at speeds of up to 300 m.p.h. when it descended from the Mars 3 mothership Dec. 2. Its mission was to probe for life forms.
“Hurricanes of such force never hit the earth,’’ Tass said.
Tuesday’s delayed reports on the soft landing said the nameless robot ship signaled back to Mars 3 only briefly, then fell silent.
The reports did not say what caused the blackout, but they dwelled upon the wind conditions and said the Soviet Mars sputnik’s, Mars 2 and 3, had assumed the research burden from orbit.
“The video signals received from the surface of Mars were brief and suddenly discontinued,” Tass said.
It made no mention of any other types of signals coming from the lander and all reports omitted the stock phrase “all systems are functioning normally,” by which the Soviets usually indicate a mission is still active.
“Exploration of the planet Mars and near-Mars outer space will be conducted on essentially different orbits by the orbital stations Mars to and Mars 3,” Tass said.
Mars 2 blasted off May 19 and entered a sweeping egg-shaped orbit around the planet Nov. 27, joining America’s Mariner 9 as a Mars satellite. Mars 2 dropped what the Soviets described as “a capsule” bearing the hammer and sickle banner onto the surface.
Some Western space experts said they thought the capsule was a scientific robot, meant for soft landing, that had crashed.
Friday, December 10, 1971
Jaycees plan shopping tour for youngsters
The children of the Open Door Home will be treated to a shopping spree Saturday as Rome Jaycees conduct their 21st annual Christmas shopping tour for the children of the home.
Each child is given $5 to spend any way he pleases. This year’s tour will include a visit to the Rome Cable TV Company where the children will get to see themselves on television. They will also visit the Rome Police Department where they will see a film on bicycle safety.
The Jaycettes will provide refreshments for the children when they return to the home. The annual event is made possible from funds raised during the year from various projects sponsored by the Rome Jaycees.
The children will decorate their own Christmas tree and wrap their presents to be placed under the tree until Christmas day.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Henry Ford and Thomas A. Edison inspected the giant skeleton of the Wilson Dam in Alabama, which constitutes the nucleus around which Edison proposes to build an industrial empire in the south.
Ford said he still held to his estimate of the cost of completion and that the trip was made to permit Edison to visualize the project and verify the figures of Ford’s engineers.
Ford declared it would be a great thing for the South, in cheaper nitrates, if he obtained the Muscle Shoals plant and that out of the excess power he would make other things. He said these might be aluminum cloth, steel or automobile parts.
---
The fame of The Community House of the Maple Street Baptist Church has spread, and Miss Lucile Still of Trion, Ga., made a complete inspection of the local institution with a view to establishing a similar one at Trion.
Miss Still is in the employee of the Trion Cotton Mills, and it is her business to look after the people of that cotton mill town, more specifically the children, giving them directed play and useful occupation.
That The Community House on the East side here should have been picked to be used as a model is a complement to the Enterprise of Reverend H. F. Joyner, and is also a good advertisement.
---
The city commission has decided that the discharge of fireworks on Christmas will be permitted only outside the fire limits and then only on private premises. The chairman will issue a proclamation and bodying the wishes of the commission in the matter. New paragraph the notice of the state railroad commission that a hearing will be held on January 10th in Atlanta on the application of the local gas company for a raise and rates, as already published, was read at the commission meeting and city manager King was directed to appear at the hearing.
The ordinance fixing new water was read the second time and adopted as well as also the ordinance pertaining to signs on houses.