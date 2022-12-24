Sunday, Dec. 10, 1972
Carpet mill is acquired by Stratton
Stratton Industries Inc. announced it has acquired the plant and equipment of Grosse Pointe Carpet Mills at 102 South Hanks St. in Rome. Although the acquisition was made in October it was not announced until last week.
The spokesman for Stratton declined to disclose the purchase price. In a statement to news media Stratton said: “The addition of this plant will bring Stratton’s manufacturing facilities to a total of 175,000 square feet.’
These newly-acquired facilities will be utilized to provide additional manufacturing capacity to support the continued growth of the Stratton commercial and industrial line of carpeting. It is not Stratton’s intent at this time to continue the Grosse Pointe product line.
“New equipment is being installed in Stratton’s main plant in Cartersville, including automated cutting and wrapping machinery to facilitate and expedite the handling of outgoing orders.”
When the plant was operated by Grosse Pointe it manufactured carpet. Since its acquisition by Stratton, however, it produces secondary carpet backing.
Monday Dec. 11, 1972
Polygraph tests
The Eckerd drugstore chain, faced with increasing narcotics losses, today began lie detector tests for its 3,500 employees in 250 stores in the south .
President John T. Sullivan said in a letter to employees that everyone in the company would take the test, from the chairman on down.
As presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A scholarship valued at $100 has been offered by LaGrange College to Rome High School to be awarded to the young woman graduating first among the girls of her class, according to an announcement by Dr W. E. Thompson, president of the college.
“It is believed that this scholarship will stimulate the girls of the high school to diligent application to their work and that it will be a fitting recognition of merit to that one upon whom the honor is bestowed,” said Dr Thompson in his announcement.
South Carolina state and federal prohibition officers, chagrin spurring them on, laid plans to attempt the recapture of wood Simpson, alleged moonshiner, who did a regular “Doug Fairbanks’’ in escaping them.
Leaping from a boat in the Savannah River near Smith’s Ferry and just alongside little Cuba Island, Simpson rolled over and over and negotiating several hundred feet of shoals that approximate a waterfall. The officers could not follow through the shallow water. At the bottom of the cataract Simpson arose, his clothes badly tattered, and disappeared into a clump of bushes at the river’s edge.
Simpson had just been placed under arrest after the officers had raided a still. He has served a term previously for moonshining.
Thursday, Dec. 13, 1972
‘Hi Mom’ call winners named
Ten Rome area servicemen and women stationed overseas will receive calls from their mothers as a result of the Hi-Mom Contest sponsored by the Communications Workers of America Local 3219.
Winners are Mrs. Gladys Couch, Lindale Route 1; Mrs. Virginia Harris, Trion,; Mrs. L. B. Gaines, Calhoun Route 4; Mrs. J. R. Baker, Silver Creek Route 1; Mrs. Sadie A. Wilson, Rockmart; Mrs. Myrtle Taylor, Mrs. Annie Ball, Mr.s Arthur B. Wilds, Mrs. James R. Ellington and Mrs. John P. Johnson Sr., all of Rome.
This is the 16th year the Communications Workers of America have sponsored the Hi Mom program. Winners are chosen at random from postcards submitted by the mothers of servicemen and women stationed overseas .
The CWA originated the program as a means of showing respect and appreciation for the sacrifices made overseas by the men and women of the armed forces, a spokesman said.
Friday, Dec. 15, 1972
Cescutti makes choice to join Georgia ranks
Brad Cescutti, West Rome’s all-star linebacker and one of Georgia’s most sought after college prospects, has come to a decision — he’ll wear the colors of the University of Georgia for the next four seasons.
He earlier had narrowed the list to three colleges and then to two. And yesterday, the 194-pound standout revealed that his choice was Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs.
Cescutti is expected to sign a scholarship and a ceremony here Saturday afternoon.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Battey’s History of Rome and Floyd County will be ready for distribution to subscribers residing in Rome this month, according to information received by The Rome News.
Although only 200 copies have been actually spoken for in advance by people in Rome, many others have signified their intention of securing copies as soon as the book appears on sale. Only 2,000 copies will be printed and many of them have been sold to former Romans and others reading out of Rome, thus reducing the available number considerably. The author is confident that the addition will be disposed of in a short time, so that those who delay placing their orders may be too late.
Review copies of the history have been sent by the author to nine national magazines of a total circulation of approximately eight million and to newspapers of a total circulation of 4,774,000.
With committees working overtime and all arrangements nearing completion, the upcoming meeting of the Rotary Club at which schoolteachers of Rome will be special guests promises to furnish thrills, amusement, entertainment and serious thought, in equal proportions.
Dr. M. M. Parks, state superintendent of education, is on the program for the serious part when he will deliver an address on an important educational topic, making the meeting a truly educational one.
Following Dr. Parks’ talk the committees will unleash the fun-hounds and the frolic will commence with no one knowing what’s to happen next.
With schoolteachers on edge awaiting the banquet meeting and Dr. Howard Lewis, chairman of the December committee and Wilson Hardy, chairman of the School committee, as active as Queen bees, there is little to do but wait the outcome of the celebration.