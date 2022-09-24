As presented in the September 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
When Knockout Billy Dugan, of Adairsville, climbs into the ring at Lindale to fight Jack Denham, of Atlanta, it will be a fight for blood. At the last two meetings of these two pugs, two months ago, Dugan won the battle on points, mainly because of the infighting, but under the new rules this advantage will be eliminated.
Dugan will have the advantage in weight and reach but Denham will have the advantage and experience and speed. Denham’s career as instructor at Camp Gordon during the world war and at the University of Oglethorpe where he is now engaged, gives him the experience.
Denham has fought some of the best lightweights in the game, including the famous Jack Dillon. He attended Tech High in Atlanta, and while there made the football and baseball team. Denham will enter the ring at 175 pounds and Dugan at 190 pounds. Dugan says that he will stop Denham inside of five rounds.
It is certain there will be a large crowd of sports fans to witness the fray, which will settle the argument between these two youngsters once and for all.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 1972
‘Country’ touch added to CVF
About all that will be missing from this year’s Coosa Valley Fair will be a hot air balloon and cannon fire. They’ll hardly be missed, however, as fairgoers find themselves in a setting truly reminiscent of the country fair of years gone by.
The smell of freshly baked bread will beckon visitors to the commercial exhibits building and inside they will find much more than in previous years. In addition to attractive booths sponsored by Rome area firms, the building will feature from 6 until 10 p.m. each day exhibits of antiques, minerals, bottle collections, old books, coins — you name it. And better still, if something you see on exhibit catches your fancy, most likely it’ll be for sale.
An assortment of baked goods, jellies and jams will be offered in the country kitchen, and a special showing of the doll collection of Mrs. Leo Russell has been arranged.
“That’s just a start,” said Seth L. Night, president of the Coosa Valley Fair Association. “There will be something new and exciting from the opening of the fair September 18 until it closes the following Saturday night.”
He described plans to have a variety of craftsmen present throughout the week demonstrating such skills as woodcarving, basket weaving, tole painting, weaving and candle dripping. Even a grist mill has been obtained and will be set up on the fairgrounds, and J. R. Nelson of Sugar Valley, widely known blacksmith, has been secured for demonstrations of hand iron work Thursday through Saturday.
“Many folks probably have never seen an old-fashioned quilting bee,” said Knight. “We’ll have one in the community exhibits building and the ladies doing the patchwork quilting will be wearing the same style dresses and bonnets worn during the time when quilting fees were as commonplace as television and air conditioning are today.”
Kids’ Day on Tuesday at Fair Week is as traditional as the giant Century 21 midway attractions, but another innovation this year will be the first Ladies Day. The fall flower show is under the direction of the Cave Spring Garden Club this year and will open to the public Thursday afternoon. That same day ladies will be admitted to the fairgrounds for half price from 2 until 6 p.m. and the special horticulture flea market featuring a wide variety of floral and dried materials is planned.
Booths also have been assigned for a large-scale flea market at the fairgrounds on Saturday. Fair officials said more than 30 spaces have been allocated and the flea market will feature every conceivable item from “trash to treasures.”
Monday, Sept. 11, 1972
Munich leaders jittery
Three Arabs, one a woman, were taken into custody in the past two days while trying to leave Munich by plane. German police announced today as they continued to probe the Arab terrorist raid on the Olympic village.
Police said the names of the three had been found in the pockets of the five Arab guerrillas killed Tuesday night in the gun battle in which the Israeli hostages died.
Police emphasized that they had no other evidence linking the three to the Arab raid.
The names of the three were not disclosed.
German border police are making a tight security check of all passengers going through Munich airport on this final day of the Olympics. All were searched, those traveling on domestic as well as international flights.
The police indicated that they thought a report of shots at the Olympic village Sunday night was a false alarm.
The police called off their search for a gunman after combing the athletes’ residential area all night with dogs. Detectives said they found no spent bullets, no empty cartridges and no other evidence that any shots had been fired.
Strong police reinforcements we rushed into the village Sunday night amid fears of another terrorist attack like the one Tuesday in which 11 Israelis, five Arabs and one Munich policemen were killed.
As during Tuesday’s tragedy, conflicting reports and rumors flooded into the Olympic press center across the campus from the Olympic village.
Munich police gave this version of Sunday night’s activity:
Five shots were fired. A gunman was seen firing from a spiral staircase outside the quarters of the Moroccan team. The gunman got away. No casualties were found.
About the time the shots were heard, a 17-year-old Austrian fell to his death from a flagpole near the village while apparently trying to steal an Olympic flag. Hans Klein, the head of the Olympics’ press section, said the death absolutely was not connected with the shooting.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 1972
Humane Society gets donation from students
Mrs. James Tumblin Jr. set about to teach her sixth-graders at Johnson School about the worth of all creatures from the tiniest one-celled organism to the largest mammal. She succeeded.
They gathered pond water, placed a few drops on a piece of glass and slipped it under a microscope. The students peered into a world that many of them had not known existed.
As Mrs. Tumblin expressed it, “This made their interest and involvement quite intense.”
After studying one-celled creatures, they turned their attention to bigger game.
“They even made buttons which read ‘Help those which cannot help themselves,’” she declared.
Students decided that merely studying animals wasn’t enough. They wanted to do some small thing to protect them. Glancing into their own backyard, their attention naturally turned to the Rome-Floyd County Humane Society.
A representative of the society talked with them about his work and brought some animals with him. He even distributed copies of booklets about animal care and grooming.
At the conclusion of his remarks, the students presented a check for $55 to the Society. They collected it by going door to door in their neighborhoods.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 1972
Pepperell claims twin victories
Pepperell posted a pair of victories Wednesday in junior and senior midget football action.
The juniors ran roughshod over Main, 32-0, and the seniors escaped with a 6-2 victory over West Rome.
Neil Smith scored three times and Greg Everett tallied once for the juniors. Smith cracked in from two yards out in the first period and scored on runs of 40 and 15 yards in the third stanza.
Everett got his touchdown on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter period in each instance, the little Dragons made two-point conversions.
In the senior midget games, Steve Osborne recovered a fumble in the end zone in the first quarter for Pepperell’s only points. The only West Rome points came in the fourth stanza when Mark Tolberg tackled Pepperell’s Larry beard in the end zone.
Fifteen Indian signs, 10 boxes of war paint, several bales of feathers and other state regalia were willed to Minnesota State Senator Pat H. McGary by Chief Schmocomimon of the Leech Lake reservation in Northern Minnesota, who died recently.
Sen. McGary, who had defended the chief, said that he is undecided as to what he will do with the bequest.
---
A fire of unknown origin destroyed the Summerville plant of Standard Chemical Company, causing a loss estimated at approximately $3,000. It had begun operations about three months ago and was doing a good business, manufacturing floor dust and disinfectant.
An employee at the plant by some means became caught on an electric light wire but was taken from it before death ensued. He will recover.
The proprietor of the plant came here from Virginia. It is not certain whether there was any insurance as policies had been applied for but may not yet have been issued.
---
In the recorder’s court, charges of disorderly conduct featured the session and one man who was the star prisoner was fined by Recorder Yancey $25 for dancing noisily at a local boarding house, much to the distress of the landlady and the borders.
Two men who were in the room with him watching him dance the latest steps — the booze waltz — were fined $10.75 each. The recorder decided that the dance was not anymore proper, even though danced alone, than some of the others now in vogue. The arrests were made by Officer Frank Hicks.
Two of the men who faced the recorder were charged with throwing craps right on Broad Street, and had to pay $20 each for the come-seven-oh,-you-eleven amusement.