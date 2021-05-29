Sunday, May 23, 1971
Display at shopping center to reflect trend of ‘New Army’
A United States Army display team will visit Rome Monday through Wednesday at the Gala Shopping Center on Shorter Avenue.
The team is attached to the 197th Infantry Brigade stationed at Ft. Benning. They will explain the function of equipment and weapons on display and talk candidly about the “New Army,” a Rome Army recruiter said.
On display will be in an armored personnel carrier (APC) which has mounted on it a 50-caliber machine gun instead of a cannon. The recruiter said many civilians mistake the APC for a tank.
The men talking about the display are not recruiters, the Rome recruiter said. The purpose of the display is to explain to the public what the equipment is and for the soldiers to discuss their experiences in the Army overseas and in this country.
The men with the 197th will also talk about the Army’s VOLAR (Volunteer Army) program which has been put into effect at Ft. Benning and all other major Army installations. One part of the VOLAR program is the elimination of KP (kitchen police), more spare time and the abolition of travel restrictions. These aspects of the programs and others will be explained by the members of the display team.
Also explained during the display will be the “unit of choice” option which guarantees a man that he will be stationed close to his home when he is “stateside.”
If possible, the brigade hopes to present a team of scout dogs at the display. These are non-vicious dogs, which are trained only to detect personnel at far greater distances than a human being can see, hear or smell.
The Rome recruiter also said he hoped the 197th karate team will be able to perform at the display, and negotiations are underway to secure a helicopter for at least one day during the team’s visit.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The park at the front of Myrtle Hill Cemetery, to be used for public playgrounds and also as an assembly park, will be formally opened soon to the public by the Fifth Ward Women’s Auxiliary of the Chamber of Commerce. The city through city manager King has assisted greatly in clearing the ground. It is to be called Myrtle Park and is expected to prove a means of affording healthy outdoor amusement to the children of the city. A tennis court is among the amusement features.
The work of preparing the park has been done under the direction of Mrs. Charles Berry.
Monday, May 24, 1971
Georgia Kraft nips Exchange in 9-12
Georgia Kraft scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it and then tallied once in extra innings to win a 9-8 verdict from Exchange in 9-12 baseball play Saturday night at Briggs-Hamler field.
This was one of six games played in the program. Other games saw Motor Contract smash Civitan, 16-1; the Jaycees beat Rotary, 15-5; Cave Spring top Jennings, 9-1; Pepperell defeat Travelers Protective, 5-3 and B&H edge Trend Mills, 7-6.
Randy Hayes got the pitching win for Georgia Kraft and his teammates pounded out 10 points. Bill Hines, Vernon Smith, Tommy Wimperly and Hayes all got two hits. Eddie Chapman and Tommy Burge had two hits for Exchange.
Motor Contract scored 12 times in the second inning and it was easy sailing the rest of the way. Bryan Hall got the victory on a three-hitter. Top batsmen for Motor Contract was Steve Edwards, who slammed a single and a home run.
The Jaycees overcame a 1-3 deficit to roll over Rotary behind the two-hit pitching of Johnny Tutt. Marty Lunde was the losing pitcher.
Tutt also collected three hits and two of his mates, Larry Barnes and Keith Johnston, got two hits each. Lunde had both of Rotary’s hits.
Cave Spring took the lead with a three-run second inning and then poured on the coal against Jennings. Mike Mills was the winning pitcher and Greg Morgan made his job easy with two hits. Greg Jacobs was the loser.
Pepperell scored four runs in the fifth inning to come from behind and defeat TPA. Greg Jackson was the winner; Chris Whittle the loser.
For Pepperell, Tim Hogan and Brad Crider had two hits and Jackson ripped a home run.
B&H Exterminating scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull out its victory over Trend Mills. Joe Newman was the winner; Cole Patrick the loser. Charles Hammond had a pair of hits for B&H.
Tuesday, May 25, 1971
‘KP’ duty ends at Ft. Benning
FT. BENNING, Ga. (UPI) — Soldiers at this infantry training center were assured today of no ‘KP’ duties with the announcement of a $3.9 million contract with a civilian firm to take over the job.
The small business administration awarded the contract to Best Service of Columbus, a food service company, and it will take over the duties formally done by 600 GIs.
Civilians actually have been handling the chores at the 49 Ft. Benning mess halls since January. The contract means that program will be continued for at least a year. Ft. Benning is one of three military bases to take part in a special pilot program aimed at making army life more attractive to volunteers.
Thursday, May 27, 1971
West Rome High lab band tours Gadsden area
On a special out of town trip by chartered City bus, the West Rome High School lab band made a three performance tour of high schools in the Gadsden area under the supervision of Music Department Director Johnny Shook, with Wayne Walker and Mrs. Warren Payne as assistants and chaperones.
The Lab Band’s full 33-member complement presented at each performance a 45-minute program of experimental numbers taken from the best of its extensive repertoire. Schools visited were Emma Sanson High School, Oakes Bluff High School and Southside High School.
“The band got a standing ovation after each performance,” director Shook reported with satisfaction. “They earned every bit of the applause they got. They’ve worked hard, they’re good musicians, and together they make up a fine band.”
Asked about plans for future out of town performances, director shook was optimistic.
“This is the first to be authorized by our school board,” he said. “But we hope to make other appearances. Playing for other school audiences is good for our band’s musicians; it stirs interest in the schools visited; and it is a real recommendation of the quality of our own school.”
C.A. Knight, a well-known citizen of Cedartown, lost his pointer dog while at Hamilton Field and wants him. He offers a reward of $15 for the return of the dog to him and wants whoever returns him to tell where he got him. The dog is described fully in the classified advertisement column. … A deputy sheriff and the owner of the auto stolen at Madisonville, Tenn., and which was recovered here by the police, came to Rome yesterday and took the auto back to Tennessee. The young man charged with the theft is in jail here.
---
Fire believed to have been of incendiary origin destroyed a freight car of the Southern Railroad, with its contents, at the tracks of the railroad in East Rome near the oil mills. The fire department started to the scene, although it is outside the city limits, but the Number One truck broke down at Walnut and Sixth streets when the rear left wheel left the truck. The fire was considered, however, at that time as already beyond control.
The doors of the freight car were found open, and officers believe they say that someone had entered and robbed the car and then set fire to the contents after taking whatever was wanted.
There have been numerous car robberies at the Southern freight yards recently and many arrests have followed. Officers are still engaged in hunting for loot, although a very large quantity has been recovered.
---
The first balloon in the National Elimination Race sailed away going due west with the others following at five-minute intervals in Birmingham, Ala.
Captain John Berry, pilot of the balloon “Atascadero”, was the first to take the air, followed by the seven others, all of which were soon going northwest. The winner will represent the United States in the international championship races in Belgium this fall.
---
Martha Reynolds, a star female whiskey seller of the state and the South, is again in the county jail, having been captured at her home on Branham Avenue by Sheriff Wilson and deputies Albea and Wright. It was their third visit to Martha’s home within a short time because they heard that she had returned from the North, where she went recently on the advice of Judge Nunnally of Floyd City Court, for her health, or rather for the health of this community.
Judge Nunnally had been so troubled with Martha, had fined her so often, that he told her at last that she must leave the state for a year or serve the state for a year — at the state farm in Milledgeville. Martha chose the first alternative and left and to convince Sheriff Wilson that she had gone wrote him an affectionate farewell from Chattanooga.
However, she came back and so she is in jail again.
---
John W. Moore, who resides about eight miles from Rome on the Kingston Road, has been notified by the War Department that the body of his son, Addis E. Moore, who died in France on Sept. 25, nearly three years ago, will reach New York on June 2 and will be sent here at once. The funeral will be held at Mizpah Church, with the Rev. G.L. Chastain officiating.
Young Moore died in France of pneumonia only two weeks after he reached that country. He was 25 years of age and was a young man of sterling character and worth.
Because his mother felt as though she could not bear the added sadness of a funeral after her son had given his life for his country, the body remained in France so long but she has now become anxious that it may rest among his people near her home.
---
Discovery in New Orleans of a camphor scale insect pest, hitherto known to exist almost exclusively in Asia, was announced by the Department of Agriculture. It may prove a quote dire menace and “to citrus fruit orchards, unless checked,” the department said, and New Orleans authorities are taking active steps to suppress it.
---
According to a petition for injunction filed in Floyd Superior Court Prentiss Fortune of this county is a very obstinate man, with a very violent temper.
Mrs. Maude M. Vest of this city declares the petition that she entered into a contract with him to farm her 40 acres of land in the 22nd district and third section of the county and the contract provided that a certain portion of the acreage was to be planted in cotton, a certain acreage and corn, etc, and Fortune has not done this but insists on planting the land as he pleases — probably thinking he knows best what to plant, she believes.
The petitioner declares that when she gave him cotton seed to plant he fed it to his cows so that it couldn’t possibly grow — also that he is burning logs that she wanted to haul away, is taking peaches from her trees and doing things like that. She wants him stopped.
Judge Wright has granted a temporary restraining order and has set a hearing date.