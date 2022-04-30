Sunday, April 16, 1972
McCord painting awarded prize at Chattanooga
Mrs. Jane McCord, instructor of art at Shorter College, has been a awarded a $500 purchase prize for her painting “Shapes in Space” at the Twelfth Hunter Gallery Annual Art Exhibit in Chattanooga, Tenn. Mrs. McCord’s painting will be on exhibit with the other entries through April 30. The gallery is located at 10 Bluff View, Chattanooga.
The Hunter Exhibit attracts entries from artists throughout the Southeast. This year the exhibit is awarding $2,400 in prizes.
Mrs. McCord’s artwork is well known in the Rome area and is rapidly gaining recognition throughout the South. She has exhibited paintings in the Atlanta Arts Festival, Garden Arts Festival-Callaway Gardens, Georgia Designer Craftsmen show at Columbus, and also the traveling exhibit of the Georgia Designer Craftsmen Show. She’s won first place awards in the professional category at the Coosa Valley State Fair.
The Rome artist received her bachelor of fine arts and master of fine arts degrees from the University of Georgia.
As presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Texas bootleggers are training burros to stampede at the approach of strangers in order to outwit prohibition agents, according to reports which have reached Commissioner Haynes in Washington, D.C.
The burros are fed with sugar and then an accomplice feeds them with a sugar substitute which causes severe pains in their stomachs, consequently the animals become skeptical of strangers and stampede at their approach.
---
In these hard times a man who is anxious to pay his debts deserves credit and here is one who does, though he is only an old man. He walked up to a prominent local attorney to whom he owes a $10 fee and admitted that he owed it.
“Mars’ Colonel,” he said, “I want to pay you what I owe you and I haven’t any money nor corn or sorghum nor cotton nor nothing but two gallons of corn liquor and I want you to take it for that fee so I can face my preacher at church with a clean conscience instead of feeling that I haven’t paid my debts.”
It really happened, too, and the attorney is a Rome attorney. Did he give the man a receipt for his fee? Well, there has been no investigation.
---
Extensive improvements are being made and remodeling and overhauling the storeroom and fixtures of the I. M. Adams Market on Lower Broad Street. The exterior as well as interior of the store building is being remodeled and when completed in the fixtures rearranged the market will be on a par with any in the city. Recently, that side of the block of broad Street in which the market is located, has shown much improvement and adds much to the appearance of the city. The Mann Market and The People’s Cafe, adjoining have recently been remodeled.
Monday, April 17, 1972
Apollo systems functioning normally as U.S. astronauts soar toward moon
The protective skin of the Apollo 16 moon lander Orion continued to peel away today but America’s lunar explorers hurtled onward anyway toward a landing on the mountainous rooftop of the moon.
The cause of the strange flaking of the thin aluminum foil and mylar thermal blanket remained unknown, officials said. Engineers sought to simulate the problem with a mock spacecraft at the manned spacecraft center here to explain it.
Navy Capt. John W. Young and Air Force Lt. Col. Charles M. Duke Jr. entered the lander a day ahead of schedule Sunday night, turned on its power and conducted a one-hour inspection.
Nothing appeared amiss in the spacecraft systems and there were no plans to alter the mission.
“At this time there is no undue concern about it,” Mission Control said after the inspection apparently ruled out troubles with major spacecraft systems.
The skin problem was the first flaw in an otherwise perfect mission that began at 12:54 p.m. EST Sunday when a towering Saturn 5 rocket thundered the astronauts into space.
Apollo 16 was so precisely on course Sunday night that a planned midcourse correction was canceled. The astronauts will have an opportunity to perform a course correction tonight and again Tuesday and Wednesday before firing their spacecraft engine at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday to slip into lunar orbit.
Young and Duke are to land Orion on an undulating plateau between two mountain peaks in the lunar highlands near one of the highest points on the moon. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas K. Mattingly will orbit the moon in Casper, the command ship, conducting remote surveillance of the lunar terrain with scientific instruments.
Bumping over the dusty plateau and up a mountain slope in a battery powered car, Young and Duke will seek evidence the lunar highlands were born in fiery volcanic upheavals billions of years ago.
Reporting the particle stripping away at “about five or 10 a second,” Duke said, “It’s all tattered and torn and shredded. Looks like Shredded wheat.”
“Sure is something strange going on,” Young said. Mattingly trained a television camera through a cabin window at the flaking skin while young and Duke toured Orion. The picture received on earth clearly showed the firefly-like bits of material flicking away.
Young, a veteran of three prior spaceflights, and Duke and Mattingly, space rookies, were taciturn as they rode the roaring rocket into earth orbit.
As earth quickly receded behind them, the astronauts, like their predecessors, marveled at the view.
Wednesday, April 19, 1972
Duncan wins fourth Callier golf crown
Sandra Duncan has won the Callier Springs Women’s Invitational tournament championship for the fourth straight time.
The veteran Rome golfer fired back to back 40s Tuesday to beat out the field by 10 strokes over the narrow 9-hole course and claim the title trophy. She went in as the tournament favorite and never really faltered.
Tied for second place with 90s were Vivian Blair and Margaret Robbins, with Mrs. Blair winning in a playoff.
Sandra’s 40 on the front also got her medalist honors. A prize for low putts went to Mary Runninger, who needed only 29 strokes on the greens.
The top three golfers and other flights, in order, are as follows:
FIRST: Mickey Dodds, Best Hanson, Katie Spellman.
SECOND: Nancy Bolick, Carolyn Batson, Arleva Holloway.
THIRD: Emily Metcalf, Tie — Martha Holland, Joyce Smith with Mrs. Holland winning.
FOURTH: Ruth Brierly, Gladys Morgan, Martha Stewart.
FIFTH: Peggy Bass, Marie Morris, Carol Clark.
Thursday April 20, 1972
Cass garners 12 wins to annex track meet
Cass chalked up 12 first places and enough second and thirds to dominate a three-way track meet at Model on Wednesday afternoon in the area track action.
The Colonels, one of the strongest teams in 7-AA in the Rome area, scored a whopping 104-1/2 points to outdistance Rockmart and Model in the event. Rockmart finished up with 52 points and Model had 13-1/2.
The 12 first places were mustered on the strength of good individual performances, while the Colonels swept only one event — the 880 run. Rockmart picked up the remaining four first places.
Dwight Darby of Cass was the lone triple winner in the meet as he took the long jump, triple jump and 100-yard dash. His effort in the 100 puts him among the leaders in the area with a 10.2 recording.
However, Cass had a couple of double winners with Jerry Brawner winning the mile race outright with a time of 4:59.5 and deadlocking teammate Silvers in the two-mile event at 11:19.9. William Johnson took top honors in the high jump and low hurdles.
The only double winner for Rockmart was Bill Williams in the discus and shot put. He threw the shot, 42-9 5-8 and the discus 110 5-1/2.
Other winners for Cass were Larry Richards, James Owens, Stan Black and Myles Morris. The Cass 440 relay team also picked up a first place.
Thomas Dillard chalked up a win in the 440 for Rockmart and the Jacket mile relay team won to round out the winners.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The swimming pool committee of the Rome Women’s Club met at the recorder’s courtroom of the City Auditorium and the meeting developed much enthusiasm. Plans for the quick completion of the city’s swimming pool were considered and it is expected that work will begin shortly. The committee went to the site of the proposed pool and inspected it thoroughly and staked it off. Chairman Hanks of the county board of roads in revenue was present at the committee meeting.