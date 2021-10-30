Sunday, October 17, 1971
Eagle rank is awarded to Scouts
Two members of Boy Scouts Troop 10, sponsored by the Methodist men of Trinity Church, recently achieved their eagle rank.
Lon Rollinson and Eric Stuenkel received their rank and ceremonies at Trinity Methodist Church. They are the first two members of the troop to achieve Eagle rank.
Lon, son of Dr. and Mrs. S.M. Rollinson, has been with Troop 10 for four years. He has earned 21 merit badges, and, during this time, has been scribe, instructor, senior patrol leader and at present is serving as junior assistant Scoutmaster. He is in ordeal member of Order of Arrow.
Eric, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter F. Stuenkel, has been with the Trinity troop for three years. Before coming to Rome, he was Quartermaster for Troop 34 in Corona, Calif. Since coming to Troop 10, he has served as patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader. He has also earned 21 merit badges and is a brotherhood member of Order of Arrow.
Participating in the ceremony were Scoutmaster W.A. Ergle, Rev. Lavern Mobley and Leonard Hancock, who led the investiture.
Monday, October 18, 1971
Blind man scales peak
Antonio Gianese, 43, who is completely blind, has successfully scaled the Matterhorn – 14,701 feet – in the Swiss Alps.
The Italian, from Padua, who lost his sight 10 years ago, said of the hazardous two-day climb: “I wanted to prove myself.”
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Floyd County Board of Roads and Revenue held a rather unimportant session, devoted chiefly to routine matters.
An application was received from a resident of West Rome asking that a county policeman be appointed for that section but no action was taken in the matter. It will be investigated. Commissioner Camp was appointed as a committee with power to act in the matter of the request of chain gang. Warden Lon Hall and Ike McCarver asked for reimbursement of the price of two bloodhounds used at the chain gang camp, which they purchased sometime ago for the use of the county. The bloodhounds were used for several years but were the personal property of then Warden Capt. Penn and would have been taken away by him if they had not been bought by Warden Hall and Mr. McCarver
---
The 9 O’Clock Cotillion Club will give the first dance of the season at the Shrine Hall soon.
There will be dancing and a splendid orchestra will furnish music. The club, which numbers among its members a group of young married couples as well as representatives of the older set, and also the city’s best dancers among the unmarried men, will plan a program of enjoyable affairs for the fall and winter.
Wednesday, October 20, 1971
Berry Academy cross country teams when pair
Berry Academy improves its cross-country record for the 1971 season to 5-2 Monday with a double win over West Rome and Darlington at the Falcon course.
Berry finished the run with 33 points, while Darlington was second with 41 and West Rome, 54.
The top runner for the event was West Rome’s Ray Malone with a time of 13:32, while Joe Rainer of Berry, was second with a time of 13:56. Arthur Gray of Darlington was third.
Following the top three were Eric Stuenkel of West Rome, and Shane McGee, Carter Davis and Dennis Shropshire, all of Berry. Mike Murdock of Berry finished 13th to round out the team victory.
Friday, October 22, 1971
All’s fair in defense, girls learn
The best way to protect yourself is to use your common sense and kick your assailant in the groin, hook two fingers inside his nose and pull downward and stomp his foot according to Hugh Buerke, representative of the Georgia Safety Council speaking to members of Rome’s various women’s clubs Thursday night. The program was sponsored by the Rome Business and Professional Women’s Club.
“There is a time to scream and a time not to scream,” he continued. “If an attacker merely pokes a gun at you and demands your money, give it to him quietly and hope he goes away. Do not antagonize him by saying you’ll remember him always and especially in the police lineup when they finally get him.
“However, if he actually touches you, scream as loud as you can and use any available weapon you have – keys, comb, pen, fingernails – to break free. Then run away as fast as you can.”
Buerke also offered advice on the best way to deal with obscene phone callers.
“Almost everyone gets an obscene phone call at some time in her life. Unless they are made on a regular basis, they are best ignored since the caller generally just selects numbers at random. However, be sure you never tell him your name, should he ask. If the calls start coming frequently, notify the police and the telephone company, then keep a police whistle near the phone and the next time the man calls, blow it hard into the phone. The sensations this evokes are not pleasant and are usually enough to discourage him from calling again.”
Buerke also told the 75 or 80 ladies and three gentlemen present a few tips on automobile safety.
“Never under any circumstances leave your car unlocked. Before you enter your car, always check the backseat, and if someone is trying to hide there, run away as fast as you can.
“When you are driving and someone tries to force you off the road, never stop the car. Drive to the nearest service station where there are plenty of lights and call the police. If there is no place close by, run into the other car rather than stop. If you do stop, keep the doors locked and the windows rolled up. When the assailant tries to break in, take your shoe or some other hard object and break whatever comes through first — finger, hand, face or foot.”
He also spoke in the precautions one could take against having his house burglarized. In doing this he demonstrated how ineffectual most common door locks are by opening several of them quickly and quietly without the aid of a key. He pointed out that no house could be completely burglar-proofed.
“The best way to burglar-proof your house is by lighting it as completely as possible and making as much noise as possible. If you suspect someone has broken into your house, do not go in and try to catch him. Call the police. These men are trained to deal with such people. If you do happen in while a burglary is in progress, run out again immediately.
“Also, remember never to open your door until you are sure who is outside it. If you have a peephole, be sure it is a fisheye and not just a plain one because if it is then whoever is outside can look inside just as well as you can look outside,” he said.
In closing, he reminded the ladies that “surprise and common sense are your best defenses. Hit quickly and run.”
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
From far away Seattle, Wash., came a letter complimenting the regularity of the receipt of the Tribune-Herald and enclosing a check for a renewal of subscription. In the same mail came a letter ordering the paper to be sent to South Carolina. The letter said that reading the Tribune-Herald is just like getting a letter from home, because the Tribune-Herald gives all the local news.
---
Arguments began Birmingham, Ala., in the trial of Rev. Edwin R. Stevenson, who is charged with the second-degree murder of Father Coyle, a Catholic priest, and the case is expected to go to the jury shortly. Prior to the arguments, the jury saw the rectory porch where the priest was killed. John Morrow, assistant solicitor, who opened for the state, urged the jury not to be swayed by prejudice. He declared the country is watching to “see whether a Southern jury will free a murderer because of prejudice.”
Pedro Gussman, whose marriage to Ruth Stevenson by Father Coyle was followed by the minister killing the priest, testified that he was born in Puerto Rico but both his parents were born in Spain. He had proposed to Ruth two or three years ago, but both had waited until she was 18 years old this summer to marry.