Sunday, March 12, 1972
Good, bad findings on oyster
Another myth has fallen by the wayside. Oysters “absolutely do not” enhance virility. That assertion comes from South Carolina Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth Aycock.
“And there is safe to eat in one month as in another, regardless of any are in the months name,” said Aycock, shattering another fantasy.
But he did have some good news Tuesday. He said oysters are good for dieters, because half a dozen on the half shell contains only about 60 calories.
Getting back to the bad news, Dr Aycock said about 600 miles of South Carolina’s 3,000 miles of coastline is off limits for oystering because of pollution hazards from viruses, chemicals or bacteria.
But he assured South Carolinians that they “can feel safe when consuming any of the two million pounds of oysters harvested by fishermen licensed by the state.”
A South Carolina packaging label, he said, “assures they (oysters) have been packed only once. It is in repackaging that the danger of bacterial contamination becomes high.”
Aycock said it was dangerous to consume loose or dipped oysters which have been handled by a number of dippers, sorters and other utensils.
He said about half the oysters consumed in South Carolina are shipped in from Maryland, Virginia and other states, “some of which do not have one packaging regulation period.”
Oyster beds off the South Carolina coast are inspected constantly by the health department shellfish patrol of five motorboats, and no fishing signs are posted in polluted areas, Aycock said.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
There was an enthusiastic meeting held at Scout headquarters by the representatives of the different local troops that are going to make up the Boy Scout Baseball league.
In the absence of Scout Executive Bennett who is at Macon, Mr. J. M. Graham acted as chairman of the meeting. The rules of the league that had been written by a committee were read and discussed and it was decided to give each scoutmaster a copy and for him to read and discuss them before the troop and bring any suggested changes they would like to make at the next meeting.
At that time there will be an election of officers of the league. There were 13 teams that registered and made application for admission to the league at the meeting, four from Lindale and nine from Rome. There will be two classes, A and B, according to age. Each team will have three to represent them in the meetings, one Scoutmaster and two Scouts.
Monday, March 13, 1972
Carter signs legislation on municipal liquor vote
Gov. Jimmy Carter signed a bill Friday allowing municipalities to hold separate referendums on the question of legal control of alcoholic beverages. Prior to the bills becoming law, countywide voting was necessary to settle the issue.
The law is expected to have an immediate impact on the City of Rome, because a majority of the city’s voters cast ballots in favor of legal control in a referendum held Sept. 4, 1969. The referendum failed to carry countywide, however, and thus was defeated.
The measure (House Bill 595) required two years to make its journey through the General Assembly to the governor’s desk. It passed the House last year but did not see Senate action until March 2.
The Floyd County legislative delegation split 2 to 2 on the proposal. Sen. Sam Doss and Rep. John Adams voted in favor of the bill; Reps. Sidney Lowry and E. B. Toles voted in opposition.
As adopted, the law still will require that 35 percent of the voters qualified to cast ballots in the last general election petition for a referendum. Once the petitions are obtained an election will be set within 15 days and held within 30 days. It cannot be held in conjunction with any other election, however.
There were 13,429 registered voters in the City of Rome at the time of the last general election, so 4,700 of them will have to petition for a referendum. The proposal carries by a simple majority in the actual balloting.
In the 1969 countywide vote, the proposal for legal control lost 9,062 to 7,568. It carried the city of Rome, but the county’s voters outside the city limits cast ballots overwhelmingly opposed to the measure.
The city vote was 3,902 for 3,087 against. A breakdown of the city boxes showed these results: Mt. Alto, 767 for and 972 against; East Rome, 908 for and 558 against; North Rome, 816 for and 675 against; South Rome, 544 for and 281 against; Town Rome, 867 for and 601 against.
Tuesday, March 14, 1972
Jaycees urge street named for Davenport
The Rome Jaycees have adopted unanimously a resolution calling on the Rome City Commission to name a street in honor of the late John L. Davenport, who served several years as Floyd County coroner and was active in many civic affairs.
Davenport died Feb. 19 and was regarded as one to “lend a helping hand to those in need, regardless of race, creed or station in life, the resolution” declared. The resolution called on the Commission to name the new road to be built from Turner McCall Boulevard along the present East First Street and the North Rome Urban Renewal Project area “for and in memory of John L. Davenport, whose untimely death ... did sadden our community.”
The resolution also said that Davenport “reached the length and breadth of Floyd County and touched the lives of many young and old ... and distinguished himself as an important part of the community, as a valuable citizen in both private and public life.”
Friday, March 17, 1972
Barry, Shorter open ’72 baseball season
The 1972 college baseball season was to get underway at 3 p.m. today at the Berry College diamond with Earlham College of Indiana providing the opposition.
Meanwhile, Shorter College is scheduled to open the season Saturday with a doubleheader at Legion Field against Wabash College at 1 p.m.
Coach Larry Taylor’s Berry club will play three games during the weekend with a single game today and a twin bill on Saturday. All games will be against Earlham. The Saturday doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. for two seven inning battles.
The Vikings have long been a power in the GIAC and are expected to utilize the pitching of Larry Bing and Mike Benda to great lengths to move atop the tough lead.
Conference play will not start until later in the season.
Meanwhile, Shorter will be out to defend its share of the GIAC crown and try to capture full possession this season. The Hawks tied Valdosta for top honors last season.
Many of the players on that team will be returning and coach Jimmy Maynor is hopeful his troops will come through again. The Hawks will depend on the hurling of Lamar Wright to chalk up the title, while Vaughn Robbins is expected to be of great help.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Nine persons were tried, convicted and fined for drunkenness or disorderly conduct before commissioner W. C. Atkinson, acting recorder. The fines totaled $94.50. Only one case was dismissed, that being against Jim Scisson, 65 years old, who was charged with being drunk and disorderly. He pleaded his old age and the predicament of having nothing to eat.
Three other similar cases were postponed because of the heavy docket. The docket was said to be heavier than usual. Commissioner Atkinson is acting as recorder, during the absence of Recorder Yancey, who has a broken leg.
---
Breaking precedent, Principal Green, of Berry School, announced that students will be allowed to play football and that a team will be organized next season. A call for spring football training will be made soon, and the fundamental points of the game taught by an experienced man.
Baseball and trackmen at Berry practice every afternoon from 4 to 5:30 o’clock.
---
John Duval Dodge, of the millionaire automobile family, sentenced in Detroit to serve five days in prison for speeding, was released on a writ issued by Circuit Judge Jayne.
Dodge spent one night in the house of corruption.
The writ was issued and appealed by Dodge’s attorneys, who declared he was being illegally detained.