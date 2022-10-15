Sunday, Oct. 1, 1972
Rock music event slated at Shorter
A 10-hour music marathon will be held in shorter gymnasium today, featuring rock groups and artists from Rome, Atlanta and Cedartown. No admission will be charged.
The third in Rome, the music festival will feature Bear Rabbit, from Rome and Atlanta; Mesa, from Rome; Jiminim, from Rome and Cedartown; Hammer, from Rome and Atlanta; Honea, Shan, Wolstein, Vaughn and Grigsby, from Rome.
Rome solo artists include Jean Flanigan, Mike Studdard, Mark Brewer, Ford Riley and Phill Hanus.
The festival will open with Brewer at 12 noon. Scheduled are Studdard at 12:40 p.m.; Mesa at 1:20; Jean Flanigan at 2:35; jam session at 3:15, Riley and Hanus at 4:20; Hammer at 5; Bear Rabbit at 6:15; Jiminim at 7:30; HSWVG at 8:45. The festival will conclude at 10:00 p.m.
Paul Diprima and Wesley Starr, directors, suggest that participants bring blankets and cushions. Cokes and popcorn will be sold. In respect for the gym floor, participants must be barefoot or wearing tennis shoes. No smoking will be permitted inside the gym.
“The big complaint about Rome,” said Diprima, “is that there’s nothing to do. Well, here we’re trying to get something going, for young people and anybody who wants to come. We’re hoping for a crowd of about 5,000.”
As presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
“There ain’t a man in Haralson County that can make a $2,000 bond.”
Thus lamented Alex Davenport when he was bound over to await the action of the Federal court on a charge of automobile stealing, by United States Commissioner, John C. Printup.
Davenport was sent back to jail when he failed to make his bond after the preliminary hearing where he pled not guilty to the theft of a Ford car belonging to James M. Graham, Secretary of the Y.M.C.A. here. Graham’s car was found on Sand Mountain, minus curtains and tools, with another license tag and the back end torn out. Porter & Mebane represented Davenport.
---
Mr. and Mrs. Hardin Herndon, who have been away all summer, Mr. Herndon managing the High Point, N.C., baseball team, have returned to Lindale, where they will make their home for the winter. “Highpockets’” team won the first half of the season, but lost the other to Durham. Both teams played a postseason series, which Durham won by one game, winning four, tying one and losing three.
Lee Bolt, the Lindale boy who was with Herndon, pitched two games and won both, so that just left one more for the other pitchers to win. We are leaving it to your own good judgment who was the best picture “Highpocket” had.
---
Arthur Gregg, a youthful fisherman of Niles, Mich., accounted for four deeply lacerated toes by explaining that a 3-foot pike seized them as they dangled in the water from a boat in which he was fishing.
He was pulling a bluegill in past by his barefoot when the pike lunged at the smaller fish, seized Gregg’s toes and clung to them until they were jerked out of the water, he said.
Monday, Oct. 2, 1972
Sabotage motive unknown; FBI, state join in probe
Two pre-dawn explosions Sunday morning literally blew WGAA radio station in cedar town off the air.
The explosions, which occurred less than five seconds apart, toppled the 258-foot radio tower that broadcast WGAA on 1340 kilocycles. Residents of the area in at least an eight-mile radius were jarred out of a chilly nigh’ts sleep.
There were no injuries in the explosion because no one was in the radio station at the time.
The tower fell away from the building. An unidentified police officer at the scene said, “There’s no doubt that whoever did this, knew what he was doing. See, the main beam on both sides is completely folded back, and he had to know the stress points to do that.”
Authorities found wires leading to a grove of trees nearby, and a dry cell battery hidden in a clump of bushes there. The evidence has been turned over to the State Crime Lab for fingerprint detection and analysis. Speculation at the scene figured dynamite as the explosive substance used. However, some felt that a case had been used, some felt that only about 36 sticks had been used, while others were positive that plastic explosive had been ignited.
There were no immediate suspects in the case. There were unconfirmed reports of a late model white car seen speeding through the area shortly after the blast. However, authorities declined to speculate on a positive identity for the suspect or suspects.
“We’re going to wait till we get the report back from the State Crime Lab and then go from there,” a local law enforcement official told the Rome News-Tribune. A state trooper cheerfully remarked, “Whoever it was sure had a grudge, didn’t he?”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined in the investigation of the bombing and its causes. This reinforces the investigations being carried out by the Georgia Division of Investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Cedartown City Police, the Polk County Police, and the Georgia State Patrol.
Station manager Bob Bond professed to have :no earthly idea” of any motive for the bombing, “unless we made someone mad with a news story. And if we did we sure found out about it.”
There was considerable damage to the west portion of the station, when flying metal strips razored through the ceiling and shredded portions of storage rooms. A clock was knocked off the wall, pinpointing the time of the blast at 4:38 a.m. Windows were blown out of houses in the neighborhood and the nearby First Presbyterian Church reported a gaping hole in its sanctuary roof where a brick, flung by the immensity of the blast, crashed through the roof. All electrical power to the station was knocked off when flying metal shards sliced through three lengths of thick insulated cable.
The station was able to resume temporary operations at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when the Georgia Power Company finished stringing a cable to a hastily-erected pole in front. The cable and pole will serve as a makeshift radio tower into more permanent repairs can be implemented. Cost of replacing the tower and other repairs has been estimated at anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000.
Frank Burgess, head newsmen for the station, said, “It woke me and my wife up. She said, ‘Frank, I just know something has happened.’ I told her to go back to bed, because it was probably just a jet breaking the sound barrier. Then she walked to the window, looked out, and said, ‘I don’t see the radio tower.’ Then I knew something had happened.”
Sunday sightseers mixed with various state, federal and local authorities created almost a holiday atmosphere. Many people drove in just to see the damage creating a clogged traffic situation at John hand road in front of the station.
Even the WGAA staffers were jovial. But it was the joviality of men who had been hurt too deep to cry.
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1972
West Rome captures midget grid battles
West Rome’s Junior and Senior Midget football teams came up with the right offense and played strong defense to annex a pair of victories over Garden Lakes Monday afternoon.
The Junior midgets rolled up a 36-0 decision behind the scoring of David Faulkner with a pair, Steve Kennedy, Chuck Evans and Charles Gribble.
Meanwhile, the junior club got a pair of touchdowns from Larry Byars in the second frame and won a 14-0 victory. He scored on runs of 12 and 20 yards.
In Pee Wee play, Glenwood edged out Elm Street by an 18-16 score; Garden Lakes rolled past Armuchee, 22-12; And North Heights stopped Johnson, 18-0.
In Mite action, Midway came up with a 14-8 decision over Riverside; Glenwood toppled Elm Street, 14-6, and Garden Lakes Dolphins rapped Armuchee, 26-0.
Hank Selman scored twice and Brad Patterson once in the North Heights win over Johnson, while David Kempson had two and Mark Cochran one for Garden Lakes in toppling Armuchee, while Greg Thomas had two tallies for the losers. Anthony McClain, Phil Broome and Steve Moore scored for Glenwood, while Joe Taylor had two for the losing Elm Street club.
Friday, Oct 5, 1972
Circus-like protests land Florida millionaire in jail
Glenn W. Turner was jailed for five hours Wednesday after a demonstration by a group of 600 women supporters sparked the wrath of a circuit court judge.
The 36-year-old businessman bailed out of the Pinellas County jail by nightfall after his lawyers got a $2,000 bond set by Second District Court of Appeals Judge Joseph McNulty.
This temporary reprieve comes up for review this morning at 10 o’clock in Lakeland when the judge will hear arguments on whether the bond should be made permanent.
Saying “I’m not going to preside in a zoo,” Circuit Judge William A. Patterson issued the contempt citation that would have confined Turner behind bars for 150 days.
Patterson claimed the demonstration by wives of Turner company salesman resulted in a “circus-like atmosphere” that made a mockery of his court.
Turner and two business associates were scheduled for trial Wednesday morning on 86 counts of violating Florida securities law and sales of “Dare to be Great,” a motivational course. It is a subsidiary of Turner’s 10 company, Orlando-based conglomerate, Glenn W Turner enterprises.
The government claims the self-improvement course franchises are securities under state law. Turner’s legal team claims they are not.
Two hours before the self-proclaimed millionaire arrived, women devotees jammed the courthouse steps waving hand lettered signs reading, “We Love You, Glenn” and “God Bless You.”
They were ordered to clear the entranceways and Patterson, delaying the trial until Monday, said “whoever is responsible for trying to make a circus out of the courthouse should be investigated for jury tampering.”
As Turner was eating lunch in a nearby restaurant, deputies arrived and escorted him back to court on a quickly drawn order to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for causing, encouraging and or condoning the demonstrations.
In part, Patterson’s order stated that the “demonstrations by their nature, are, in this court’s judgment, plan to directly influence the administration of justice by or on behalf of the defendant.”
After Turner refused to testify at the contempt proceedings, Patterson told him “I find through your agents or provocateurs you forced me into a position where I have to protect the judicial process.”
The judge construed failure to testify as an alleged administration of complicity and sent Turner to jail, refusing to set bond.
Dressed in a dark suit and fur calf-skin boots, the flamboyant Turner was booked at the jail next door and given a county-issued T-shirt and trousers as prison garb. James Russ, Turner’s lawyer, immediately brought the bond matter before the appeals court in Lakeland and some five hours later Turner was free on $2,000 overnight bond.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Deputy Sheriff Z. B. Salmon claims the record for having come as near to catch a criminal and then failing as any officer in the country.
Out after a man charged with having stolen a horse and wagon from a man in Adairsville, Bartow County, then driving to the barn of a farmer named Dodd and loading two bales of cotton, after which he came to Rome and sold the cotton, Deputy Sheriff Salmon returned last night after a long search with the man’s pants and socks.
Salmon reported he found the horse and wagon near the county home on the Kingston Pike and was later handed the socks and pants by a farmer who said he just saw a stranger leave them in the woods. Officers are trying to trace the fugitive.