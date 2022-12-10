Sunday, Nov. 26, 1972
Marshall Forest included on state purchase list
“Frightened” that a four-lane highway might be routed through it, MacLean Marshall said he was “relieved” last week to learn that a virgin forest he owns would be included in a list of historic and natural areas which the state may purchase.
The forest, which bears Marshall’s name, was officially designated a national landmark this year by the U.S. Department of Interior. It is generally believed to be the only forest of its kind east of the Mississippi River.
Under a program proposed by the new Georgia Heritage Trust Commission, the state would acquire several areas which are considered endangered.
Marshall became disturbed when wire service reports published last week did not include the forest on a list of those areas which the Commission has proposed to acquire first.
But last Wednesday a member of the Commission’s staff telephoned him, Marshall told the News-Tribune, and assured him the forest was, indeed, on the list.
“They said I shouldn’t be worried,” he recalled.
Marshall has clung tenaciously to the forest, despite rapidly increasing property taxes. Because it lies on Horseleg Creek Road, which is considered prime acreage, the forest is taxed as potential real estate.
“I had to sell off 400 acres of other property two years ago,” Marshall lamented, “and my taxes have already gone up on the remaining property to what they were when I still had all my property. I had two farms on the Horseleg Creek Road. I had an experimental forest and a virgin swamp on one, but I had to have tax relief. I couldn’t stand it because the taxes were going up so fast. So, I sold one of the farms which made it possible for me to hold this one.”
Marshall insists he will not be able to afford the taxes indefinitely. And on top of that, he added, “some highway department people were in here last week wanting to know why I don’t want a four-lane highway through my property. We beat all that once again but it’s itching to start again.” Marshall was referring to proposals that a portion of a proposed east-west corridor be routed through one section of Horseleg Creek Road.
“The city wants another road into South Broad. But what we really need is an intrastate road to take the traffic off us. God knows, Shorter Avenue needs relief. It’s a terrible road.”
As presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An apparently worthy case of destitution here came to the attention of Captain John Horgan of the Salvation Army post when he found a family of five persons, a grandmother 80 years of age, a father and mother and two children, at number 515 Branham Ave.
It was reported to the captain that the family was without food, with little clothing and with no becovering. Investigation proved that this was true but neighbors had supplied some food. Capt. Morgan took a quantity of bed clothing to the family and will supply them with more food and with coal. It seems that the father is at work but has only held his job for a few days and has not yet had a payday.
The family came here from Haralson County. Capt. Morgan said that many families are coming to Rome from rural districts and adding to the burden of supporting the poor here. They come with no offer of a job, just trusting to lack apparently for a living.
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 1972
Capt. Dixon to command carrier JFK
Capt. John Curtis Dixon Jr., of the U.S. Navy, will assume command of the United States John F. Kennedy CVCA (carrier) 67 Thursday, at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va.
He is married to the former Elizabeth Matthews, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Matthews of Rome.
A group of Romans plans to attend the change of command ceremony aboard the John F. Kennedy, and a reception in the Commissioned Officers’ Mess, Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Dixon, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, is the former commander of both the USS Canisteo and the Attack Carrier Air Wing Eight. He holds two Distinguished Flying Crosses, 10 Air Medals and the Cross of Gallantry.
Dixon is also a graduate of the Test Pilot Training School, General Line School, Naval War College and the Air War College. And native of Atlanta, he and Mrs. Dixon have two children, a daughter, Kallie, and a son, Robert.
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1972
Soviet arms used in Ireland
The Irish and British governments pressed exhaustive investigations today into the introduction of Soviet-made rockets into the fighting in Northern Ireland.
Irish security forces also were on a special alert for demonstrations by supporters of the outlawed Irish Republican Army. More than 60 demonstrators were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday night, new government legislation aimed at the IRA was to be debated in the Dail, the Irish parliament; And the hunger strike of jailed IRA leader Sean MacStiofain provided another rallying cause.
Using small, bazooka-type Soviet rockets for the first time, the IRA made 10 rocket attacks in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, killing a British soldier and a police constable and wounding 13 soldiers. The rockets in four of the attacks were fired from the Republic.
Three other deaths on Tuesday — a soldier shot accidentally during operations and two IRA suspects blown up by their own bomb — raised the confirmed death toll to 645 in more than three years of communal warfare in the north.
Rocket attacks were the heaviest outburst of IRA firepower and five months. Late in the day British troops in Londonderry captured one of the rocket launchers, the first such Soviet weapon seized in Northern Ireland. Authorities were working on the theory that the IRA had received a consignment of Soviet weapons in the last week and that this could provide the firepower for major trouble in the next few days.
MacStiofain was reported still in critical condition in a military hospital west of Dublin but he modified his hunger and thirst strike Tuesday to the extent of taking some liquid for the first time since his arrest 11 days ago.
Father Sean McManus, a friend from Baltimore, persuaded him to take a sip of water, and a government statement later said he had taken tea.
Thursday, Nov. 30, 1972
Santa Bowl tilt schedule for Saturday play
The annual Santa Bowl football contest will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, with a host of Mite and Pee Wee gridders playing for cheerful givers.
The two-game program is scheduled to get underway at 12:45 p.m. with the Pee Wee All-Stars grabbing the spotlight. It’ll be the National League against the American League.
At 3:15 p.m., the National League Mite stars will take on the American loops outstanding players.
Both games will be played at the Rome Boy’s Club field. The event is cosponsored by WRGA and the Boys’ Club. Money derived from the contest will benefit Cheerful Givers.
The event is held at the end of each season and a King and Queen of the Santa Bowl are crowned at halftime. The King and Queen are selected from the ranks of football players and cheerleaders. The ones that sell the most Santa Bowl tickets receive the honors.
The program was organized in 1962 with contributions of $300 being given. Since that time, it has grown to $4,313.80 for 1971. That was the record contribution of the 10-year period.
Players participating in the event are selected from each team in the league with the championship club placing the most on the squad.
Admission for the game is 25 cents for students in advance and 50 cents at the gate, while adult prices are 75 cents for advance tickets and $1 at the gate.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
After hearing Gutzon Horglum, the sculptor, outline his plans for carving the history of the Confederacy on Stone Mountain, near Atlanta, delegates to the convention of the United Daughters of the Confederacy decided that they could not officially take part in the giant undertaking this year. At the session the organization voted not to assume any further financial obligations until their present projects are completed.
The report of the educational committee showed that more than $97 million is being spent annually in aiding young men and women to get college training.
A telegram was received from Woodrow Wilson by the convention in response to greetings sent to him by the delegates.
---
O. D. Bartlett, former dealer in automobile equipment in this city, who with his wife, left here some time ago for a tour of the west by auto, has completed his tour and has reached Cedartown, where he will visit relatives. They left Rome on July 11 and have toured the Pacific coast, returning east by way of Los Angeles, Yuma, El Paso and New Orleans, traveling more than 10,000 miles.
---
Mrs. R. W. Van Tassel, wife of Lt. Col. Van Tassel, prominent citizen of Lindale, died at home after an illness of three weeks. She was 52 years of age.
The body will be taken to Natick, Mass., her former home, on the Southern Railroad, and funeral and interment will take place there.
Mrs. Van Tassel had been a resident of Lindale for 10 years and was a woman of sterling worth and attractive traits of character. Her death will be a source of the keenest regret among all who knew her.