Sunday, February 6, 1972
TOPS club off to big start
The West TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club started off the new year with a bang. The 19 members racked up a total loss of 93 pounds during January.
The club meets every Monday night at the home of Mrs. Gladys Allred on Sheridan Drive. Each week the member losing the most weight is crowned “Queen,” and each month the Queen is chosen based on the most weight loss with no gain for the month. January’s Queen was Mrs. Gerell Myers, runner-up was Mrs. Gladys Allred and the “Flopsy” (backslider) Queen was Mrs. Mattie Lou Peal.
Mrs. Gladys Carney, leader of West TOPS, says she is extremely happy about the attitude and enthusiasm of all members and believes that each one will attain her desired weight within this new year.
The International TOPS Club State Recognition Day will be held this year in Columbus and many of the members are looking forward to going and seeing how well other clubs in the state are doing. They also hope to come home with some trophies of their own.
TOPS club members achieve weight loss by sensible eating.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The funeral of Ragland Bergzall, young Floyd countian who lost his life on a battlefield in France, was held at New Armuchee Baptist Church. The service was conducted by Dr. W. H. Lewis, chaplain of the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post, and the firing squad was made up from members of the Post. The pallbearers were selected from the Berry School Post and were in the charge of Walter A. Johnson, commander of the Post. He said Charles N. Burks, commander of the Shanklin-Attaway Post, had charge of the arrangements.
---
Many readers of The News have responded to the request for suggestions on how the paper may be improved without much expense, for which a reward of $10 has been offered to the one making the best suggestion that is adopted.
It is significant that practically every writer declared that little improvement could be made and all of the criticisms were in the friendliest tone. Many suggestions and also bouquets of flowers were received by The News.
The time for receiving these suggestions has already closed. Announcement of the winner of the reward will be made as soon as the letters have been thoroughly considered by the makers of the paper.
---
The weather did not keep a large crowd from attending the monthly sheriff’s sale at the courthouse. Everything was sold from buggy harnesses to farmland. The bidding was very brisk and everything was sold quickly. In addition to the sheriff’s sales, several pieces of property were sold by private individuals to settle estates.
Tuesday, February 8, 1972
Proxmire sporting black eyes
Sen. Senator William Proxmire is sporting what appears to be two very black eyes, but no one on his staff has mustered the courage to ask him what happened.
The Wisconsin Democrat wore dark sunglasses at a subcommittee meeting and in the Senate Monday. When newsmen asked about it, Proxmire’s answer through an aide was, “No comment.”
Other members of his staff said no one had the courage to ask Proxmire what had taken place and that he had not volunteered any information.
Wednesday February 9, 1972
Cave Spring, Coosa after JV repeat
The Cave Spring girls and Coosa boys will be attempting to live up to advanced billing tonight during the semifinal round of Floyd County JV basketball tournament.
The tournament will be held at Pepperell with four games on slate, while the finals will be held Thursday night with the final list battle battling for the title.
In the opening round Monday, the top seeded Coosa boys came through in flying colors with an 84-43 victory over Armuchee, while West Rome toppled Pepperell, 35-34; Model whipped GSD, 54- 36; and Cave Spring whipped East Rome, 35-31.
In girls’ play Monday, Coosa defeated Pepperell, 46-24; while Model stopped Armuchee, 39-29; and West Rome dropped East Rome, 38-23. The top seeded Cave Spring girls did not play in the opening round.
The schedule for tonight in boys’ play has West Rome pitted against Model at 5:30 p.m., while Cave Spring will offer Coosa opposition in the 8:30 p.m. clash. In girls’ play, Model meets West Rome at 4 p.m. and Coosa takes on Cave Spring at 7 p.m.
The finals will get underway at 7 p.m. Thursday with the girls meeting in the initial battle, while the winning boys’ teams collide at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 10, 1972
Truck firm leveled by explosion, fire
An explosion and fire that rocked nearby sleeping residents from their beds destroyed a Rome trucking firm early today. Estimates of the damaged Prater Trucking Company on Mount Alto Road were not available, because the owner, Charles Prater, reportedly was confined to bed with an illness this morning. However, Fire Chief A.D. Nixon said the loss could be over $100,000 because seven trucks inside the building also were destroyed.
Also Chief Nixon requested arson investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to join and determining the cause of the explosion and fire. The investigator, fire officials and police returned to the scene today to continue their probe.
The explosion occurred near 6 a.m. and awoke sleeping neighbors, one of whom was Chief Nixon. Flames reached over 100 feet high, reports said.
Despite the numerous explosions, surrounding homes, including one about 50 feet from the trucking company, were not damaged.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Henry Ford will be given an opportunity to bid for the American battleships to be scrapped under the Naval Limitation Treaty.
Ford recently announced that he was willing to bid for the American Navy and break up the big ships into scrap iron.
It became known that a special board headed by Admiral Taylor, chief naval constructor, is studying a plan for scrapping ships and that there is a strong sentiment for selling these vessels outright to concerns which would junk them.