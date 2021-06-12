Sunday, June 6, 1971
Three Rome students win honors
Three Rome students have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievement at the University of Georgia.
Carol Frances Roberts, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Roberts, received two major awards for her outstanding scholastic record at the Henry W. Grady School of Journalism at Georgia.
She received the certificate of First Honors, Junior Division, for having the highest scholastic average based on her academic record for the freshman and sophomore years.
Miss Roberts also received an award for excellence in the School of Journalism’s Programs for Superior Students, Junior Division and received the Honors Program’s Junior Division certificate for her participation in the Honors Program at the university.
She belongs to several scholastic honorary societies and serves as associate news editor of the Red and Black, the college newspaper. She has also served a summer internship as a member of the news staff of the Rome News-Tribune in 1970.
Kathy Elizabeth Hatch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy H. Hatch, was one of two persons attaining the highest scholastic average in her freshman year at the university and was awarded the Freshman Scholastic Excellence Certificate.
She is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, the university’s honorary society for freshman women. Valedictorian of the 1970 graduating class of Pepperell High School, Miss Hatch served on the yearbook staff and as assistant Teen Beat correspondent for the Rome News-Tribune.
This summer under the sponsorship of the Baptist Student Union, she will be a summer missionary in Boston, Mass.
Bernard Allen Storey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Storey, was recognized for attaining a scholastic average placing him in the upper five percent of his class.
He has completed his junior year in the Henry W. Grady School of Journalism at the university. He also served in 1970 summer internship as a staff writer for the News-Tribune.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The North Rome fire station ran to Chambers and East 1st Street, in North Rome, and put out a fire which started in the Ford automobile of the city police department. Help was summoned by Mell and Jess Johnson, officers who were making a call at the time. The officers stated that fire broke out under the seat, and soon enveloped the car.
The top and trimmings were burnt off.
Tuesday, June 8, 1971
Optimist, Pepperell pound out 9-12 wins
Optimist in Pepperell had two things in common in 9-12 League baseball action Monday night – both teams hit the ball hard and both won.
Optimist put on the strongest show of power and pounding out a 15-9 victory over Kiwanis, while Pepperell mustered 12 hits for a 13-1 decision over Self Motor Company.
In other games, D&J made good use of the three hits for an 8-7 victory over Rotary and Rome Laundry copped a 5-0 verdict over Volkswagen.
In Minor League play at the Rome Boys’ Club, Midway claimed a 3-2 verdict over the Indians, while in Pee Wee action, the Astros romped past Cave Spring, 11-3, and the Pirates rapped the Chiefs, 17-0.
In adult softball play, the Rome Red Skins eased past Mathis Grocery, 13-12; Sam’s Fence knocked off Rome Carburetor, 10-5; B&S topped Rome Loan, 16-7; Wrights Used Cars rolled past Jennings 29-9; Rome Transit stopped M&J, 20-16; Taylor Supermarket defeated Auto Collision, 26-7; and Brandon Brothers turned back Carolina Freight, 19-8.
Tommy Moore provided most of the power for Optimist in the win over Kiwanis as he rapped out three home runs and a hit in four at bats. He collected five RBIs in the contest. Also, Mark Jones erupted for a home run and two bingles for three RBIs. Gary Doegg had three hits and Randy Bordelon had a pair of safeties.
The losers also had some power showing as Danny Howard and Milton Chambers rapped out round trippers. David Howard collected three hits while Darrell Mason, Howard and Chambers had two each for the losers.
Bordelon was the winning hurler while just story suffered the defeat.
Greg Payne was the winning hurler for Pepperell as he limited Self Motor Company to only three hits, while pounding out a pair of home runs for seven RBIs. Tim Hogan, Steve Green and Rick Ingle had two hits each for the winners. William Mitchell collected two safeties for the losers.
Wednesday, June 9, 1971
‘Hell Drivers’ schedule Rome Speedway show
It will be spills, thrills, and hell on wheels when the world champion “Hurricane Hell Drivers,” headed by TV and motion picture stuntman “Dapper” Dan Fleenor and his star-studded performers fresh from their successful tour of Puerto Rico appear before the grandstand as the feature attraction of the Rome International Speedway at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11.
The two-hour thrill-packed show will feature 28 spine tingling, death defying events, topped off with an aerial ramp-to-ramp jump of the new Dodge convertible through a hoop of fire and over a convertible driven under simultaneously.
A complete fleet of new stock Dodge cars will be used in this thrill packed show of motor maniacs.
“Dapper” Dan Fleenor, the tall Texan and the boss of the “Hurricane Hell Drivers,” is also a star performer in practically every night.
You will hold your breath when he balances one of the new stock Dodge Challengers on two wheels for a long distance around the track. Other stunt drivers have attempted to hold a car in such a precarious position, but none succeed like this Texas lead-foot.
Other thrilling stunts listed in the program are precision driving over elevated ramp ways, deliberate crash roll contests, criss-cross precision daredevil driving, the T-bone crash and the aerial dive bomber crash of a stock passenger car into a car parked on the raceway.
An added attraction to the program will be a demolition derby schedule to follow the initial program.
Tickets for the performances of the “Hurricane Hell Drivers” may be purchased in advance at the grandstand ticket windows.
Friday, June 11, 1971
Carson seeks ban on early window washers
NEW YORK (AP) – Late night talk show host Johnny Carson says he likes to sleep until 10 a.m. but window washers are waking him up at 8 a.m. as they descend on a scaffolding from the roof of the building where he has a $375,000 cooperative apartment.
Carson asked Thursday in state Supreme Court for an injunction banning window washing before 10 a.m. on the glass-walled building at 860 United National Plaza.
Justice Samuel R. Rosenberg ordered the management to show cause June 17 why window washing should not be banned before 10 a.m.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The new Lindale hotel is to open on Monday, June 20.
This is one of the most up-to-date mill hotels in the South. It is modern in every respect. Notice has been that all those who want rooms please make arrangements at once. The overseers of the various parts of the mill will give any information desired concerning the rates.
W.H. Austin will manage the new hotel.
---
Henry Branham and Dr. B.V. Elmore, having inspected eight Floyd County dairies, began again and expects to finish the job shortly. Mr. Branham expressed himself as being well satisfied with dairying conditions here, although they are far from perfect.
“The Floyd dairies are in 100 percent better condition than a few years ago, an average well with the other dairies of the state,” declared Mr. Branham. “Not long since, it was possible to find highly unsatisfactory conditions in the dairies, but those conditions have been changed through educational methods.”
Mr. Branham is a cousin of Judge Joel Branham and of Joel L. Bass, former Roman now living in Florida.
---
Henry Ford in a letter to officials of his company throughout the country declared he had foiled certain enemies who had thought to ruin him financially and had paid up the last of the notes involved in buying out his stockholders amounting to $100 million. The letter, which referred to Ford in the third person, was signed by his secretary.
Recently he paid the last of the notes involved in the transaction of buying out his stockholders, and the letter read:
“The last of these notes were paid before maturity. You did not see any splurge about that in the papers did you?”