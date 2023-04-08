Sunday, March 25, 1973
Two Rome officers promoted by chief
Two Rome police officers have been promoted to sergeant, Police Chief John Collins announced.
The chief said the promotions of Mike Ragland and Paul Reynolds, both traffic officers, would become effective Monday.
Collins had asked the Rome City Commission to create the positions to bring the number of sergeants to the level accommodating the creation of five-men squads on each of the three shifts.
An announcement is expected later on who will fill a major’s rank also created by the Commission at Chief Collins’ request.
The interdepartmental changes will bring the force into line with Chief Collins philosophy of administration.
Reynolds is a 16-year veteran with the Department. He currently is assigned to the traffic division in the downtown area.
He is a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church where he and his wife, Eula, attend. They have two children.
Sgt. Ragland is attending the Criminal Justice program at Floyd Junior College and he is a member of American Legion Post 136, Lindale. He and his wife, Martha, and two children reside in Lindale.
Collins and the new sergeants will move from the traffic division into regular patrolling capacities.
As presented in the March 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Major George School of the Canadian Royal Mounted Police, who spoke at the Darlington School, told pupils of the Rome High School of his experiences and adventures while in the British service in the Boer war, in Africa, and while fighting under Madero in a Mexican revolution. The lecture held the close attention of the pupils and faculty.
---
A very remarkable egg was left at the Tribune-Herald office by C. M. Blocker, section foreman on the Southern Railroad at Six-Mile station, near Rome. It was laid by one of his Rhode Island Red hens but whether the nearness of Easter had anything to do with the fact that the egg was laid or whether its uniqueness is a sign that Easter hats are to be egg-shaped is, of course, not known. At any rate, the egg is three inches long and more than two inches in thickness, has a shell that has the appearance of being two shells, one telescoped by the other, and is in weight and general appearance decidedly unusual.
---
On the first pleasant day of the fishing season — probably before the end of the present month — there will be a big parade of fishermen, alleged fisherman and persons who think they are fishermen on Broad Street, carrying tomato cans, minnow buckets and other piscatorial paraphernalia, according to the statement made by a leading fisherman. The parade will be headed by Hon. Claude Porter and Lamar Talley, said to be the champion turtle fisherman of the South, James Harris, the one-cat fisherman, and others of like renown. It is even asserted that some of them will be placarded but will wear disguises. It is expected to be a gala occasion for everybody concerned except the fish.
Monday, March 26, 1973
Skylab launch seen near
Space agency plans to launch the nation’s first manned orbiting laboratory in May appear brighter today with the successful completion of the last end-to-end test of the big Skylab space station.
Project officials are reviewing test results and all other preparations for the start of the $2.5 billion program. A decision on a definite launch date is expected within 10 days.
Skylab tentatively is set for launch May 14 with astronauts Charles “Pete” Conrad, Joseph P. Kerwin and Paul J. Weitz to take off the next day and spend a record four weeks in the station.
Wednesday, March 28, 1973
FJC’s golfers take ‘73 opener
Floyd Junior College’s golf team, led by Stan Fowler, knocked off Gadsden (Ala.) State in its opening match Tuesday at the Cherokee Country Club layout in Cedartown.
Fowler fired a two-over par 74 to lead the way in a 317 total for the winners. Then cam Ricky Bowers and David Barrett with 80s and Weldon Garrett with an 83.
Gadsden compiled a 341 score. Shooters for the Alabamans were Mark Headrick 80, Jim Moyer 84, Steve Bailey 84 and Mike Griffin 93.
Friday, March 30, 1973
Jaycees plan ‘bag it’ day in Rome area
The Rome Jaycees will begin a community improvement project called “Operation Bag It” Saturday at several shopping locations in the city.
“Operation Bag It” is a fundraising event for the Jaycees’ Community Improvement Projects, but the end result will be an improvement in the community itself, project officials said.
On Saturday, teams of club members will be selling packages of plastic trash bags at Gala Shopping Center, K-Mart and Sears. A package of 25 bags will cost $1.50.
Hugh Burnes Jr., chairman of the project, today asked all citizens to support the project.
“This is a great way to help your community, help yourself and help the Jaycees,”’ he said.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A grand jury report filed in the office of Hays Clark, criminal court clerk in Chattanooga, contains 15 true bills and of the 15 indictments found, 12 are returned against persons charged with selling liquor, and of that number seven are women. This would indicate that the bootleggers, having learned that women escape the workhouse upon conviction of liquor charges, are employing women peddlers. Judge Floyd Estill, however, has a plan to circumvent this practice and will shortly start sentencing all bootleggers to the workhouse, regardless of their sex. At the present time owing to conditions at the workhouse camps, women are confined in the county jail.