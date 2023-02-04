As presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The contract for building the new Darlington School on a site at DeSoto Park, which was awarded a short time ago to an Atlanta contracting firm with a 30-day option as to the material of which it is constructed, was definitely arranged. It was decided by the committee having the matter in charge for the Darlington School trustees that the two lower floors of the three-story structure will be of reinforced concrete, and also the ceiling of the third floor, making the building practically fireproof.
It is confidently expected by the committee that work on breaking ground will be begun during the present month and the building will easily be ready for use at the opening of the coming fall term.
Sunday, Jan. 21, 1973
Armuchee lassies claim region 6-B win, 51-27
Coach James Pierce’s Armuchee girls “put it together,” but the boys had trouble hitting layup shots during the final minutes of play as the team split a doubleheader with Gordon Lee Friday night.
They Armuchee girls had an easy time in chalking up the 51-27 decision over Gordon Lee in the opening contest and Coach Pierce was more than pleased with the play.
“The girls did a fine job, they put it together and did what we wanted to,” he said.
Actually, the girls, a high scoring unit at times, have been up and down throughout the season, but Coach Pierce has felt that when the lassies “put it together” there would be little trouble in winning.
That was the story in the battle with Gordon Lee Friday as the home team completely dominated action from the outset and quickly put the game under wraps.
Armuchee moved to a commanding 10-point lead as the offense and defense carried out assignments to near perfection. The score after one period was 15 -5 and was an indication of things to come.
In the second period, the defense came through with another sterling performance in limiting the visitors to only two points and gave the offense an opportunity to put the game completely out of reach. The halftime score stood at 34-7.
Although Armuchee had a slow third period adding only six points to the total, Gordon Lee managed only four during the same time.
A number of reserves managed to get into the game during the fourth period and closed out the battle with the 51-27 showing.
Susan Chambers was high scorer for the Armuchee girls with 24 points, while Lynn Cauthen finished up with 11. Pou was high for the losers with nine.
The Armuchee boys had it a bit different although the Indians had a number of opportunities to chalk up a victory. However, it just “wasn’t meant to be” and Gordon Lee held on for the victory.
On six different occasions in the final., Armuchee had layup shots missed, thus killing the possibility of getting a sustained offense clicking.
One of the biggest factors in the game was Gordon’s Lee’s board strength. The visitors won that battle and it proved to be a factor in the final counting.
Armuchee took the lead in the opening period by a 10-6 margin, but that frontage was short lived as Gordon Lee came through with a 17-point effort for a 23-17 lead as the teams left for halftime. The visitors continued to dominate the action in the third quarter with a 14-9 showing for a 36-26 third period lead.
At that time, Armuchee had a stiff uphill battle but managed to cut the scoring and almost pulled it out.
Bobby Youngblood set the scoring pace for Armuchee with 14 counters, while Scott Holder finished up with 10 counters. Burnes was high for Gordon Lee with 15 and Maynor had 11 tallies.
Monday, Jan. 22, 1973
Money offered for guilty pleas in Watergate case
As the Watergate political espionage trial entered its third week today, Time magazine said it learned that one of the original seven defendants, E. Howard Hunt Jr., offered money to four other defendants as an inducement to plead guilty.
The government’s key witness, Alfred C. Baldwin III, a former FBI agent, faced cross-examination from defense lawyers today.
Only two of an original seven defendants remained on trial in U.S. District Court here in connection with the break-in and alleged bugging of Democratic party headquarters at the Watergate last summer. Hunt and four others have pleaded guilty in the case.
Time magazine said Hunt offered the other four $1,000 a month apiece for each month they spend in jail. It said the admissions of guilt by Hunt and the others “staved off” testimony that the operation had been approved by other persons.
Hunt’s lawyer, William O. Bittman, said Hunt “categorically and emphatically denies” the magazine story. Time magazine said Hunt recruited the four to bug the Democratic offices saying: quote it’s got to be done. My friend Colson wants it. Mitchell wants it.”
The magazine said this was a reference to former Attorney General John Mitchell, who was also Nixon’s campaign manager for a time, and to Charles Colson, a special counsel to president Nixon.
It didn’t say where it obtained the information. Colson’s office issued a statement saying Colson “unequivocally denies what Hunt is quoted as saying and points out that he (Colson) had already denied it under oath.”
Baldwin testified last week that he was hired by James W. McCord Jr., security coordinator for Nixon’s re-election campaign and one of the two men still on trial, to work as a security agent for the Committee for the Re-election of the President.
G. Gordon Liddy, former White House and treasury aide and counsel to Nixon’s campaign finance committee, was also identified by Baldwin as being present in a motel room where Baldwin said he monitored calls from a telephone which had been tapped inside the Democratic offices. Liddy is also on trial.
The government has presented only about one third of its witnesses in the first two weeks, indicating a long trial despite the departure of five defendants.
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973
Joe Tarpley Jaycee ‘Young Man of Year’
A Rome real estate executive, Thomas J. Joe Tarpley, was presented the 1972 “Young Man of the Year” award at the annual Bosses’ Dinner hosted by Rome Jaycees Monday night.
Tarpley, executive vice president of the J. L. Todd Auction Co, was recognized for his contributions to business, community, church and family. He is assistant secretary and member of the Board of Directors of Gilmer Estates Inc. and a partner in P & T Builders.
A native of Rome, Tarpley is a graduate of Georgia Tech, Georgia Banking School and Georgia Institute of Real Estate.
He is a member of Rome’s Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, National Association of Real Estate Appraisers, Rome Jaycees, Rome Lions Club, Peach Bowl Association, Georgia Tech National Alumni Association, Project Concern of Rome, Governor’s Staff of the State of Georgia, Coosa Country Club and Callier Springs Country Club. Tarpley was honored as “Realtor of the Year” and “Outstanding Young Layman of the Year” in 1971. He serves as president of the Board of Trustees of Maple Street Community Center, vice president of the Board of Trustees of YMCA, civic president of Public Affairs of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tarpley is married to the former June Cantrell, and they have three children, Joe, 11, Susan, 9, and Chris, 5. They reside at 107 Wells Dr. and attend the Trinity United Methodist Church, where Tarpley is a member of the administrative board and chairman of the Education Committee.
Tarpley will be considered for a place among the Five Outstanding Young Men in Georgia, awarded by state Jaycees. The presentation was made by Ted Kennedy, of Southern Bell in Savannah, last year’s recipient.
Thursday, Jan. 25, 1973
Stork arrives unannounced; pop delivers 10-pound girl
You never really know what you can do until you’re in a situation where you don’t have any choice.
James Tanner of McGrady Road found out Tuesday night that although delivering babies isn’t exactly his bailiwick, he can come through in a pinch.
Tanner’s wife, Carolyn, gave birth to their fourth child Tuesday night in their home. Even Mrs. Tanner wasn’t aware of what was happening until it was too late to get to the hospital. With no labor pains to warn her, she didn’t even have time to get from the bathroom of the house to a bed before Tanya Jean came into the world.
Tanner, who had never come closer to delivering a baby than watching an educational TV program on childbirth, tied the umbilical cord and then drove the mother and 10-pound baby girl to the hospital.
All three, father mother and baby, are doing fine.
Tanya Jean has three older brothers, James, 6, Dwayne, 4 and Robert Lee, 3. Tanner is employed by Lester Industries.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Edward B. Felton is probably not the only man by any means who has been in trouble about chickens, but post office inspectors and other federal officers stated here that his trouble is rather odd because it came about because he has no chickens. He is accused by the federal officers of advertising fancy kinds in agricultural magazines, receiving orders for them through the mails enclosing money in various forms and sending no chickens to the money-senders.
Felton was arrested at Lindale, where he is said to reside, by deputy Sheriff Bobo of that place and arraigned before United States Commissioner Printup on a charge of using the mail to defraud. Postmaster Lloyd of Lindale was with the officer when Felton was arrested.
Felton was committed to the Floyd County jail, in default of a bond of $500.
---
Physicians practicing in sections where the flu outbreak is widespread will be allowed to prescribe more medicinal liquor than usual, it was stated by James E. Jones, assistant prohibition commissioner in Washington, D.C., in connection with the epidemic reported by the public health service to be sweeping the country.
Such physicians who hold a license for prescribing liquor to patients, Jones said, can secure, if desired, prescription blanks in excess of the ordinary limit. Jones said there had been no reports of a shortage of medicinal liquor for fighting the epidemic such as that reported in the flu outbreak during the world war.
---
Not satisfied with getting an operation for appendicitis performed free at the Francis Berrien Hospital here a short time ago and having fully recovered but being without an overcoat, an unknown man who gave his address as Chattanooga and was accompanied by his wife and baby asked the head nurse to “loan” him the overcoat of Dr. Turner McCall, which was hanging in the office. Dr. McCall had performed the operation. The nurse declined and the man left.
Yesterday it was learned that the rich relatives of whom the man has boasted existed only in his imagination and the address he gave at Chattanooga was also a fake as no one there had ever heard of him. However, the head nurse saved Dr. McCall’s overcoat.