Monday, April 20, 1970
Rome chapter heads Student Council group
The East Rome High School chapter has been selected to serve as president of the Georgia Association of Student Councils for 1970-71. The club was elected to the office during the 29th Annual Convention at Rock Eagle held Friday and Saturday.
Mike Garrard and Danny Baker will serve jointly as president of the state group. Mike is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Garrard of 309 E. 7th St., and Danny is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Baker of 209 East 20th St. Both are juniors at East Rome.
The West Rome Student Council was elected to serve as secretary-treasurer of the state council for 1970-71.
Miss Addie Jim Rollins is faculty advisor to the East Rome Student Council.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John Temple Graves has accepted the invitation of the Rome Homecoming Committee to deliver the principal address during homecoming week next October. Mr. Graves wired the committee yesterday that he and his entire family will be here and are looking forward with eager anticipation to the renewal of old acquaintances in the “hometown.”
Invitations to other former Romans are going out by every mail and the event promises to be a brilliant success.
---
Chaz Grant, a well-known mill overseer from Lindale,who has been ill for some time and was carried to the Francis Berrien Hospital about a week ago, was able to be removed to his home. He is doing nicely. … Edward Hicks, who was shot in a difficulty in Rome and was removed to the Francis Berrien Hospital where he was later operated on, was reported as doing nicely, and that he would be able to be brought home soon.
---
Rome friends of Miss Ann Bolling Claiborne, daughter of Rev. R.R. Claiborne of Marietta, were pleased yesterday when one of the honors in music in the high school contest was awarded to her.
Miss Claiborne possesses talent and technical ability of a high order. During her stay here she was the guest of Miss Rebecca Yeargan.
Sunday, April 19, 1970
Movie demonstrates garbage disposal
A movie on the problems of garbage disposal and what natural gas can do to help has been produced by Atlanta Gas Light Company and is now available to interested groups.
Titled “Home Gas Incinerator,” the film is 18 minutes long and in color. It can be obtained from the local office of Atlanta Gas Light Co. Be sure to specify two alternate dates.
The film vividly portrays the seriousness of our garbage disposal problem and the advantages and disadvantages and difficulties of our present methods of handling it. The extensive use of home gas incinerators (as well as commercial and industrial types) would help reduce the equipment and personnel presently required according to the film.
Other advantages of the gas incinerator are:
Quick, on-site disposal, eliminating messy and unsanitary garbage cans and litter.
Great reduction in material to be picked up. Gas incineration reduces burnable garbage and trash to 1/500th of its original volume. This can be easily stored until pickup.
No air pollution. A gas incinerator operates without polluting the air. This is because the fuel itself is clean natural gas and also because the after burner burns the smoke from the garbage.
Tuesday, April 21, 1970
Watters fires Model to victory
The Model Blue Devils boke out of a tie during the final event of the day Monday afternoon and raced to a narrow 70-68 victory over Adairsville in a dual meet at Shannon.
The two clubs were deadlocked at 65-65 with only the mile relay left and although Model’s time for the event was a poor 4:04, it was still enough to beat Adairsville and claim the victory.
John Watters had a lot to do with the victory. He trailed by some 25 yards when he got the baton on the final exchange and quickly made up the difference.
Watters also had three first places during the afternoon. He won the broad jump with a leap of 18 ft., 4 in., then took the 440-yard dash in 53.8 seconds and the 220-yard dash in 24.2 seconds.
A double winner for the Blue Devils was Mike Brooks, who won the triple jump at 34 feet and also captured the low hurdles in 24.9 seconds.
Jerry Ely and David Heath also took first place for Model.
In the meantime, a bad exchange on the 880-yard relay proved costly for Darlington Monday a TMI raced to a 61-57 victory over Bruce Burch’s Tigers.
The Tigers, who later won the mile relay, had a sizable lead in the 880-yard relay going into the last leg. However, the Tigers were guilty on a poor exchange and TMI made up the difference by nipping Darlington at the wire.
That proved to be the difference, although the Tigers had other opportunities.
Of course, the big meet comes up May 9 at Barron Stadium when the Mid-South Conference regionals will be held. That’s the one the Tigers really want.
Cabell Philpot proved Darlington’s only double winner. He claimed the shot by throwing the ball 45 ft., 8-1/2 in., and then won the discus with a throw of 139 ft., 8-1/4 in.
Thursday, April 23, 1970
Bingo law is constitutional
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Supreme Court, much to the relief of hundreds of senior citizens, has declared that the state’s 1967 bingo law is constitutional.
By a narrow 4-3 vote the court overturned a lower court decision that had called bingo illegal and tossed the matter before the Supreme Court more than a year ago.
The court held that bingo is legal in Florida and protected by the constitution’s provisions authorizing pari-mutual wagering. Justice James Adkins wrote the majority opinion.
The ruling was expected to draw relief from Florida’s senior citizens, hundreds of whom had written to the high court pleading with it to uphold the bingo law.
According to the letters, bingo has become the lifeblood and sole source of entertainment for senior citizens and many civic, fraternal and religious organizations.
No single issue in the history of the high court had prompted such a massive letter-writing campaign.
“It seems reasonable,” the court opinion said Wednesday, “to conclude that the people in adopting the constitution intended to permit some citizens to continue their betting at the race tracks and at the same time prohibit other citizens and continuing their bingo games at social gatherings.
The moral issue of bingo, the court said, need not be considered by the judge.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Augustus Drum Porter, New York City third deputy police commissioner until his recent indictment on charges of neglect of duty, was found in a compromising position with a woman in November by detectives who raided an upper West Side apartment. Police detectives testified at Porter’s trial. One declared Porter ordered them not to arrest the woman and promised if they would say nothing about the affair that he, Porter, would protect them as long as he was in office.