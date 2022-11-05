Sunday, Oct. 22, 1972
Roman receives U.S. Air Force Commendation
Master Sergeant Charles B. Maxwell, son of Mrs. Vassiee Maxwell, 406 N. Elm S.t, has received the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service while assigned to Detachment 21, 43rd Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron, Ellington Air Force Base, Texas.
“During this period, (June 24, 1970 to March 31, 1972” Sergeant Maxwell’s outstanding professional skill and devotion to duty aided immeasurably in the units mission of airborne support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Lunar Landing Training Vehicle,” states his citation.
“During this period, the commanders of Apollo 14, 15 and 16 have trained for the last 300 feet of descent to their history-making landings on the moon. The distinctive accomplishments of Sergeant Maxwell reflect credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.”
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1972
Darlington tops Pepperell, 12-6
Darlington’s junior midget football team scored a fourth period touchdown and captured a 12-6 victory over Pepperell and play Tuesday.
Hollis Reece scored twice for the winners on runs of five and 20 yards, while Greg Everett scored for the losers. In a senior midget contest, Garden Lakes and Pepperell battled to a 0-0 deadlock.
In Pee Wee action, West End stopped Glenwood, 20-6, while Elm Street came through with the 22-6 victory and the Raiders toppled the Sharks, 20-10.
Carl Crook scored twice and Dilmus Reed once in Elm Street’s win, while Greg Thompson had the lone score for the losers. Also, Jim Vines punched across a pair of scores and Kyle Jones aided with a six-pointer for West End. Phil Broome scored for losing Glenwood. Tony Penny, Mark Cochran and Jeff Duskey had touchdowns for the Raiders, while Donnie Moore scored for the Sharks.
In Mite play, Gary Doegg had two scores, Barry Lynch and Don Knight one each in the Dolphins’ win over West End, 32-0, while Gerald Smith, Troy Atkins, Ken Hendrix, Dean Parris, Todd Nelson and Darrell Mason scored six pointers for Glenwood in the 44-0 verdict over McHenry.
Paul Gossett, Joe Stinson and Kevin Poe scored for Coosa in the 20-2 win over Armuchee in the third contest.
As presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Darlington 11 went through preliminary practice for the big upcoming game with McCallie at Hamilton Field.
Spurred on with a determination to offset the terrible lacing given them by the strong Anniston team, the local prep school boys have put in some hard strokes and under the direction of Coach Robson have strengthened weak points and plugged up the entire line, until it is expected to hold back the McCallie tide here.
And as much as McCallie went through last season undefeated and so far this season has not lost a game, the McCallie game is looked upon as one of the most important clashes of the season and much interest is being shown in the approaching contest.
Darlington’s lineup will be: Kadel or Hale at center; Green, Primm or Grafton at guard; Daniel, Scoggins, Deitz, tackles; D’Arcy, Thomas and McWilliams, ends; W. Moss, quarterback; Anderson, Brandon, halfbacks; and T. Moss, fullback.
Thursday, Oct. 26, 1972
Mother of two becomes Atlanta police woman
A 35-year-old woman with two children has become Atlanta’s first female police officer within on the street assignment, according to Maj. Levitt Goss, patrol division commander.
Officer Donna Starnes’ first day on patrol was Wednesday. “I’ve always wanted to do this,” she said. “I’m not afraid of getting hurt or anything like that. I’m only afraid of not doing a good job.”
Ross said that previously female officers were used as detectives or in jobs he described as “essentially non-police work.”
But Officer Starnes will be writing traffic tickets, arresting drunks, answering burglary calls and other duties generally assigned a policeman.
Mrs. Starnes says being a woman might interfere with her work on some occasions but adds that she does not expect any trouble.
Goss said a woman might be more successful in some situations than a male officer, such as in cases involving domestic arguments. He admitted he would be “a little uneasy until she gets her feet on the ground,” but said he has a lot of confidence in her.
“We have no way of knowing if a woman can do as good a job as of patrolling as a man because we’ve never tried it before,” Goss said.
There was a little reluctance among some members of the department when he first mentioned assigning Mrs. Starnes to a patrol car. He predicts, however, officers will soon be assigned without regard to sex.
“We’re going to treat male officers and female officers just alike,” he said.
Friday, Oct 27, 1972
Darlington elementary classes for boys, girls slated in ‘73
The Darlington School Board of Trustees Thursday afternoon approved the establishment of a coeducational elementary school to open in September 1973.
The school, to be located on the Darlington campus, will consist of grades one through five, according to Charles Hight, chairman of the board. In a brief statement announcing the establishment of the school, Hight explained that the basis for the board’s decision was three-fold.
“The decision to approve the establishment of the elementary school was made on the basis of a pilot survey which indicated the demand of the community at large for private elementary school. In addition, Darlington was ready to develop a more complete educational complex of grades one through 12, with a well-qualified staff and appropriate facilities. We felt, too, that a sound elementary education would provide a solid foundation for a secondary education. College Board test scores of students who attended the Darlington Junior School, formed of grades six through eight, average 200 points higher than those of students who enter Darlington after the eighth grade.”
Hight also pointed out that approximately 75 percent of the academic awards given in the 12th grade were won by seniors who had attended the Junior School. “This convinces us that the sooner equality educational experience is offered, the sooner the student is likely to achieve academic success,” he concluded.
A subcommittee of the Board of Trustees, headed by Ellis Hale of Rome, has studied the feasibility of establishing a coeducational elementary school for the past two years.
According to President Gordon E. Bondurant, the anticipated size of each class is 20 pupils. Classes will be held in the present faculty apartment building, which will be renovated for use as a school building. Mr. Bondurant said that the faculty will be made up of elementary education specialists who will select curricula, textbooks and library books, and equipment, as well as determine extracurricular activities.
Details of the school plan will be announced later. However, interested parents should contact Larry Muschamp, principal of the Junior School, to place their names on mailing lists for additional information.
Now in its 68th year, Darlington occupies a 400-acre campus and a multimillion dollar physical plant. Darlington’s Junior School enrolls boys in grades six through eight; the upper school enrolls both boarding and day students in grades nine through 12. Founded in 1905 by the late John Paul and Alice Allgood Cooper to provide good secondary schooling in the vicinity, Darlington originally was named Rome High School, but relinquished the name when a public school was opened a year later. The school was renamed in honor of Joseph James Darlington, a greatly respected teacher. Darlington moved to its present location on the Cave Spring Road in 1923, when the boarding department was added.
Darlington has been fully accredited since 1913 by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, of which it is a member, and by all state and regional agencies. The school is also a member of the National Association of Independent Schools, the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools, the Georgia Association of Independent Schools and the Georgia High School Association.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Passengers who landed at Plymouth from the American steamship Kinnekahad, told the representative of the Evening Standard in London that when the commander received wireless instructions to make the ship dry in accordance with the recent prohibition rulings, the surplus supply of beer was distributed among the passengers instead of being thrown overboard. No charge was made for the beer.
---
Sheriff Wilson and Grover Williams, county policeman, raided a big still.
They received a tip that a still was in operation about a mile south of Lavender and they repaired to the scene.
Creeping stealthily upon the spot they found the still but there were no men operating it. They destroyed the plant which was of an 80-gallon capacity and also poured out seven or eight barrels of beer.
---
The police department can now wear their new uniforms.
The whole force is invited to the wedding of Jess Johnson, patrolman on the force, and Miss Alva Duncan, formerly employed in the office of City Clerk Magruder.
The announcement was received at headquarters and placed on the bulletin board and invites the force to attend the wedding which will take place at Trinity Methodist Church.